This page describes how you can configure your editor for an optimal developer experience when using Prisma.
If you don't see your editor here, please open a feature request and ask for dedicated support for your editor (e.g. for syntax highlighting and auto-formatting).
VS Code
You can install the Prisma VS Code extension.
Community projects
Note: Community projects are not maintained or officially supported by Prisma and some features may by out of sync. Use at your own discretion.
Emacs
For Emacs you can use emacs-prisma-mode.
Vim
vim-prisma is a plugin that provides file detection and syntax highlighting support for Prisma 2.
Jetbrains IDE
Jetbrains offers an extension to support the Prisma Schema Language.