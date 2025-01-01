How to use AI SDK with Prisma and Next.js for chat applications
Introduction
Prisma ORM streamlines database access with type-safe queries, and when paired with Next.js and AI SDK, it creates a powerful foundation for building AI-powered chat applications with persistent storage.
In this guide, you'll learn to build a chat application using AI SDK with Next.js and Prisma ORM to store chat sessions and messages in a Prisma Postgres database. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub.
Prerequisites
- Node.js 18+
- An OpenAI API key or other AI provider API key
1. Set up your project
To get started, you'll need to create a new Next.js project.
npx create-next-app@latest ai-sdk-prisma
It will prompt you to customize your setup. Choose the defaults:
- Would you like to use TypeScript?
Yes
- Would you like to use ESLint?
Yes
- Would you like to use Tailwind CSS?
Yes
- Would you like your code inside a
src/directory?
No
- Would you like to use App Router? (recommended)
Yes
- Would you like to use Turbopack for
next dev?
Yes
- Would you like to customize the import alias (
@/*by default)?
No
Navigate to the project directory:
cd ai-sdk-prisma
2. Install and Configure Prisma
2.1. Install dependencies
To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
npm install prisma tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client
npm install prisma tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/client
Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:
npx prisma init --db --output ../app/generated/prisma
You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Next.js AI SDK Project"
This will create:
- A
prismadirectory with a
schema.prismafile.
- A Prisma Postgres database.
- A
.envfile containing the
DATABASE_URLat the project root.
- The
outputfield specifies where the generated Prisma Client will be stored.
2.2. Define your Prisma Schema
In the
prisma/schema.prisma file, add the following models:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
output = "../app/generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model Session {
id String @id
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt
messages Message[]
}
model Message {
id String @id @default(cuid())
role MessageRole
content String
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
sessionId String
session Session @relation(fields: [sessionId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade)
}
enum MessageRole {
USER
ASSISTANT
}
This creates three models:
Session,
Message, and
MessageRole.
2.3. Configure the Prisma Client generator
Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
3. Integrate Prisma into Next.js
Create a
/lib directory and a
prisma.ts file inside it. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.
mkdir lib
touch lib/prisma.ts
Set up the Prisma client like this:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
import { PrismaClient } from "../app/generated/prisma/client";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as {
prisma: PrismaClient;
};
const prisma = globalForPrisma.prisma || new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate());
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma;
export default prisma;
import { PrismaClient } from "../app/generated/prisma/client";
const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as {
prisma: PrismaClient;
};
const prisma = globalForPrisma.prisma || new PrismaClient();
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma;
export default prisma;
We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently.
If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating
PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.
4. Set up AI SDK
4.1. Install AI SDK and get an API key
Install the AI SDK package:
npm install ai @ai-sdk/react @ai-sdk/openai zod
To use AI SDK, you'll need to obtain an API key from OpenAI.
- Navigate to OpenAI API Keys
- Click on
Create new secret key
- Fill in the form:
- Give your key a name like
Next.js AI SDK Project
- Select
Allaccess
- Give your key a name like
- Click on
Create secret key
- Copy the API key
- Add the API key to the
.envfile:
DATABASE_URL=<YOUR_DATABASE_URL_HERE>
OPENAI_API_KEY=<YOUR_OPENAI_API_KEY_HERE>
4.2. Create a route handler
You need to create a route handler to handle the AI SDK requests. This handler will process chat messages and stream AI responses back to the client.
mkdir -p app/api/chat
touch app/api/chat/route.ts
Set up the basic route handler:
import { openai } from '@ai-sdk/openai';
import { streamText, UIMessage, convertToModelMessages } from 'ai';
export const maxDuration = 300;
export async function POST(req: Request) {
const { messages }: { messages: UIMessage[] } = await req.json();
const result = streamText({
model: openai('gpt-4o'),
messages: convertToModelMessages(messages),
});
return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse();
}
This route handler:
- Extracts the conversation history from the request body
- Converts UI messages to the format expected by the AI model
- Streams the AI response back to the client in real-time
To save chat sessions and messages to the database, we need to:
- Add a session
idparameter to the request
- Include an
onFinishcallback in the response
- Pass the
idand
messagesparameters to the
saveChatfunction (which we'll build next)
import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";
import { streamText, UIMessage, convertToModelMessages } from "ai";
import { saveChat } from "@/lib/save-chat";
export const maxDuration = 300;
export async function POST(req: Request) {
const { messages, id }: { messages: UIMessage[]; id: string } = await req.json();
const result = streamText({
model: openai("gpt-4o"),
messages: convertToModelMessages(messages),
});
return result.toUIMessageStreamResponse({
originalMessages: messages,
onFinish: async ({ messages }) => {
await saveChat(messages, id);
},
});
}
4.3. Create a
saveChat function
Create a new file at
lib/save-chat.ts to save the chat sessions and messages to the database:
touch lib/save-chat.ts
To start, create a basic function called
saveChat that will be used to save the chat sessions and messages to the database.
