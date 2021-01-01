SQL views
This page explains how to create a view in your PostgreSQL database.
This page explains how to create a view in your MySQL database.
In this guide, you will:
- Create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key.
- Create a view named
Draft.
- Introspect your database to reflect the foreign key relation between the two tables in the Prisma schema.
- Manually update the Prisma schema to include the view as a model.
- Generate Prisma Client and write a simple Node.js script to read data from the view.
The workaround described in this guide is by no means a best practice, it instead fills in some gaps for missing functionality in Prisma. It will not work with Prisma Migrate or introspection.
There is an issue currently open which aims to add support for database views in Prisma.
Subscribe to the issue for updates on progress and timelines.
Prerequisites
In order to follow this guide, you need:
- a PostgreSQL database server running
- the
createdbcommand line utility
- the
psqlcommand line client for PostgreSQL
- the Node.js runtime for JavaScript installed on your machine
Limitations
Be aware of the following limitations when using views with Prisma:
- You must manually add each view as a model to the Prisma schema right now. Introspection does not add views to the schema currently.
- Views must include a unique column - such as an ID.
- The generated Prisma Client will include queries such
create,
delete, and
update, even though you cannot perform these queries on a view.
- Models created for views will be deleted from your schema the next time you run an introspection. This is because they do not correspond to the tables in the database.
- Prisma Migrate will treat these views as tables and try to create them. If you have view models, you cannot use Prisma Migrate with them.
1. Create a new database and project directory
To create a new database:
Create a project directory where you can put the files you'll create throughout this guide:$mkdir sql-views-demo$cd sql-views-demo
Next, make sure that your database server is running. Then execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called
SqlViews:$createdb SqlViewsmysql -e 'CREATE DATABASE `SqlViews`;'
Validate that the database was created by running the following command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none):$psql -d SqlViews -c "\dt"mysql -e 'SHOW TABLES in `SqlViews`;'
2. Create two tables with a foreign key
In this section, you'll create two tables where one references the other via a foreign key in the
SqlViews database.
Create a new file named
sql-views-tables.sqland add the following code to it:CREATE TABLE `SqlViews`.`User` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`name` VARCHAR(256),`email` VARCHAR(256) UNIQUE);CREATE TABLE `SqlViews`.`Post` (`id` INT AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,`title` VARCHAR(256),`content` VARCHAR(256),`published` BOOLEAN,`authorId` INT,CONSTRAINT `author` FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `User`(`id`));CREATE TABLE "public"."User" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,email TEXT UNIQUE,name TEXT);CREATE TABLE "public"."Post" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,title TEXT,content TEXT,published BOOLEAN,"authorId" INTEGER,CONSTRAINT author FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "public"."User" (id));
Run the SQL statement against your database to create the two tables:$psql SqlViews <\ sql-views-tables.sql$mysql <\ sql-views-tables.sql
Run the following command to validate that the tables were created:$psql -d SqlViews -c "\dt"mysql -e 'SHOW TABLES in `SqlViews`;'
You just created two tables named
User and
Post in the database. The
Post table references the
User table via the foreign key defined on the
authorId column.
3. Create a view named
Draft
In this section you will create a view named
Draft. The
Draft view represents a query that returns the post title and author email of all posts that have not been published. To create a view:
Create a new file named
sql-views-draft.sqland add the following code to it:CREATE VIEW "Draft" ASSELECT "published", "title", "email", "Post"."id"FROM "Post", "User"WHERE "published" = false AND "Post"."authorId" = "User"."id";CREATE VIEW Draft ASSELECT published, title, email, Post.idFROM Post, UserWHERE published = false AND Post.authorId = User.id;
Run the SQL statement against your database to create the view:$psql SqlViews <\ sql-views-draft.sql$mysql <\ sql-views-draft.sql
Run the following command to validate that the view was created:$psql -d SqlViews -c "\dv"mysql -e SHOW FULL TABLES in `SqlViews` WHERE TABLE_TYPE LIKE 'VIEW';'
You should see the following list of views:List of relationsSchema | Name | Type | Owner--------+--------+------+----------public | Draft | view | postgres+----------------+------------+| Tables_in_mydb | Table_type |+----------------+------------+| Drafts | VIEW |+----------------+------------+
4. Introspect your database with Prisma
In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for the tables that you created.
