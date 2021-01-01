Docs
Guides / Development environment

Editor setup

This page describes how you can configure your editor for an optimal developer experience when using Prisma.

If you don't see your editor here, please open a feature request and ask for dedicated support for your editor (e.g. for syntax highlighting and auto-formatting).

VS Code

You can install the Prisma VS Code extension.

Community projects

Note: Community projects are not maintained or officially supported by Prisma and some features may by out of sync. Use at your own discretion.

Emacs

For Emacs you can use emacs-prisma-mode.

Vim

vim-prisma is a plugin that provides file detection and syntax highlighting support for Prisma 2.

Jetbrains IDE

Jetbrains offers an extension to support the Prisma Schema Language.

