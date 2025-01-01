How to use Prisma ORM with Better Auth and Astro
Introduction
Better Auth is a modern, open-source authentication solution for web apps. It's built with TypeScript and provides a simple and extensible auth experience with support for multiple database adapters, including Prisma.
In this guide, you'll wire Better Auth into a brand-new Astro app and persist users in a Prisma Postgres database. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub.
Prerequisites
- Node.js 18+
- Basic familiarity with Astro and Prisma
1. Set up your project
Create a new Astro project:
npm create astro@latest betterauth-astro-prisma
- How would you like to start your new project?
Use minimal (empty) template
- Install dependencies? (recommended)
Yes
- Initialize a new git repository? (optional)
Yes
Navigate to the project directory:
cd betterauth-astro-prisma
These selections will create a minimal Astro project with TypeScript for type safety.
2. Set up Prisma
Next, you'll add Prisma to your project to manage your database.
2.1. Install Prisma and dependencies
Install the necessary Prisma packages. The dependencies differ slightly depending on whether you use Prisma Postgres with Accelerate or another database.
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
npm install prisma tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client dotenv
npm install prisma tsx --save-dev
npm install @prisma/client dotenv
Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:
npx prisma init --db --output ../prisma/generated
You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Better Auth Astro Project"
This will create:
- A
prismadirectory with a
schema.prismafile
- A Prisma Postgres database
- A
.envfile containing the
DATABASE_URLat the project root
- A
prisma.config.tsfile for configuring Prisma
- An
outputdirectory for the generated Prisma Client as
prisma/generated
2.2. Configure Prisma to load environment variables
To get access to the variables in the
.env file, update your
prisma.config.ts to import
dotenv:
import "dotenv/config";
import { defineConfig, env } from "prisma/config";
export default defineConfig({
schema: "prisma/schema.prisma",
migrations: {
path: "prisma/migrations",
},
engine: "classic",
datasource: {
url: env("DATABASE_URL"),
},
});
2.3. Generate the Prisma Client
Run the following command to generate the Prisma Client:
npx prisma generate
2.4. Set up a global Prisma client
In the
src directory, create a
lib folder and a
prisma.ts file inside it. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.
mkdir -p src/lib
touch src/lib/prisma.ts
Set up the Prisma client like this:
- Prisma Postgres (recommended)
- Other databases
import { PrismaClient } from "../../prisma/generated/client";
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
datasourceUrl: import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL,
}).$extends(withAccelerate());
export default prisma;
import { PrismaClient } from "../../prisma/generated/client";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
datasourceUrl: import.meta.env.DATABASE_URL,
});
export default prisma;
We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently.
If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating
PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.
3. Set up Better Auth
Now it's time to integrate Better Auth for authentication.
3.1. Install and configure Better Auth
First, install the Better Auth core package:
npm install better-auth
Next, generate a secure secret that Better Auth will use to sign authentication tokens. This ensures your tokens cannot be tampered with.
npx @better-auth/cli@latest secret
Copy the generated secret and add it, along with your application's URL, to your
.env file:
# Better Auth
BETTER_AUTH_SECRET=your-generated-secret
BETTER_AUTH_URL=http://localhost:4321
# Prisma
DATABASE_URL="your-database-url"
Astro's default development server runs on port
4321. If your application runs on a different port, update the
BETTER_AUTH_URL accordingly.
Now, create a configuration file for Better Auth. In the
src/lib directory, create an
auth.ts file:
touch src/lib/auth.ts
In this file, you'll configure Better Auth to use the Prisma adapter, which allows it to persist user and session data in your database. You will also enable email and password authentication.
import { betterAuth } from "better-auth";
import { prismaAdapter } from "better-auth/adapters/prisma";
import prisma from "./prisma";
export const auth = betterAuth({
database: prismaAdapter(prisma, {
provider: "postgresql",
}),
emailAndPassword: {
enabled: true,
},
});
Better Auth also supports other sign-in methods like social logins (Google, GitHub, etc.), which you can explore in their documentation.
3.2. Add Better Auth models to your schema
Better Auth provides a CLI command to automatically add the necessary authentication models (
User,
Session,
Account, and
Verification) to your
schema.prisma file.
Run the following command:
npx @better-auth/cli generate
It will ask for confirmation to overwrite your existing Prisma schema. Select
y.
This will add the following models:
model User {
id String @id
name String
email String
emailVerified Boolean
image String?
createdAt DateTime
updatedAt DateTime
sessions Session[]
accounts Account[]
@@unique([email])
@@map("user")
}
model Session {
id String @id
expiresAt DateTime
token String
createdAt DateTime
updatedAt DateTime
ipAddress String?
userAgent String?
userId String
user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade)
@@unique([token])
@@map("session")
}
model Account {
id String @id
accountId String
providerId String
userId String
user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade)
accessToken String?
refreshToken String?
idToken String?
accessTokenExpiresAt DateTime?
refreshTokenExpiresAt DateTime?
scope String?
password String?
createdAt DateTime
updatedAt DateTime
@@map("account")
}
model Verification {
id String @id
identifier String
value String
expiresAt DateTime
createdAt DateTime?
updatedAt DateTime?