Pass into it the
messages and
id parameters typed as
UIMessage[] and
string respectively:
import { UIMessage } from "ai";
export async function saveChat(messages: UIMessage[], id: string) {
}
Now, add the logic to create a session with the given
id:
import prisma from "./prisma";
import { UIMessage } from "ai";
export async function saveChat(messages: UIMessage[], id: string) {
const session = await prisma.session.upsert({
where: { id },
update: {},
create: { id },
});
if (!session) throw new Error("Session not found");
}
Add the logic to save the messages to the database. You'll only be saving the last two messages (Users and Assistants last messages) to avoid any overlapping messages.
import prisma from "./prisma";
import { UIMessage } from "ai";
export async function saveChat(messages: UIMessage[], id: string) {
const session = await prisma.session.upsert({
where: { id },
update: {},
create: { id },
});
if (!session) throw new Error("Session not found");
const lastTwoMessages = messages.slice(-2);
for (const msg of lastTwoMessages) {
let content = JSON.stringify(msg.parts);
if (msg.role === "assistant") {
const textParts = msg.parts.filter((part) => part.type === "text");
content = JSON.stringify(textParts);
}
await prisma.message.create({
data: {
role: msg.role === "user" ? "USER" : "ASSISTANT",
content: content,
sessionId: session.id,
},
});
}
}
This function:
- Upserts a session with the given
idto create a session if it doesn't exist
- Saves the messages to the database under the
sessionId
5. Create a messages API route
Create a new file at
app/api/messages/route.ts to fetch the messages from the database:
mkdir -p app/api/messages
touch app/api/messages/route.ts
Create a basic API route to fetch the messages from the database.
import { NextResponse } from "next/server";
import prisma from "@/lib/prisma";
export async function GET() {
try {
const messages = await prisma.message.findMany({
orderBy: { createdAt: "asc" },
});
const uiMessages = messages.map((msg) => ({
id: msg.id,
role: msg.role.toLowerCase(),
parts: JSON.parse(msg.content),
}));
return NextResponse.json({ messages: uiMessages });
} catch (error) {
console.error("Error fetching messages:", error);
return NextResponse.json({ messages: [] });
}
}
6. Create the UI
Replace the content of the
app/page.tsx file with the following:
'use client';
export default function Page() {
}
6.1. Set up the basic imports and state
Start by importing the required dependencies and setting up the state variables that will manage the chat interface:
'use client';
import { useChat } from '@ai-sdk/react';
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
export default function Chat() {
const [input, setInput] = useState('');
const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(true);
const { messages, sendMessage, setMessages } = useChat();
}
6.2. Load existing messages
Create a
useEffect hook that will automatically fetch and display any previously saved messages when the chat component loads:
'use client';
import { useChat } from '@ai-sdk/react';
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
export default function Chat() {
const [input, setInput] = useState('');
const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(true);
const { messages, sendMessage, setMessages } = useChat();
useEffect(() => {
fetch('/api/messages')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => {
if (data.messages && data.messages.length > 0) {
setMessages(data.messages);
}
setIsLoading(false);
})
.catch(() => setIsLoading(false));
}, [setMessages]);
}
This loads any existing messages from your database when the component first mounts, so users can see their previous conversation history.
