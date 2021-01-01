Guides / Deployment / Deployment guides Deploying to Vercel

In this guide, you will set up and deploy a Next.js app to Vercel. The Next.js app will expose a REST API and use Prisma Client to handle fetching, creating, and deleting records from a database. Vercel is a cloud platform for static sites and serverless functions. Vercel integrates with a GitHub repository for automatic deployments upon commits. Next.js is a full-stack React serverless framework that integrates seamlessly with Vercel. The Next.js app has the following components: Backend : Next.js API routes that serve a REST API and use Prisma Client to handle database operations against a PostgreSQL database (e.g., hosted on Heroku).

: Next.js API routes that serve a REST API and use Prisma Client to handle database operations against a PostgreSQL database (e.g., hosted on Heroku). Frontend: Next.js page to interact with the API. The focus of this guide is showing how Prisma can be used with Next.js and Vercel. The starting point will be the Prisma Vercel example, which has a couple of serverless REST endpoints preconfigured as Next.js API Routes and a Next.js page. Throughout the guide, you'll find various checkpoints that enable you to validate whether you performed the steps correctly.

Prerequisites Hosted PostgreSQL database and a URL from which it can be accessed, e.g. postgresql://username:password@your_postgres_db.cloud.com/db_identifier (you can use Heroku, which offers a free plan).

(you can use Heroku, which offers a free plan). GitHub account

Vercel account.

Node.js installed.

Prisma workflow At the core of Prisma is the Prisma schema – a declarative configuration where you define your data model and other Prisma-related configuration. The Prisma schema is also a single source of truth for both Prisma Client and Prisma Migrate. In this guide, you will create the database schema with Prisma Migrate. Prisma Migrate is based on the Prisma schema and works by generating .sql migration files that are executed against the database. Migrate comes with two primary workflows: Creating migrations and applying during local development with prisma migrate dev

Applying generated migration to production with prisma migrate deploy For brevity, the guide does not cover how migrations are created with prisma migrate dev . Rather, it focuses on the production workflow and uses the Prisma schema and SQL migration that are included in the example code. You will use Vercel's build step to run the prisma migrate deploy command so that the migrations are applied before the functions are deployed. To learn more about how migrations are created with Prisma Migrate, check out the start from scratch guide

1. Create and deploy the project using the Vercel deploy button Open https://github.com/prisma/deployment-example-vercel in your browser. Click on the Deploy button: This will lead you to Vercel, prompting you to clone the repository: Pick a repository name to replace prisma-vercel-deployment-example that is prefilled. This will be the name of the cloned repository in your GitHub account. Note: If this is your first time using Vercel, you will be promted to install the Vercel app in your GitHub account. Click Create, which will lead you to the following: Set the DATABASE_URL environment variable with the connection URL for your PostgreSQL database, which should look as follows: postgresql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__/__DATABASE__ Finally, click Deploy which will start the build: Note: The build step defined in package.json as the vercel-build script, will run prisma generate && prisma migrate deploy && next build to generate Prisma Client, apply migrations, and build the Next.js project. Once the build completes, you should see the following: Congratulations! You have successfully deployed the app to Vercel. Note that Vercel will build and deploy further commits to your GitHub repository. Checkpoint: Open the deployed app by clicking on the screenshot of the deployed app. Once the page loads, click on the Check API status button, which should return: {"up":true}

2. Test your deployed application You can use the static frontend to interact with the API you deployed. Using the deployed app URL from the previous step ( https://PROJECT_NAME.VERCEL_USERNAME.vercel.app ), you should see the following: The four buttons allow you to make requests to the REST API and view the response: Check API status : Will call the REST API status endpoint that returns {"up":true} . The implementation code is in api/index.js

: Will call the REST API status endpoint that returns . The implementation code is in Seed data : Will delete all database records and load the database with test data users , profiles , and posts ; returns the created users. The implementation code is in api/seed.js

: Will delete all database records and load the database with test data , , and ; returns the created users. The implementation code is in Load users with profiles : Will load all users in the database with their related profiles . The implementation code is in api/users.js

: Will load all in the database with their related . The implementation code is in Load Posts: Will load posts and their related authors . The implementation code is in api/posts.js

Vercel specific notes vercel-build hook The package.json in the example uses the vercel-build hook script to run prisma generate && prisma migrate deploy && next build . Generating the Prisma Client in vercel-build ensures that the generated Prisma Client in node_modules/@prisma/client is available to the functions. Database migrations and deployments In the example you deployed, migrations are applied using the prisma migrate deploy command during the Vercel build (as defined in the vercel-build script in package.json ). Vercel has two environments: preview and production, where preview deployments are for pull requests and production is for the main branch. It's important to keep this distinction in mind in relation to the database. The DATABASE_URL environment variable, which you defined when you imported the project, will be available to both the preview and production environments. This can be a problem if you create a pull request containing a migration because a pull request will cause the production database schema to inadvertently change. Therefore, we recommend having separate databases for preview and production deployments so that pull requests containing migrations don't meddle with the production database. To ensure that the DATABASE_URL you defined is only available for production deployments, open your project settings on Vercel, and navigate to the Environment Variables tab: Click on the three vertical dots on the right of the DATABASE_URL , and select edit: Uncheck the Preview checkbox: Finally, click Save. Note that this prevents Preview deployments from working, as they have no access to the database. In order to enable Preview deployment for pull requests, create a separate database for preview deployments, set the DATABASE_URL env var , and expose it only to Preview deployments. Note: because each pull request shares the same preview database, if you have multiple pull requests with diverging schema migrations, you will encounter problems applying them.

Summary Congratulations! You have successfully deployed the application to Vercel. For more insight into Prisma Client's API, look at the function handlers in the api/ folder. When accessing a database from serverless functions, we recommended using a connection pooler like PgBouncer for scalability because every function invocation may result in a new connection to the database. For more information, check out our serverless connection management guide.