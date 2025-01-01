On this page

How to use Prisma ORM with Better Auth and Astro

Better Auth is a modern, open-source authentication solution for web apps. It's built with TypeScript and provides a simple and extensible auth experience with support for multiple database adapters, including Prisma.

In this guide, you'll wire Better Auth into a brand-new Astro app and persist users in a Prisma Postgres database. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub .

Node.js 18+

Basic familiarity with Astro and Prisma

Create a new Astro project:

npm create astro@latest betterauth-astro-prisma



info How would you like to start your new project? Use minimal (empty) template

Install dependencies? (recommended) Yes

Initialize a new git repository? (optional) Yes

Navigate to the project directory:

cd betterauth-astro-prisma



These selections will create a minimal Astro project with TypeScript for type safety.

Next, you'll add Prisma to your project to manage your database.

Install the necessary Prisma packages. The dependencies differ slightly depending on whether you use Prisma Postgres with Accelerate or another database.

Prisma Postgres (recommended) Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases npm install prisma tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client dotenv

npm install prisma tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/client dotenv



Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:

npx prisma init --db --output ../prisma/generated



info You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Better Auth Astro Project"

This will create:

A prisma directory with a schema.prisma file

directory with a file A Prisma Postgres database

A .env file containing the DATABASE_URL at the project root

file containing the at the project root A prisma.config.ts file for configuring Prisma

file for configuring Prisma An output directory for the generated Prisma Client as prisma/generated

To get access to the variables in the .env file, update your prisma.config.ts to import dotenv :

prisma.config.ts

import "dotenv/config" ;

import { defineConfig , env } from "prisma/config" ;



export default defineConfig ( {

schema : "prisma/schema.prisma" ,

migrations : {

path : "prisma/migrations" ,

} ,

engine : "classic" ,

datasource : {

url : env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) ,

} ,

} ) ;



Run the following command to generate the Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate



In the src directory, create a lib folder and a prisma.ts file inside it. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance.

mkdir -p src/lib

touch src/lib/prisma.ts



Set up the Prisma client like this:

Prisma Postgres (recommended) Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases src/lib/prisma.ts import { PrismaClient } from "../../prisma/generated/client" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( {

datasourceUrl : import . meta . env . DATABASE_URL ,

} ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



export default prisma ;

src/lib/prisma.ts import { PrismaClient } from "../../prisma/generated/client" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( {

datasourceUrl : import . meta . env . DATABASE_URL ,

} ) ;



export default prisma ;



warning We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently. If you choose not to use one, avoid instantiating PrismaClient globally in long-lived environments. Instead, create and dispose of the client per request to prevent exhausting your database connections.

Now it's time to integrate Better Auth for authentication.

First, install the Better Auth core package:

npm install better-auth



Next, generate a secure secret that Better Auth will use to sign authentication tokens. This ensures your tokens cannot be tampered with.

npx @better-auth/cli@latest secret



Copy the generated secret and add it, along with your application's URL, to your .env file:

.env

# Better Auth

BETTER_AUTH_SECRET=your-generated-secret

BETTER_AUTH_URL=http://localhost:4321



# Prisma

DATABASE_URL="your-database-url"



info Astro's default development server runs on port 4321 . If your application runs on a different port, update the BETTER_AUTH_URL accordingly.

Now, create a configuration file for Better Auth. In the src/lib directory, create an auth.ts file:

touch src/lib/auth.ts



In this file, you'll configure Better Auth to use the Prisma adapter, which allows it to persist user and session data in your database. You will also enable email and password authentication.

src/lib/auth.ts

import { betterAuth } from "better-auth" ;

import { prismaAdapter } from "better-auth/adapters/prisma" ;

import prisma from "./prisma" ;



export const auth = betterAuth ( {

database : prismaAdapter ( prisma , {

provider : "postgresql" ,

} ) ,

emailAndPassword : {

enabled : true ,

} ,

} ) ;



Better Auth also supports other sign-in methods like social logins (Google, GitHub, etc.), which you can explore in their documentation .

Better Auth provides a CLI command to automatically add the necessary authentication models ( User , Session , Account , and Verification ) to your schema.prisma file.