Note: You will manually add the
Draftview to the Prisma schema in a later step.
Set up a new Node.js project and add the
prismaCLI as a development dependency:$npm init -y$npm install prisma --save-dev
Create a new file named
schema.prismaand add the following code to it:schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a
datasourcein your Prisma schema. Create a new file named
.envand set your database connection URL as the
DATABASE_URLenvironment variable:
In the above code snippet, you need to replace the uppercase placeholders with your own connection details. For example, if your database is running locally it could look like this:
The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the
dotenvformat which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named
.env.
With both the
schema.prismaand
.envfiles in place, run Prisma's introspection with the following command:$npx prisma db pull
This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema:schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model Post {7 authorId Int?8 content String?9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 published Boolean @default(false)11 title String12 User User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])13}1415model User {16 email String @unique17 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())18 name String?19 Post Post[]20}schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model Post {7 authorId Int?8 content String?9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 published Boolean @default(false)11 title String12 User User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])13}1415model User {16 email String @unique17 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())18 name String?19 Post Post[]20}
5. Manually add the
Draft view to the Prisma schema
You must manually add views to the Prisma schema.
Add a
Draftmodel to the schema as shown:
Note: The name of your view is case sensitive - if you created a view named
draftin the database, you must create a model named
draftin the Prisma schema.schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "mysql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model Post {7 authorId Int?8 content String?9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 published Boolean @default(false)11 title String12 User User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])13}1415model User {16 email String @unique17 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())18 name String?19 Post Post[]20}21+model Draft {+ title String+ id Int @unique+ email String+ published Boolean+}schema.prisma1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model Post {7 authorId Int?8 content String?9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 published Boolean @default(false)11 title String12 User User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])13}1415model User {16 email String @unique17 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())18 name String?19 Post Post[]20}21+model Draft {+ title String+ id Int @unique+ email String+ published Boolean+}
6. Generate Prisma Client
In this section, you will generate Prisma Client.
Add a
generatorblock to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the
datasourceblock):schema.prisma1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}
Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project:$npx prisma generate
Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.
9. Validate the
Draft view in a Node.js script
In the following section, you will use the
drafts model property to return
Post records that have not yet been published. To use the
drafts model property:
Create a new file named
index.jsand add the following code to it:const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient({})async function main() {const sarahPosts = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Sarah',email: 'sarah@prisma.io',Post: {create: [{ title: 'My first post', published: false },{ title: 'All about databases', published: true },{ title: 'Prisma Day 2020', published: false },],},},})const emilyPosts = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Emily',email: 'emily@prisma.io',Post: {create: [{ title: 'My first post', published: false },{ title: 'All about databases', published: true },{ title: 'Prisma Day 2020', published: false },],},},})const drafts = await prisma.draft.findMany({})console.log(drafts)const filteredDrafts = await prisma.draft.findMany({where: {email: 'sarah@prisma.io',},})console.log(filteredDrafts)}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
This example:
- Creates two
Userrecords with three
Postrecords each
- Returns all
Draftrecords from the view
- Returns all
Draftrecords from the view where the author's email is
emily@prisma.io
- Creates two
Run the code with the following command:$node index.js
The following output indicates that the view works as expected - the first query returns all drafts (
Postrecords where
publishedis
false), and the second query returns drafts by
sarah@prisma.ioonly):/* ALL DRAFTS */;[{title: 'My first post',id: 37,email: 'sarah@prisma.io',published: false,},{title: 'Prisma Day 2020',id: 39,email: 'sarah@prisma.io',published: false,},{title: 'My first post',id: 40,email: 'emily@prisma.io',published: false,},{title: 'Prisma Day 2020',id: 42,email: 'emily@prisma.io',published: false,},][/* FILTERED DRAFTS */({title: 'My first post',id: 37,email: 'sarah@prisma.io',published: false,},{title: 'Prisma Day 2020',id: 39,email: 'sarah@prisma.io',published: false,})]