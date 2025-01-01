How to use Prisma in Bun
Introduction
Bun is a fast JavaScript runtime that includes a bundler, test runner, and package manager. In this guide, you will set up a Bun project with Prisma ORM and a Prisma Postgres database. You will configure Prisma driver adapters, create a simple HTTP server, and build a Bun executable for deployment.
Prerequisites
- Bun installed in your system
- A Prisma Postgres database (created during setup)
- Basic knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript
1. Setting up your Bun project
First, create a directory for your project and navigate to it:
mkdir bun-prisma
cd bun-prisma
Then, initialise a new Bun project:
bun init -y
This creates a basic Bun project that includes a
package.json file and an
index.ts file.
2. Installing and configuring Prisma
2.1. Install dependencies
Install the required Prisma packages and other dependencies:
bun add -d prisma
bun add @prisma/client @prisma/adapter-pg dotenv
2.2. Initialize Prisma ORM with Prisma Postgres
Initialize Prisma ORM with Prisma Postgres in your project:
bun prisma init --db
You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Bun Project"
This command creates:
- A
prisma/directory with your
schema.prismafile
- A new Prisma Postgres database
- A
.envfile with your
DATABASE_URL
2.3. Configure environment variables for driver adapters
We are going to use the
node-postgres driver adapter to perform queries to our database.
When using the
node-postgres driver adapter with Prisma Postgres, you need to add a
DIRECT_URL environment variable. This provides a direct connection to your PostgreSQL database.
To get your direct connection string:
- Navigate to your recently created Prisma Postgres project dashboard (e.g. "My Bun Project")
- Click the API Keys tab in the project's sidebar
- Click the Create API key button
- Provide a name for the API key and click Create
- Copy the connection string starting with
postgres://
Update your
.env file to include both URLs:
DATABASE_URL="your_database_url_here"
DIRECT_URL="your_direct_connection_string_here"
2.4. Update your Prisma schema
Open
prisma/schema.prisma and update it to use driver adapters with Bun runtime:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
provider = "prisma-client"
output = "../generated/prisma"
previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters", "queryCompiler"]
runtime = "bun"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
}
3. Setting up database configuration and creating a seed script
3.1. Create a database utility file
Create a
db.ts file in your project root to configure
PrismaClient with the
node-postgres adapter:
import "dotenv/config";
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma/client";
import { PrismaPg } from "@prisma/adapter-pg";
const connectionString = `${process.env.DIRECT_URL}`;
const adapter = new PrismaPg({ connectionString });
export const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter });
3.2. Create a seed script
Create a seed script in the
prisma folder to populate your database with sample data:
import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma/client";
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
async function main() {
// Create multiple users
await prisma.user.createMany({
data: [
{ email: "alice@example.com", name: "Alice" },
{ email: "bob@example.com", name: "Bob" },
{ email: "charlie@example.com", name: "Charlie" },
{ email: "diana@example.com", name: "Diana" },
{ email: "eve@example.com", name: "Eve" },
{ email: "frank@example.com", name: "Frank" },
{ email: "grace@example.com", name: "Grace" },
{ email: "henry@example.com", name: "Henry" },
{ email: "isabella@example.com", name: "Isabella" },
{ email: "jack@example.com", name: "Jack" },
],
skipDuplicates: true, // prevents errors if you run the seed multiple times
});
console.log("Seed data inserted!");
}
main()
.catch((e) => {
console.error(e);
process.exit(1);
})
.finally(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect();
});
3.3. Create Prisma Config file to run the seed script
Create a
prisma.config.ts file to configure Prisma's seed command:
touch prisma.config.ts
Then add the following content to the file:
import 'dotenv/config'
import { defineConfig } from 'prisma/config'
export default defineConfig({
migrations: {
seed: `bun run prisma/seed.ts`,
},
})
4. Generate Prisma client and run migrations
Generate the Prisma client and apply your schema to the database:
bun prisma migrate dev --name init
This command:
- Creates the database tables based on your schema
- Generates the Prisma client in the
generated/prismadirectory
Because you are using the
node-postgres driver adapter, you will need to generate the
PrismaClient again. The client automatically produced by
migrate dev is optimized for Prisma Postgres, but the adapter requires a client built specifically for the driver:
bun prisma generate
Run the seed script to populate your database:
bun prisma db seed
5. Creating your Bun server
Replace the
index.ts file contents with the following code to build a simple HTTP server that uses Prisma ORM to fetch and display users:
import { prisma } from './db'
const server = Bun.serve({
port: 3000,
async fetch(req) {
const { pathname } = new URL(req.url)
// Skip favicon route
if (pathname === '/favicon.ico') {
return new Response(null, { status: 204 }) // or serve an icon if you have one
}
// Return all users
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
// Count all users
const count = await prisma.user.count()
// Format the response with JSON
return new Response(
JSON.stringify({
users: users,
totalUsers: count,
}),
{ headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' } },
)
},
})
console.log(`Listening on http://localhost:${server.port}`)
6. Running your application
Start your Bun server:
bun run index.ts
You should see
Listening on http://localhost:3000 in the console. When you visit
http://localhost:3000 in your browser, you'll see a JSON response with all the users in your database and the total count.
7. Building and running a Bun executable
Bun can compile your TypeScript application into a single executable file, which is useful for deployment and distribution.
7.1. Build the executable
Build your application into an executable:
bun build --compile index.ts
This creates an executable file named
index (or
index.exe on Windows) in your project directory.
7.2. Run the executable
Run the compiled executable:
./index
You should see the same
Listening on http://localhost:3000 message, and your application will work exactly the same as before. The executable includes all dependencies and can be deployed to any compatible system without requiring Bun or Node.js to be installed.
Bun executables are useful for:
- Deployment: Ship a single file instead of managing dependencies
- Distribution: Share your application without requiring users to install Bun
- Performance: Faster startup times compared to running TypeScript files
- Security: Your source code is compiled and not easily readable
Next steps
You can explore the sample app here to see what you will build by following this guide. If you would like to add caching to your application, check out this example.
Now that you have a Bun application connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can continue by:
- Extending your Prisma schema with additional models and relationships
- Implementing authentication and authorization
- Adding input validation and error handling
- Exploring Bun's built-in testing tools
- Deploying your executable to production servers
