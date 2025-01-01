How to use Prisma in Docker
This guide walks you through setting up a Prisma ORM application within a Docker environment. You'll learn how to configure a Node.js project, integrate Prisma for database management, and orchestrate the application using Docker Compose. By the end, you'll have a fully functional Prisma application running in a Docker container.
Prerequisites
- Docker and Docker Compose installed
- Node.js version: A compatible Node.js version, required for Prisma 6.
Before starting, ensure that no PostgreSQL services are running locally, and that the following ports are free to avoid conflicts:
5432 (PostgreSQL),
3000 (application server) or
5555 (Prisma Studio server).
To stop existing PostgreSQL services, use:
sudo systemctl stop postgresql # Linux
brew services stop postgresql # macOS
net stop postgresql # Windows (Run as Administrator)
To stop all running Docker containers and free up ports:
docker ps -q | xargs docker stop
1. Set up your Node.js and Prisma application
Let's start by creating a simple Node.js application with Prisma ORM and Express.js.
1.1. Initialize your project
First, create a new project directory and initialize a Node.js project:
mkdir docker-test
cd docker-test
npm init -y
This will generate a
package.json file:
{
"name": "docker-test",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
1.2. Install required dependencies
Next, install the Prisma CLI as a development dependency and Express.js for the server:
npm install prisma --save-dev
npm install express
1.3. Set up Prisma ORM
Now, initialize Prisma to generate the necessary files:
npx prisma init
This creates:
- A
prismafolder containing
schema.prisma, where you will define your database schema.
- An
.envfile in the project root, which stores environment variables.
Add a
User model to the
schema.prisma file located in the
prisma/schema.prisma folder:
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
output = "../generated/prisma_client"
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
email String @unique
name String?
}
In the
schema.prisma file, we specify a custom
output path where Prisma will generate its types. This ensures Prisma's types are resolved correctly across different package managers and can be accessed by application consistently inside the container without any permission issues. In this guide, the types will be generated in the
./generated/prisma_client directory.
1.4. Create an Express.js server
With the Prisma schema in place, let's create an Express.js server to interact with the database. Start by creating an
index.js file:
touch index.js
Add the following code to set up a basic Express server:
const express = require("express");
const { PrismaClient } = require("./generated/prisma_client");
const app = express();
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
app.use(express.json());
// Get all users
app.get("/", async (req, res) => {
const userCount = await prisma.user.count();
res.json(
userCount == 0
? "No users have been added yet."
: "Sonme users have been added to the database."
);
});
const PORT = 3000;
app.listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`Server is running on http://localhost:${PORT}`);
});
Update the
package.json scripts to include commands for running the server and deploying migrations:
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
"dev": "node index.js",
"db:deploy": "npx prisma migrate deploy && npx prisma generate"
}
Now that the application is set up, let's move on to configuring a PostgreSQL database using Docker Compose.
2. Set up a PostgreSQL database with Docker Compose
To perform database migrations, we'll create a standalone PostgreSQL database using Docker Compose.
2.1. Create a Docker Compose file for PostgreSQL
Create a
docker-compose.postgres.yml file in the root directory:
version: '3.7'
services:
postgres:
image: postgres:15
restart: always
environment:
- POSTGRES_DB=postgres
- POSTGRES_USER=postgres
- POSTGRES_PASSWORD=prisma
ports:
- "5432:5432"
networks:
- prisma-network
healthcheck:
test: ["CMD-SHELL", "pg_isready -U prisma -d postgres"]
interval: 5s
timeout: 2s
retries: 20
volumes:
- postgres_data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
command: postgres -c listen_addresses='*'
logging:
options:
max-size: "10m"
max-file: "3"
networks:
prisma-network:
volumes:
postgres_data:
2.2. Start the PostgreSQL container
Run the following command to start the database:
docker compose -f docker-compose.postgres.yml up -d
2.3. Perform database migrations
With the database running, update the
.env file with the following database connection url:
DATABASE_URL="postgresql://postgres:prisma@localhost:5432/postgres?schema=public"
Run the migration to create the database schema:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
This should generate a
migrations folder in the
prisma folder.
2.4. Test the application
Start the server and verify it works:
npm run dev
Visit
http://localhost:3000 to see the message:
No users have been added yet.
Stop the local server.
2.5. Clean up the standalone database
Once testing is complete, remove the standalone PostgreSQL container:
docker compose -f docker-compose.postgres.yml down --remove-orphans
This command will:
- Stop running containers.
- Remove containers.
- Remove the default network created by Docker Compose.
- Remove associated volumes (if not named explicitly).
Now that we've tested the application locally, let's containerize it using Docker.
3. Run the app and database together with Docker Compose
We'll now containerize the application using Docker, ensuring it can run in any environment.
To do that create a
Dockerfile in project root:
touch Dockerfile
For the next step, you'll need to choose between two options for the base image:
node:alpine (lightweight) or
node:slim (stable). Both options are fully supported by Prisma ORM, but may have to be configured differently.