Run the following command:

npx @better-auth/cli generate



note It will ask for confirmation to overwrite your existing Prisma schema. Select y .

This will add the following models:

model User {

id String @id

name String

email String

emailVerified Boolean

image String ?

createdAt DateTime

updatedAt DateTime

sessions Session [ ]

accounts Account [ ]



@@unique ( [ email ] )

@@map ( "user" )

}



model Session {

id String @id

expiresAt DateTime

token String

createdAt DateTime

updatedAt DateTime

ipAddress String ?

userAgent String ?

userId String

user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade )



@@unique ( [ token ] )

@@map ( "session" )

}



model Account {

id String @id

accountId String

providerId String

userId String

user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade )

accessToken String ?

refreshToken String ?

idToken String ?

accessTokenExpiresAt DateTime ?

refreshTokenExpiresAt DateTime ?

scope String ?

password String ?

createdAt DateTime

updatedAt DateTime



@@map ( "account" )

}



model Verification {

id String @id

identifier String

value String

expiresAt DateTime

createdAt DateTime ?

updatedAt DateTime ?



@@map ( "verification" )

}



With the new models in your schema, you need to update your database. Run a migration to create the corresponding tables:

npx prisma migrate dev --name add-auth-models



Better Auth needs an API endpoint to handle authentication requests like sign-in, sign-up, and sign-out. You'll create a catch-all API route in Astro to handle all requests sent to /api/auth/[...all] .

In the src/pages directory, create an api/auth folder structure and a [...all].ts file inside it:

mkdir -p src/pages/api/auth

touch 'src/pages/api/auth/[...all].ts'



Add the following code to the newly created [...all].ts file. This code uses the Better Auth handler to process authentication requests.

src/pages/api/auth/[...all].ts

import { auth } from "../../../lib/auth" ;

import type { APIRoute } from "astro" ;



export const prerender = false ;



export const ALL : APIRoute = async ( ctx ) => {

return auth . handler ( ctx . request ) ;

} ;



Next, you'll need a client-side utility to interact with these endpoints from your Astro pages. In the src/lib directory, create an auth-client.ts file:

touch src/lib/auth-client.ts



Add the following code, which creates the client functions you'll use in your UI:

src/lib/auth-client.ts

import { createAuthClient } from "better-auth/client" ;



export const authClient = createAuthClient ( ) ;



export const { signIn , signUp , signOut , useSession } = authClient ;



In the src directory, create an env.d.ts file to provide TypeScript definitions for environment variables and Astro locals:

touch src/env.d.ts



Add the following type definitions:

src/env.d.ts





declare namespace App {

interface Locals {

user : import ( "better-auth" ) . User | null ;

session : import ( "better-auth" ) . Session | null ;

}

}



interface ImportMetaEnv {

readonly DATABASE_URL : string ;

}



interface ImportMeta {

readonly env : ImportMetaEnv ;

}



In the src directory, create a middleware.ts file to check authentication status on every request. This will make the user and session data available to all your pages.

touch src/middleware.ts



Add the following code:

src/middleware.ts

import { auth } from "./lib/auth" ;

import { defineMiddleware } from "astro:middleware" ;



export const onRequest = defineMiddleware ( async ( context , next ) => {

context . locals . user = null ;

context . locals . session = null ;

const isAuthed = await auth . api . getSession ( {

headers : context . request . headers ,

} ) ;

if ( isAuthed ) {

context . locals . user = isAuthed . user ;

context . locals . session = isAuthed . session ;

}

return next ( ) ;

} ) ;



Now, let's build the user interface for authentication. In the src/pages directory, create the following folder structure:

sign-up/index.astro

sign-in/index.astro

dashboard/index.astro

mkdir -p src/pages/{sign-up,sign-in,dashboard}

touch src/pages/{sign-up,sign-in,dashboard}/index.astro



This page allows new users to create an account. Start with the basic HTML structure in src/pages/sign-up/index.astro .

src/pages/sign-up/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign Up </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign Up </ h1 >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Add a form with input fields for name, email, and password. This form will collect the user's registration information.

src/pages/sign-up/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign Up </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign Up </ h1 >

