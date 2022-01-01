prisma_logo
Troubleshooting

Need help?

Refer to our Support site for full information about getting help.

Take a look at some common issues and their resolutions in our Help Articles.

To detailed information about how to open an Issue or PR in our GitHub repositories, see Creating bug reports.

For the Prisma ORM, we have a large and supportive community of enthusiastic application developers which is active on Slack and on GitHub.

You can ask questions and initiate discussions about Prisma-related topics in the prisma repository on GitHub.

Ask a question

Create an Issue or PR for Prisma ORM

If you see problems or room for improvement in the ORM product, you can create an Issue (or better yet a PR!) in our GitHub repository. You can find best practices for creating bug reports (like including additional debugging output) in these docs.

Create bug report

Create an Issue or PR for Prisma Docs

If you see problems or room for improvement in the technical documentation, you can create an Issue or a PR in our Docs GitHub repository.

Create a Docs Issue