@@map("verification")
}
3.3. Migrate the database
With the new models in your schema, you need to update your database. Run a migration to create the corresponding tables:
npx prisma migrate dev --name add-auth-models
4. Set up the API routes
Better Auth needs an API endpoint to handle authentication requests like sign-in, sign-up, and sign-out. You'll create a catch-all API route in Astro to handle all requests sent to
/api/auth/[...all].
In the
src/pages directory, create an
api/auth folder structure and a
[...all].ts file inside it:
mkdir -p src/pages/api/auth
touch 'src/pages/api/auth/[...all].ts'
Add the following code to the newly created
[...all].ts file. This code uses the Better Auth handler to process authentication requests.
import { auth } from "../../../lib/auth";
import type { APIRoute } from "astro";
export const prerender = false; // Not needed in 'server' mode
export const ALL: APIRoute = async (ctx) => {
return auth.handler(ctx.request);
};
Next, you'll need a client-side utility to interact with these endpoints from your Astro pages. In the
src/lib directory, create an
auth-client.ts file:
touch src/lib/auth-client.ts
Add the following code, which creates the client functions you'll use in your UI:
import { createAuthClient } from "better-auth/client";
export const authClient = createAuthClient();
export const { signIn, signUp, signOut, useSession } = authClient;
5. Configure TypeScript definitions
In the
src directory, create an
env.d.ts file to provide TypeScript definitions for environment variables and Astro locals:
touch src/env.d.ts
Add the following type definitions:
/// <reference path="../.astro/types.d.ts" />
declare namespace App {
interface Locals {
user: import("better-auth").User | null;
session: import("better-auth").Session | null;
}
}
interface ImportMetaEnv {
readonly DATABASE_URL: string;
}
interface ImportMeta {
readonly env: ImportMetaEnv;
}
6. Set up authentication middleware
In the
src directory, create a
middleware.ts file to check authentication status on every request. This will make the user and session data available to all your pages.
touch src/middleware.ts
Add the following code:
import { auth } from "./lib/auth";
import { defineMiddleware } from "astro:middleware";
export const onRequest = defineMiddleware(async (context, next) => {
context.locals.user = null;
context.locals.session = null;
const isAuthed = await auth.api.getSession({
headers: context.request.headers,
});
if (isAuthed) {
context.locals.user = isAuthed.user;
context.locals.session = isAuthed.session;
}
return next();
});
7. Set up your pages
Now, let's build the user interface for authentication. In the
src/pages directory, create the following folder structure:
sign-up/index.astro
sign-in/index.astro
dashboard/index.astro
mkdir -p src/pages/{sign-up,sign-in,dashboard}
touch src/pages/{sign-up,sign-in,dashboard}/index.astro
7.1. Sign up page
This page allows new users to create an account. Start with the basic HTML structure in
src/pages/sign-up/index.astro.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign Up</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign Up</h1>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Add a form with input fields for name, email, and password. This form will collect the user's registration information.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign Up</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign Up</h1>
<form id="signup-form">
<input type="text" name="name" placeholder="Name" required />
<input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
<input
required
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<button type="submit">Sign up</button>
</form>
<p>Already have an account? <a href="/sign-in">Sign in here</a>.</p>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Now add a script to handle form submission. Import the
authClient and add an event listener to the form that prevents the default submission behavior, extracts the form data, and calls the Better Auth sign-up method.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign Up</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign Up</h1>
<form id="signup-form">
<input type="text" name="name" placeholder="Name" required />
<input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
<input
required
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<button type="submit">Sign up</button>
</form>
<p>Already have an account? <a href="/sign-in">Sign in here</a>.</p>
</main>
<script>
import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client";
document
.getElementById("signup-form")
?.addEventListener("submit", async (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
const formData = new FormData(event.target as HTMLFormElement);
const name = formData.get("name") as string;
const email = formData.get("email") as string;
const password = formData.get("password") as string;
const tmp = await authClient.signUp.email({
name,
email,
password,
});
console.log(tmp);
if (Boolean(tmp.error) === false) window.location.href = "/dashboard";
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Finally, add a server-side check to redirect authenticated users away from this page. If a user is already signed in, they should be redirected to the dashboard instead.