< form id = " signup-form " >

< input type = " text " name = " name " placeholder = " Name " required />

< input type = " email " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required />

< input

required

type = " password "

name = " password "

placeholder = " Password "

/>

< button type = " submit " > Sign up </ button >

</ form >

< p > Already have an account? < a href = " /sign-in " > Sign in here </ a > . </ p >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Now add a script to handle form submission. Import the authClient and add an event listener to the form that prevents the default submission behavior, extracts the form data, and calls the Better Auth sign-up method.

src/pages/sign-up/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign Up </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign Up </ h1 >

< form id = " signup-form " >

< input type = " text " name = " name " placeholder = " Name " required />

< input type = " email " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required />

< input

required

type = " password "

name = " password "

placeholder = " Password "

/>

< button type = " submit " > Sign up </ button >

</ form >

< p > Already have an account? < a href = " /sign-in " > Sign in here </ a > . </ p >

</ main >

< script >

import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client" ;

document

. getElementById ( "signup-form" )

?. addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( event ) => {

event . preventDefault ( ) ;

const formData = new FormData ( event . target as HTMLFormElement ) ;

const name = formData . get ( "name" ) as string ;

const email = formData . get ( "email" ) as string ;

const password = formData . get ( "password" ) as string ;

const tmp = await authClient . signUp . email ( {

name ,

email ,

password ,

} ) ;

console . log ( tmp ) ;

if ( Boolean ( tmp . error ) === false ) window . location . href = "/dashboard" ;

} ) ;

</ script >

</ body >

</ html >



Finally, add a server-side check to redirect authenticated users away from this page. If a user is already signed in, they should be redirected to the dashboard instead.

src/pages/sign-up/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;



if (Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/dashboard");

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign Up </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign Up </ h1 >

< form id = " signup-form " >

< input type = " text " name = " name " placeholder = " Name " required />

< input type = " email " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required />

< input

required

type = " password "

name = " password "

placeholder = " Password "

/>

< button type = " submit " > Sign up </ button >

</ form >

< p > Already have an account? < a href = " /sign-in " > Sign in here </ a > . </ p >

</ main >

< script >

import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client" ;

document

. getElementById ( "signup-form" )

?. addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( event ) => {

event . preventDefault ( ) ;

const formData = new FormData ( event . target as HTMLFormElement ) ;

const name = formData . get ( "name" ) as string ;

const email = formData . get ( "email" ) as string ;

const password = formData . get ( "password" ) as string ;

const tmp = await authClient . signUp . email ( {

name ,

email ,

password ,

} ) ;

console . log ( tmp ) ;

if ( Boolean ( tmp . error ) === false ) window . location . href = "/dashboard" ;

} ) ;

</ script >

</ body >

</ html >



This page allows existing users to authenticate. Start with the basic HTML structure in src/pages/sign-in/index.astro .

src/pages/sign-in/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign In </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign In </ h1 >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Add a form with input fields for email and password. This form will collect the user's credentials.

src/pages/sign-in/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign In </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign In </ h1 >

< form id = " signin-form " >

< input type = " email " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required />

< input

required

type = " password "

name = " password "

placeholder = " Password "

/>

< button type = " submit " > Sign In </ button >

</ form >

< p > Don't have an account? < a href = " /sign-up " > Sign up here </ a > . </ p >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Now add a script to handle form submission. Import the authClient and add an event listener that prevents default submission, extracts the form data, and calls the Better Auth sign-in method.

src/pages/sign-in/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign In </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign In </ h1 >

< form id = " signin-form " >

< input type = " email " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required />

< input

required

type = " password "

name = " password "

placeholder = " Password "

/>

< button type = " submit " > Sign In </ button >

</ form >

< p > Don't have an account? < a href = " /sign-up " > Sign up here </ a > . </ p >

</ main >

< script >

import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client" ;

document

. getElementById ( "signin-form" )

?. addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( event ) => {

event . preventDefault ( ) ;

const formData = new FormData ( event . target as HTMLFormElement ) ;

const email = formData . get ( "email" ) as string ;

const password = formData . get ( "password" ) as string ;

const tmp = await authClient . signIn . email ( {

email ,

password ,

} ) ;

if ( Boolean ( tmp . error ) === false ) window . location . href = "/dashboard" ;