3.1. Option 1: Use Linux Alpine (
node:alpine) as a base image
The node:alpine image is based on Alpine Linux, a lightweight Linux distribution that uses the
musl C standard library. It's perfect if you want to keep your container small and efficient. Prisma supports Alpine on
amd64 out of the box, and supports it on
arm64 since
prisma@4.10.0.
Add the following content to the
Dockerfile:
FROM node:lts-alpine3.17
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package.json package-lock.json ./
RUN npm ci
COPY . .
CMD ["sh", "-c", "npm run db:deploy && npm run dev"]
When running on Linux Alpine, Prisma downloads engines that are compiled for the
musl C standard library. Please don't install
glibc on Alpine (e.g., via the
libc6-compat package), as that would prevent Prisma from running successfully.
Related Docker images:
node:lts-alpine
node:16-alpine
node:14-alpine
3.1. Option 2: Use Linux Debian (
node:slim) as a base image
The
node:slim image is based on Linux Debian, a stable and widely supported distribution that uses the
glibc C standard library. It is mostly supported out of the box on
amd64 and
arm64, making it a good choice if you're running into compatibility issues with Alpine or need a more production-ready environment. However, some older versions of this image may come without
libssl installed, so it's sometimes necessary to install it manually.
Add the following content to the
Dockerfile:
FROM node:slim
RUN apt-get update -y \
&& apt-get install -y openssl
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package.json package-lock.json ./
COPY . .
RUN npm ci
CMD ["sh", "-c", "npm run db:deploy && npm run dev"]
Related Docker images:
node:lts-slim
node:bullseye-slim
node:buster-slim
node:stretch-slim
3.2. Create and configure a Docker Compose file
Now that the
Dockerfile is ready, we'll use Docker Compose to manage both the app and the database together. This makes it easy to start, stop, and manage the entire setup.
Create a
docker-compose.yml file in your project folder:
touch docker-compose.yml
Add the following configuration to the file:
version: '3.7'
services:
postgres_db:
image: postgres:15
hostname: postgres_db
container_name: postgres_db
restart: always
environment:
POSTGRES_DB: postgres
POSTGRES_USER: postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: prisma
ports:
- '5432:5432'
networks:
- prisma-network
healthcheck:
test: ["CMD-SHELL", "pg_isready -U postgres -d postgres"]
interval: 5s
timeout: 2s
retries: 20
server:
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile
ports:
- '3000:3000'
stdin_open: true
tty: true # Keeps the container running for debugging
depends_on:
postgres_db:
condition: service_healthy
env_file:
- .env.prod
networks:
- prisma-network
networks:
prisma-network:
name: prisma-network
3.3. Configure environment variable for the container
Before running the app, we need to configure the environment variables. Create a
.env.prod file:
touch .env.prod
Add the following database connection url to the
.env.prod file:
DATABASE_URL="postgresql://postgres:prisma@postgres_db:5432/postgres?schema=public"
3.4. Build and run the application
With everything set up, it's time to build and run the app using Docker Compose. Run the following command:
docker compose -f docker-compose.yml up --build -d
Visit
http://localhost:3000 to see your app running with the message:
No users have been added yet.
3.5. Bonus: Add Prisma Studio for database management
Prisma Studio offers a graphical user interface (GUI) that allows you to view and manage your database directly in the browser. It's a great tool for debugging and managing your data during development.
To add Prisma Studio to your Docker setup, update the
docker-compose.yml file:
version: '3.7'
services:
postgres_db:
image: postgres:15
hostname: postgres_db
container_name: postgres_db
restart: always
environment:
POSTGRES_DB: postgres
POSTGRES_USER: postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: prisma
ports:
- '5432:5432'
networks:
- prisma-network
healthcheck:
test: ["CMD-SHELL", "pg_isready -U postgres -d postgres"]
interval: 5s
timeout: 2s
retries: 20
server:
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile
ports:
- '3000:3000'
stdin_open: true
tty: true # Keeps the container running for debugging
depends_on:
postgres_db:
condition: service_healthy
env_file:
- .env.prod
networks:
- prisma-network
prisma-studio:
image: node:lts-alpine3.17
working_dir: /usr/src/app
volumes:
- .:/usr/src/app
command: npx prisma studio --port 5555 --browser none
ports:
- "5555:5555"
env_file:
- .env.prod
networks:
- prisma-network
depends_on:
postgres_db:
condition: service_healthy
server:
condition: service_started
networks:
prisma-network:
name: prisma-network
This will start Prisma Studio at
http://localhost:5555 alongside the main app at
http://localhost:3000. You can use Prisma Studio to manage your database with a GUI.
Run the following command to start everything:
docker compose -f docker-compose.yml up --build -d
By following this guide, you've successfully containerized your Prisma app and database using Docker Compose.