6.3. Add message display
Build the UI components that will show a loading indicator while fetching data and render the chat messages with proper styling:
'use client';
import { useChat } from '@ai-sdk/react';
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
export default function Chat() {
const [input, setInput] = useState('');
const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(true);
const { messages, sendMessage, setMessages } = useChat();
useEffect(() => {
fetch('/api/messages')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => {
if (data.messages && data.messages.length > 0) {
setMessages(data.messages);
}
setIsLoading(false);
})
.catch(() => setIsLoading(false));
}, [setMessages]);
if (isLoading) {
return <div className="flex justify-center items-center h-screen">Loading...</div>;
}
return (
<div className="flex flex-col w-full max-w-md py-24 mx-auto stretch">
{messages.map(message => (
<div key={message.id} className={`flex ${message.role === 'user' ? 'justify-end' : 'justify-start'} mb-4`}>
<div className={`max-w-[80%] rounded-lg px-4 py-3 ${
message.role === 'user'
? 'bg-neutral-600 text-white'
: 'bg-neutral-200 dark:bg-neutral-800 text-neutral-900 dark:text-neutral-100'
}`}>
<div className="whitespace-pre-wrap">
<p className="text-xs font-extralight mb-1 opacity-70">{message.role === 'user' ? 'YOU ' : 'AI '}</p>
{message.parts.map((part, i) => {
switch (part.type) {
case 'text':
return <div key={`${message.id}-${i}`}>{part.text}</div>;
}
})}
</div>
</div>
</div>
))}
The message rendering logic handles different message types and applies appropriate styling - user messages appear on the right with a dark background, while AI responses appear on the left with a light background.
6.4. Add the input form
Now we need to create the input interface that allows users to type and send messages to the AI:
'use client';
import { useChat } from '@ai-sdk/react';
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
export default function Chat() {
const [input, setInput] = useState('');
const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState(true);
const { messages, sendMessage, setMessages } = useChat();
useEffect(() => {
fetch('/api/messages')
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => {
if (data.messages && data.messages.length > 0) {
setMessages(data.messages);
}
setIsLoading(false);
})
.catch(() => setIsLoading(false));
}, [setMessages]);
if (isLoading) {
return <div className="flex justify-center items-center h-screen">Loading...</div>;
}
return (
<div className="flex flex-col w-full max-w-md py-24 mx-auto stretch">
{messages.map(message => (
<div key={message.id} className={`flex ${message.role === 'user' ? 'justify-end' : 'justify-start'} mb-4`}>
<div className={`max-w-[80%] rounded-lg px-4 py-3 ${
message.role === 'user'
? 'bg-neutral-600 text-white'
: 'bg-neutral-200 dark:bg-neutral-800 text-neutral-900 dark:text-neutral-100'
}`}>
<div className="whitespace-pre-wrap">
<p className="text-xs font-extralight mb-1 opacity-70">{message.role === 'user' ? 'YOU ' : 'AI '}</p>
{message.parts.map((part, i) => {
switch (part.type) {
case 'text':
return <div key={`${message.id}-${i}`}>{part.text}</div>;
}
})}
</div>
</div>
</div>
))}
<form
onSubmit={e => {
e.preventDefault();
sendMessage({ text: input });
setInput('');
}}
>
<input
className="fixed dark:bg-zinc-900 bottom-0 w-full max-w-md p-2 mb-8 border border-zinc-300 dark:border-zinc-800 rounded shadow-xl"
value={input}
placeholder="Say something..."
onChange={e => setInput(e.currentTarget.value)}
/>
</form>
</div>
);
}
7. Test your application
To test your application, run the following command:
npm run dev
Open your browser and navigate to
http://localhost:3000 to see your application in action.
Test it by sending a message to the AI and see if it's saved to the database. Check Prisma Studio to see the messages in the database.
npx prisma studio
You're done! You've just created a AI SDK chat application with Next.js and Prisma. Below are some next steps to explore, as well as some more resources to help you get started expanding your project.
Next Steps
Now that you have a working AI SDK chat application connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:
- Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships
- Add create/update/delete routes and forms
- Explore authentication and validation
- Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance
More Info
Stay connected with Prisma
Continue your Prisma journey by connecting with our active community. Stay informed, get involved, and collaborate with other developers:
- Follow us on X for announcements, live events and useful tips.
- Join our Discord to ask questions, talk to the community, and get active support through conversations.
- Subscribe on YouTube for tutorials, demos, and streams.
- Engage on GitHub by starring the repository, reporting issues, or contributing to an issue.