---
export const prerender = false;
if (Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/dashboard");
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign Up</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign Up</h1>
<form id="signup-form">
<input type="text" name="name" placeholder="Name" required />
<input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
<input
required
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<button type="submit">Sign up</button>
</form>
<p>Already have an account? <a href="/sign-in">Sign in here</a>.</p>
</main>
<script>
import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client";
document
.getElementById("signup-form")
?.addEventListener("submit", async (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
const formData = new FormData(event.target as HTMLFormElement);
const name = formData.get("name") as string;
const email = formData.get("email") as string;
const password = formData.get("password") as string;
const tmp = await authClient.signUp.email({
name,
email,
password,
});
console.log(tmp);
if (Boolean(tmp.error) === false) window.location.href = "/dashboard";
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
7.2. Sign in page
This page allows existing users to authenticate. Start with the basic HTML structure in
src/pages/sign-in/index.astro.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign In</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign In</h1>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Add a form with input fields for email and password. This form will collect the user's credentials.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign In</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign In</h1>
<form id="signin-form">
<input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
<input
required
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<button type="submit">Sign In</button>
</form>
<p>Don't have an account? <a href="/sign-up">Sign up here</a>.</p>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Now add a script to handle form submission. Import the
authClient and add an event listener that prevents default submission, extracts the form data, and calls the Better Auth sign-in method.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign In</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign In</h1>
<form id="signin-form">
<input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
<input
required
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<button type="submit">Sign In</button>
</form>
<p>Don't have an account? <a href="/sign-up">Sign up here</a>.</p>
</main>
<script>
import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client";
document
.getElementById("signin-form")
?.addEventListener("submit", async (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
const formData = new FormData(event.target as HTMLFormElement);
const email = formData.get("email") as string;
const password = formData.get("password") as string;
const tmp = await authClient.signIn.email({
email,
password,
});
if (Boolean(tmp.error) === false) window.location.href = "/dashboard";
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Finally, add a server-side check to redirect authenticated users away from this page. If a user is already signed in, they should be redirected to the dashboard instead.
---
export const prerender = false;
if (Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/dashboard");
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Sign In</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Sign In</h1>
<form id="signin-form">
<input type="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required />
<input
required
type="password"
name="password"
placeholder="Password"
/>
<button type="submit">Sign In</button>
</form>
<p>Don't have an account? <a href="/sign-up">Sign up here</a>.</p>
</main>
<script>
import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client";
document
.getElementById("signin-form")
?.addEventListener("submit", async (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
const formData = new FormData(event.target as HTMLFormElement);
const email = formData.get("email") as string;
const password = formData.get("password") as string;
const tmp = await authClient.signIn.email({
email,
password,
});
if (Boolean(tmp.error) === false) window.location.href = "/dashboard";
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
7.3. Dashboard page
This is the protected page for authenticated users. Start with the basic HTML structure in
src/pages/dashboard/index.astro.
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Dashboard</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Dashboard</h1>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Add a server-side check to protect this route. If the user is not authenticated, redirect them to the sign-in page.
---
export const prerender = false;
if (!Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/sign-in");
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Dashboard</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Dashboard</h1>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Now display the authenticated user's information. The
Astro.locals.user object contains the user data that was set by the middleware.
---
export const prerender = false;
if (!Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/sign-in");
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Dashboard</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Dashboard</h1>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(Astro.locals.user, null, 2)}</pre>
</main>
</body>
</html>
Finally, add a sign-out button. Import the
authClient and add a button that calls the sign-out method, allowing the user to log out and be redirected to the sign-in page.
---
export const prerender = false;
if (!Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/sign-in");
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Dashboard</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Dashboard</h1>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(Astro.locals.user, null, 2)}</pre>
<button id="signOutButton">Sign Out</button>
</main>
<script>
import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client";
document
.getElementById("signOutButton")
?.addEventListener("click", async () => {
await authClient.signOut();
window.location.href = "/sign-in";
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
7.4. Home page
Finally, update the home page to provide simple navigation. Replace the contents of
src/pages/index.astro with the following:
---
export const prerender = false;
---
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Better Auth + Astro + Prisma</title>
</head>
<body>
<main>
<h1>Better Auth + Astro + Prisma</h1>
{
Astro.locals.user ? (
<div>
<p>Welcome back, {Astro.locals.user.name}!</p>
<a href="/dashboard">Go to Dashboard</a>
</div>
) : (
<div>
<a href="/sign-up">Sign Up</a>
<a href="/sign-in">Sign In</a>
</div>
)
}
</main>
</body>
</html>
8. Test it out
Your application is now fully configured.
- Start the development server to test it:
npm run dev
-
Navigate to
http://localhost:4321in your browser. You should see the home page with "Sign Up" and "Sign In" links.
-
Click on Sign Up, create a new account, and you should be redirected to the dashboard. You can then sign out and sign back in.
-
To view the user data directly in your database, you can use Prisma Studio.
npx prisma studio
- This will open a new tab in your browser where you can see the
User,
Session, and
Accounttables and their contents.
Congratulations! You now have a fully functional authentication system built with Better Auth, Prisma, and Astro.
Next steps
- Add support for social login or magic links
- Implement password reset and email verification
- Add user profile and account management pages
- Deploy to Vercel or Netlify and secure your environment variables
- Extend your Prisma schema with custom application models
Further reading
