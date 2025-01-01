Integrate Prisma Postgres with Deno Deploy
Deno Deploy includes a feature that allows you to provision a Prisma Postgres database directly within the platform. This guide demonstrates how to integrate Prisma Postgres in a Deno Deploy project using a minimal Deno application that logs HTTP requests to the database.
By the end of this guide, you will have a deployed Deno app that writes to and reads from a Prisma Postgres database provisioned in Deno Deploy, using Prisma Client with
runtime = "deno".
Prerequisites
- A Deno Deploy account
- Deno runtime installed (installation guide)
- Deno extension for VS Code
1. Create and set up a new Deno project
Create a new Deno project using the
deno init command, which generates a basic project structure with a main entry file and configuration.
deno init prisma-postgres-deno-deploy
cd prisma-postgres-deno-deploy
1.1 Configure VS Code for Deno
To ensure VS Code recognizes this as a Deno project and provides proper TypeScript validation, you need to initialize the workspace. Without this, VS Code will show errors when using Deno-specific APIs like
Deno.serve.
Install the Deno extension for VS Code, then:
- Select View > Command Palette (or press
Cmd+Shift+Pon macOS or
Ctrl+Shift+Pon Windows)
- Run the command Deno: Initialize Workspace Configuration
1.2 Create a basic HTTP server
Update the
main.ts file to create a simple HTTP server that responds with "Hello, World!", establishing the foundation for your application before adding database functionality.
function handler(_req: Request): Response {
return new Response("Hello, World!");
}
Deno.serve(handler);
You can test the server locally by running:
deno run dev
Visit
localhost:8000 in your browser to see the application running.
1.3 Push initial project to GitHub
To connect your project to Deno Deploy and get a database connection string, you need to have a successful deployment. Set up a GitHub repository and push your project to it.
2. Deploy the project to Deno Deploy
Deploy your repository to Deno Deploy. Any subsequent commits will trigger automatic redeployments. You need to deploy now, as the database string requires a successful deployment to generate.
- Navigate to the Deno Deploy dashboard and select New App
- Configure GitHub app permissions by following GitHub's prompts
- Choose your GitHub repository in the Deno Deploy interface
- Click Create App to complete the deployment
The application will deploy automatically.
3. Provision a Prisma Postgres database
Provision a Prisma Postgres database in Deno Deploy, and link it to your application:
- Go to the Databases section in the Deno Deploy dashboard
- Select Provision Database and choose Prisma Postgres
- Complete the database configuration and confirm provisioning
- Click Assign and select your application
- Copy the Production connection string
- Add the connection string to your
.envfile:
DATABASE_URL="postgresql://<username>:<password>@db.prisma.io:5432/<database_name>-production"
4. Configure Prisma ORM
4.1 Enable environment variables
To access the database connection string during local development, configure Deno to load environment variables from your
.env file using the
--env-file flag.
Update the
dev task in
deno.json:
{
"tasks": {
"dev": "deno run --watch --env-file main.ts"
}
}
4.2 Initialize Prisma and create schema
Install the Prisma Client:
deno install npm:@prisma/client
Initialize Prisma in your project, which creates the necessary configuration files and folder structure for defining your database models.
npx prisma init
Update the Prisma schema with these changes:
- Change the client output from
prisma-client-jsto
prisma-client.
- Add the Deno runtime configuration. (This is required for Deno to run properly)
- Add the Log model for storing request information.
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client"
output = "../generated/prisma"
runtime = "deno"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model Log {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
level Level
message String
meta Json
}
enum Level {
Info
Warn
Error
}
4.3 Generate and apply migrations
Migrations create the actual database tables based on your Prisma schema. This command generates SQL migration files and executes them against your database, creating the
Log table with the specified fields.
deno run -A npm:prisma migrate dev --name init
5. Update the application to use Prisma
Now that the database is configured, update your application to interact with it. This implementation creates a logging system that captures every HTTP request, stores it in the database, and returns the logged entry as JSON.
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma/client.ts";
import process from "node:process";
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
datasources: {
db: {
url: process.env.DATABASE_URL,
},
},
});
async function handler(request: Request) {
const url = new URL(request.url);
if (url.pathname === "/favicon.ico") {
return new Response(null, { status: 204 });
}
const log = await prisma.log.create({
data: {
level: "Info",
message: `${request.method} ${request.url}`,
meta: {
headers: JSON.stringify(request.headers),
},
},
});
const body = JSON.stringify(log, null, 2);
return new Response(body, {
headers: { "content-type": "application/json; charset=utf-8" },
});
}
Deno.serve(handler);
Test the application locally by running:
deno run dev
It may ask you for access to your environment variables. Select Allow to grant access.
Visit
localhost:8000 in your browser to see the application running. You should see a JSON response containing the log entry:
{
"id": 1,
"level": "Info",
"message": "GET http://localhost:8000/",
"meta": {
"headers": "..."
}
}
6. Deploy the application
The build command must generate the Prisma Client code to ensure it is available in production.
6.1 Update build command in Deno Deploy
- Go to the application in Deno Deploy and click Settings
- Under Build configuration, hit Edit and add
deno run -A npm:prisma generateto the build command
- Click Save
6.2 Push changes to GitHub
Commit and push your changes to trigger an automatic deployment:
git add .
git commit -m "added prisma"
git push
Navigate back to Deno Deploy and you should see a successful build. Once deployed, click the deployment URL at the top right of the dashboard.
6.3 Verify the deployment
When you visit your deployed application, you should see a response that looks like this:
{
"id": 1,
"level": "Info",
"message": "GET https://prisma-postgres-deno-deploy.<org-name>.deno.net/",
"meta": {
"headers": "{}"
}
}
You're done! Each time you refresh the page, a new log entry is created in your database.
Next Steps
Now that you have a working Deno app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:
- Enhance your data model - Add relationships, validations, and indexes to your Prisma schema
- Secure your API - Implement authentication, rate limiting, and proper error handling
- Improve deployment - Set up CI/CD, monitoring, and database backups for production