} ) ;

</ script >

</ body >

</ html >



Finally, add a server-side check to redirect authenticated users away from this page. If a user is already signed in, they should be redirected to the dashboard instead.

src/pages/sign-in/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;



if (Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/dashboard");

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Sign In </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Sign In </ h1 >

< form id = " signin-form " >

< input type = " email " name = " email " placeholder = " Email " required />

< input

required

type = " password "

name = " password "

placeholder = " Password "

/>

< button type = " submit " > Sign In </ button >

</ form >

< p > Don't have an account? < a href = " /sign-up " > Sign up here </ a > . </ p >

</ main >

< script >

import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client" ;

document

. getElementById ( "signin-form" )

?. addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( event ) => {

event . preventDefault ( ) ;

const formData = new FormData ( event . target as HTMLFormElement ) ;

const email = formData . get ( "email" ) as string ;

const password = formData . get ( "password" ) as string ;

const tmp = await authClient . signIn . email ( {

email ,

password ,

} ) ;

if ( Boolean ( tmp . error ) === false ) window . location . href = "/dashboard" ;

} ) ;

</ script >

</ body >

</ html >



This is the protected page for authenticated users. Start with the basic HTML structure in src/pages/dashboard/index.astro .

src/pages/dashboard/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Dashboard </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Dashboard </ h1 >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Add a server-side check to protect this route. If the user is not authenticated, redirect them to the sign-in page.

src/pages/dashboard/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;



if (!Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/sign-in");

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Dashboard </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Dashboard </ h1 >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Now display the authenticated user's information. The Astro.locals.user object contains the user data that was set by the middleware.

src/pages/dashboard/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;



if (!Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/sign-in");

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Dashboard </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Dashboard </ h1 >

< pre > {JSON.stringify(Astro.locals.user, null, 2)} </ pre >

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Finally, add a sign-out button. Import the authClient and add a button that calls the sign-out method, allowing the user to log out and be redirected to the sign-in page.

src/pages/dashboard/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;



if (!Astro.locals.user?.id) return Astro.redirect("/sign-in");

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Dashboard </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Dashboard </ h1 >

< pre > {JSON.stringify(Astro.locals.user, null, 2)} </ pre >

< button id = " signOutButton " > Sign Out </ button >

</ main >

< script >

import { authClient } from "../../lib/auth-client" ;

document

. getElementById ( "signOutButton" )

?. addEventListener ( "click" , async ( ) => {

await authClient . signOut ( ) ;

window . location . href = "/sign-in" ;

} ) ;

</ script >

</ body >

</ html >



Finally, update the home page to provide simple navigation. Replace the contents of src/pages/index.astro with the following:

src/pages/index.astro

---

export const prerender = false;

---



< html lang = " en " >

< head >

< meta charset = " utf-8 " />

< meta name = " viewport " content = " width=device-width " />

< title > Better Auth + Astro + Prisma </ title >

</ head >

< body >

< main >

< h1 > Better Auth + Astro + Prisma </ h1 >

{

Astro.locals.user ? (

< div >

< p > Welcome back, {Astro.locals.user.name}! </ p >

< a href = " /dashboard " > Go to Dashboard </ a >

</ div >

) : (

< div >

< a href = " /sign-up " > Sign Up </ a >

< a href = " /sign-in " > Sign In </ a >

</ div >

)

}

</ main >

</ body >

</ html >



Your application is now fully configured.

Start the development server to test it:

npm run dev



Navigate to http://localhost:4321 in your browser. You should see the home page with "Sign Up" and "Sign In" links. Click on Sign Up, create a new account, and you should be redirected to the dashboard. You can then sign out and sign back in. To view the user data directly in your database, you can use Prisma Studio.

npx prisma studio



This will open a new tab in your browser where you can see the User , Session , and Account tables and their contents.

success Congratulations! You now have a fully functional authentication system built with Better Auth, Prisma, and Astro.

Add support for social login or magic links

Implement password reset and email verification

Add user profile and account management pages

Deploy to Vercel or Netlify and secure your environment variables

Extend your Prisma schema with custom application models