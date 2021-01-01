Guides
This section includes end-to-end guides for upgrading and deploying Node.js applications that use Prisma, as well as guides for common database-related tasks.
- Database guides
- Developing with Prisma Migrate
- Seeding your database
- Schema prototyping with db push
- Patching / hotfixing a database in production
- Migration troubleshooting in production
- Advanced database tasks
- Performance and optimization
- Development environment
- Testing
- Deployment
- Deployment overview
- Deployment guides
- Deploying database changes with Prisma Migrate
- Upgrading
- Migrate to Prisma
- General guides
