On this page

How to use Prisma in Bun 10 min

Bun is a fast JavaScript runtime that includes a bundler, test runner, and package manager. In this guide, you will set up a Bun project with Prisma ORM and a Prisma Postgres database. You will configure Prisma driver adapters, create a simple HTTP server, and build a Bun executable for deployment.

Bun installed in your system

installed in your system A Prisma Postgres database (created during setup)

Basic knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript

First, create a directory for your project and navigate to it:

mkdir bun-prisma

cd bun-prisma



Then, initialise a new Bun project:

bun init -y



This creates a basic Bun project that includes a package.json file and an index.ts file.

Install the required Prisma packages and other dependencies:

bun add -d prisma

bun add @prisma/client @prisma/adapter-pg dotenv



Initialize Prisma ORM with Prisma Postgres in your project:

bun prisma init --db



info You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Bun Project"

This command creates:

A prisma/ directory with your schema.prisma file

directory with your file A new Prisma Postgres database

A .env file with your DATABASE_URL

We are going to use the node-postgres driver adapter to perform queries to our database.

When using the node-postgres driver adapter with Prisma Postgres, you need to add a DIRECT_URL environment variable. This provides a direct connection to your PostgreSQL database.

To get your direct connection string:

Navigate to your recently created Prisma Postgres project dashboard (e.g. "My Bun Project") Click the API Keys tab in the project's sidebar Click the Create API key button Provide a name for the API key and click Create Copy the connection string starting with postgres://

Update your .env file to include both URLs:

.env

DATABASE_URL="your_database_url_here"

DIRECT_URL="your_direct_connection_string_here"



Open prisma/schema.prisma and update it to use driver adapters with Bun runtime:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

provider = "prisma-client"

output = "../generated/prisma"

previewFeatures = [ "driverAdapters" , "queryCompiler" ]

runtime = "bun"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

}



Create a db.ts file in your project root to configure PrismaClient with the node-postgres adapter:

db.ts

import "dotenv/config" ;

import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma/client" ;

import { PrismaPg } from "@prisma/adapter-pg" ;



const connectionString = ` ${ process . env . DIRECT_URL } ` ;



const adapter = new PrismaPg ( { connectionString } ) ;



export const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } ) ;



Create a seed script in the prisma folder to populate your database with sample data:

prisma/seed.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "../generated/prisma/client" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



async function main ( ) {



await prisma . user . createMany ( {

data : [

{ email : "alice@example.com" , name : "Alice" } ,

{ email : "bob@example.com" , name : "Bob" } ,

{ email : "charlie@example.com" , name : "Charlie" } ,

{ email : "diana@example.com" , name : "Diana" } ,

{ email : "eve@example.com" , name : "Eve" } ,

{ email : "frank@example.com" , name : "Frank" } ,

{ email : "grace@example.com" , name : "Grace" } ,

{ email : "henry@example.com" , name : "Henry" } ,

{ email : "isabella@example.com" , name : "Isabella" } ,

{ email : "jack@example.com" , name : "Jack" } ,

] ,

skipDuplicates : true ,

} ) ;



console . log ( "Seed data inserted!" ) ;

}



main ( )

. catch ( ( e ) => {

console . error ( e ) ;

process . exit ( 1 ) ;

} )

. finally ( async ( ) => {

await prisma . $disconnect ( ) ;

} ) ;



Create a prisma.config.ts file to configure Prisma's seed command:

touch prisma.config.ts



Then add the following content to the file:

prisma.config.ts

import 'dotenv/config'

import { defineConfig } from 'prisma/config'



export default defineConfig ( {

migrations : {

seed : ` bun run prisma/seed.ts ` ,

} ,

} )



Generate the Prisma client and apply your schema to the database:

bun prisma migrate dev --name init



This command:

Creates the database tables based on your schema

Generates the Prisma client in the generated/prisma directory

Because you are using the node-postgres driver adapter, you will need to generate the PrismaClient again. The client automatically produced by migrate dev is optimized for Prisma Postgres, but the adapter requires a client built specifically for the driver:

bun prisma generate



Run the seed script to populate your database:

bun prisma db seed



Replace the index.ts file contents with the following code to build a simple HTTP server that uses Prisma ORM to fetch and display users:

index.ts

import { prisma } from './db'



const server = Bun . serve ( {

port : 3000 ,

async fetch ( req ) {

const { pathname } = new URL ( req . url )





if ( pathname === '/favicon.ico' ) {

return new Response ( null , { status : 204 } )

}





const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( )





const count = await prisma . user . count ( )





return new Response (

JSON . stringify ( {

users : users ,

totalUsers : count ,

} ) ,

{ headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ,

)

} ,

} )



console . log ( ` Listening on http://localhost: ${ server . port } ` )



Start your Bun server:

bun run index.ts



You should see Listening on http://localhost:3000 in the console. When you visit http://localhost:3000 in your browser, you'll see a JSON response with all the users in your database and the total count.

Bun can compile your TypeScript application into a single executable file , which is useful for deployment and distribution.

Build your application into an executable:

bun build --compile index.ts



This creates an executable file named index (or index.exe on Windows) in your project directory.

Run the compiled executable:

./index



You should see the same Listening on http://localhost:3000 message, and your application will work exactly the same as before. The executable includes all dependencies and can be deployed to any compatible system without requiring Bun or Node.js to be installed.

note Bun executables are useful for: Deployment : Ship a single file instead of managing dependencies

: Ship a single file instead of managing dependencies Distribution : Share your application without requiring users to install Bun

: Share your application without requiring users to install Bun Performance : Faster startup times compared to running TypeScript files

: Faster startup times compared to running TypeScript files Security: Your source code is compiled and not easily readable

You can explore the sample app here to see what you will build by following this guide. If you would like to add caching to your application, check out this example .

Now that you have a Bun application connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can continue by:

Extending your Prisma schema with additional models and relationships

Implementing authentication and authorization

Adding input validation and error handling

Exploring Bun's built-in testing tools

Deploying your executable to production servers