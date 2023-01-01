Using Prisma Migrate

Creating the database schema

In this guide, you'll use Prisma Migrate to create the tables in your database. Add the following Prisma data model to your Prisma schema in prisma/schema.prisma : prisma/schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) 4 updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt 5 title String @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 6 content String ? 7 published Boolean @default ( false ) 8 author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) 9 authorId Int 10 } 11 12 model Profile { 13 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 14 bio String ? 15 user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) 16 userId Int @unique 17 } 18 19 model User { 20 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 21 email String @unique 22 name String ? 23 posts Post [ ] 24 profile Profile ? 25 } To map your data model to the database schema, you need to use the prisma migrate CLI commands: $ npx prisma migrate dev --name init This command does two things: It creates a new SQL migration file for this migration It runs the SQL migration file against the database Note: generate is called under the hood by default, after running prisma migrate dev . If the prisma-client-js generator is defined in your schema, this will check if @prisma/client is installed and install it if it's missing. Great, you now created three tables in your database with Prisma Migrate 🚀

In this guide, you'll use Prisma's db push command to create the tables in your database. Add the following Prisma data model to your Prisma schema in prisma/schema.prisma : prisma/schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) 4 updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt 5 title String @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 6 content String ? 7 published Boolean @default ( false ) 8 author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) 9 authorId Int 10 11 @@index ( authorId ) 12 } 13 14 model Profile { 15 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 16 bio String ? 17 user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) 18 userId Int @unique 19 20 @@index ( userId ) 21 } 22 23 model User { 24 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 25 email String @unique 26 name String ? 27 posts Post [ ] 28 profile Profile ? 29 } You are now ready to push your new schema to your database. Connect to your main branch using the instructions in Connect your database. Now use the db push CLI command to push to the main branch: $ npx prisma db push Great, you now created three tables in your database with Prisma's db push command 🚀

SQL Tables CREATE TABLE "Post" ( "id" SERIAL , "createdAt" TIMESTAMP ( 3 ) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP , "updatedAt" TIMESTAMP ( 3 ) NOT NULL , "title" VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , "content" TEXT , "published" BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false , "authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL , PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; CREATE TABLE "Profile" ( "id" SERIAL , "bio" TEXT , "userId" INTEGER NOT NULL , PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; CREATE TABLE "User" ( "id" SERIAL , "email" TEXT NOT NULL , "name" TEXT , PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "Profile.userId_unique" ON "Profile" ( "userId" ) ; CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User.email_unique" ON "User" ( "email" ) ; ALTER TABLE "Post" ADD FOREIGN KEY ( "authorId" ) REFERENCES "User" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ; ALTER TABLE "Profile" ADD FOREIGN KEY ( "userId" ) REFERENCES "User" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

SQL Tables CREATE TABLE ` Post ` ( ` id ` int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT , ` createdAt ` datetime ( 3 ) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ( 3 ) , ` updatedAt ` datetime ( 3 ) NOT NULL , ` title ` varchar ( 255 ) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL , ` content ` varchar ( 191 ) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL , ` published ` tinyint ( 1 ) NOT NULL DEFAULT '0' , ` authorId ` int NOT NULL , PRIMARY KEY ( ` id ` ) , KEY ` Post_authorId_idx ` ( ` authorId ` ) ) ENGINE = InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET = utf8mb4 COLLATE = utf8mb4_unicode_ci ; CREATE TABLE ` Profile ` ( ` id ` int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT , ` bio ` varchar ( 191 ) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL , ` userId ` int NOT NULL , PRIMARY KEY ( ` id ` ) , UNIQUE KEY ` Profile_userId_key ` ( ` userId ` ) , KEY ` Profile_userId_idx ` ( ` userId ` ) ) ENGINE = InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET = utf8mb4 COLLATE = utf8mb4_unicode_ci ; CREATE TABLE ` User ` ( ` id ` int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT , ` email ` varchar ( 191 ) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci NOT NULL , ` name ` varchar ( 191 ) COLLATE utf8mb4_unicode_ci DEFAULT NULL , PRIMARY KEY ( ` id ` ) , UNIQUE KEY ` User_email_key ` ( ` email ` ) ) ENGINE = InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET = utf8mb4 COLLATE = utf8mb4_unicode_ci ;

SQL Tables BEGIN TRY BEGIN TRAN ; CREATE TABLE [ dbo ] . [ Post ] ( [ id ] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY ( 1 , 1 ) , [ createdAt ] DATETIME2 NOT NULL CONSTRAINT [ Post_createdAt_df ] DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP , [ updatedAt ] DATETIME2 NOT NULL , [ title ] VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , [ content ] NVARCHAR ( 1000 ) , [ published ] BIT NOT NULL CONSTRAINT [ Post_published_df ] DEFAULT 0 , [ authorId ] INT NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT [ Post_pkey ] PRIMARY KEY ( [ id ] ) ) ; CREATE TABLE [ dbo ] . [ Profile ] ( [ id ] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY ( 1 , 1 ) , [ bio ] NVARCHAR ( 1000 ) , [ userId ] INT NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT [ Profile_pkey ] PRIMARY KEY ( [ id ] ) , CONSTRAINT [ Profile_userId_key ] UNIQUE ( [ userId ] ) ) ; CREATE TABLE [ dbo ] . [ User ] ( [ id ] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY ( 1 , 1 ) , [ email ] NVARCHAR ( 1000 ) NOT NULL , [ name ] NVARCHAR ( 1000 ) , CONSTRAINT [ User_pkey ] PRIMARY KEY ( [ id ] ) , CONSTRAINT [ User_email_key ] UNIQUE ( [ email ] ) ) ; ALTER TABLE [ dbo ] . [ Post ] ADD CONSTRAINT [ Post_authorId_fkey ] FOREIGN KEY ( [ authorId ] ) REFERENCES [ dbo ] . [ User ] ( [ id ] ) ON DELETE NO ACTION ON UPDATE CASCADE ; ALTER TABLE [ dbo ] . [ Profile ] ADD CONSTRAINT [ Profile_userId_fkey ] FOREIGN KEY ( [ userId ] ) REFERENCES [ dbo ] . [ User ] ( [ id ] ) ON DELETE NO ACTION ON UPDATE CASCADE ; COMMIT TRAN ; END TRY BEGIN CATCH IF @ @TRANCOUNT > 0 BEGIN ROLLBACK TRAN ; END ; THROW END CATCH