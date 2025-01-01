On this page

How to embed Prisma Studio in a Next.js app 15 min

Prisma Studio can be embedded directly into your Next.js application using the @prisma/studio-core package. This guide walks you through the setup so you can manage your database from within your app instead of running Prisma Studio separately.

After completing the guide, you'll have a Next.js app with Prisma Studio embedded, allowing you to browse and edit your database directly from your application interface:

Embedding Prisma Studio can be useful in scenarios such as:

Building a quick admin dashboard for editing data

Supporting multi-tenant applications where each user has their own database

Giving users an easy way to view and edit their data

note Embeddable Prisma Studio is free and licensed under Apache 2.0. ✔️ Free to use in production ⚠️ Prisma branding must remain visible and unchanged 🔐 To remove branding or learn about upcoming partner-only features, reach out at partnerships@prisma.io Currently, Embedded Prisma Studio supports Prisma Postgres, with additional databases coming soon.

Node.js 18+

Basic knowledge of React and Next.js

A Prisma Postgres database

First, create a new Next.js project from the directory where you want to build your app:

npx create-next-app@latest nextjs-studio-embed



You will be prompted to answer a few questions about your project. Select all of the defaults.

info For reference, those are: TypeScript

ESLint

Tailwind CSS

No src directory

directory App Router

Turbopack

Select default import alias

Then, navigate to the project directory:

cd nextjs-studio-embed



Install the required Prisma packages:

npm install prisma tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client



Initialize Prisma in your project and create a Prisma Postgres database:

npx prisma init --db --output ../app/generated/prisma



info You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My __________ Project"

The prisma init --db command creates:

A prisma/ directory with your schema.prisma file

directory with your file A new Prisma Postgres database

A .env file with your DATABASE_URL

file with your An output directory at app/generated/prisma for the Prisma Client

Open prisma/schema.prisma and replace the content with:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

output = "../app/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}





model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

name String

email String @unique

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

}





Generate the Prisma Client and apply the schema:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



This creates the tables in your Prisma Postgres database and generates the Prisma Client.

Create a seed file to add some sample data. Create a seed.ts file in the prisma folder and add the following code:

prisma/seed.ts

import { PrismaClient } from '../app/generated/prisma'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function main ( ) {



const user1 = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

name : 'Alice Johnson' ,

email : 'alice@example.com' ,

} ,

} )



const user2 = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

name : 'Bob Smith' ,

email : 'bob@example.com' ,

} ,

} )





await prisma . post . create ( {

data : {

title : 'Getting Started with Next.js' ,

content : 'Next.js is a powerful React framework...' ,

published : true ,

authorId : user1 . id ,

} ,

} )



await prisma . post . create ( {

data : {

title : 'Database Management with Prisma' ,

content : 'Prisma makes database management easy...' ,

published : false ,

authorId : user2 . id ,

} ,

} )



console . log ( 'Database seeded successfully!' )

}



main ( )

. catch ( ( e ) => {

console . error ( e )

process . exit ( 1 )

} )

. finally ( async ( ) => {

await prisma . $disconnect ( )

} )



Add a seed script to your package.json :

package.json

{

"name" : "nextjs-studio-embed" ,

"version" : "0.1.0" ,

"private" : true ,

"prisma" : {

"seed" : "tsx prisma/seed.ts"

} ,

"scripts" : {



}



}



Run the seed script:

npx prisma db seed



Now that you have Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres set up, you can embed Prisma Studio in your Next.js app.

Install the @prisma/studio-core package that provides the embeddable components:

npm install @prisma/studio-core



note If you encounter a dependency resolution error while installing @prisma/studio-core , you can force the install with: npm install @prisma/studio-core --force

If you are using yarn, pnpm, or another package manager, use the equivalent flag for your tool.

The @prisma/studio-core provides Studio , a React component which renders Prisma Studio for your database. The Studio component accepts an executor which accesses a custom endpoint in your backend. The backend uses your API key to identify the correct Prisma Postgres instance and sends the SQL query to it.

Create a components folder and add a new file called StudioWrapper.tsx . This file will wrap the Studio component and provide a consistent layout:

components/StudioWrapper.tsx

'use client' ;

import "@prisma/studio-core/ui/index.css" ;

import { ReactNode } from 'react' ;



interface StudioWrapperProps {

children : ReactNode ;

}



export default function StudioWrapper ( { children } : StudioWrapperProps ) {

return (

< div className = " min-h-screen bg-gray-50 " >

< header className = " bg-white shadow-sm border-b " >

< div className = " max-w-7xl mx-auto px-4 sm:px-6 lg:px-8 " >

< div className = " flex justify-between items-center py-4 " >

< h1 className = " text-2xl font-bold text-gray-900 " >

Database Studio

</ h1 >

< div className = " text-sm text-gray-500 " >

Powered by Prisma Studio

</ div >

</ div >

</ div >

</ header >

< main className = " max-w-7xl mx-auto " >

< div className = " h-[calc(100vh-80px)] " >

{ children }

</ div >

</ main >

</ div >

) ;

}



Next, set up a backend endpoint that Prisma Studio can communicate with. This endpoint receives SQL queries from the embedded Studio UI, forwards them to your Prisma Postgres database, and then returns the results (or errors) back to the frontend.

To do this, create a new folder called api inside the app directory. Inside it, add a studio folder with a route.ts file. This file will handle all requests sent to /api/studio and act as the bridge between the Studio component in your frontend and the database in your backend:

app/api/studio/route.ts

import { createPrismaPostgresHttpClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/ppg" ;

import { serializeError } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff" ;



const CORS_HEADERS = {

"Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "*" ,

"Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" ,

"Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : "Content-Type, Authorization" ,

} ;





export const dynamic = "force-dynamic" ;



export async function GET ( ) {

return Response . json (

{ message : "Studio API endpoint is running" } ,

{ headers : CORS_HEADERS }

) ;

}



export async function POST ( request : Request ) {

try {

const body = await request . json ( ) ;

const query = body . query ;



if ( ! query ) {

return Response . json ( [ serializeError ( new Error ( "Query is required" ) ) ] , {

status : 400 ,

headers : CORS_HEADERS ,

} ) ;

}



const url = process . env . DATABASE_URL ;

if ( ! url ) {

const message = "❌ Environment variable DATABASE_URL is missing." ;

return Response . json ( [ serializeError ( new Error ( message ) ) ] , {

status : 500 ,

headers : CORS_HEADERS ,

} ) ;

}



const [ error , results ] = await createPrismaPostgresHttpClient ( {

url ,

} ) . execute ( query ) ;



if ( error ) {

return Response . json ( [ serializeError ( error ) ] , {

headers : CORS_HEADERS ,

} ) ;

}



return Response . json ( [ null , results ] , { headers : CORS_HEADERS } ) ;

} catch ( err ) {

return Response . json ( [ serializeError ( err ) ] , {

status : 400 ,

headers : CORS_HEADERS ,

} ) ;

}

}





export async function OPTIONS ( ) {

return new Response ( null , { status : 204 , headers : CORS_HEADERS } ) ;

}



Open the app/page.tsx file and replace the existing code to render the embedded Studio with the following:

app/page.tsx

'use client' ;



import dynamic from "next/dynamic" ;

import { createPostgresAdapter } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/postgres-core" ;

import { createStudioBFFClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff" ;

import { useMemo , Suspense } from "react" ;

import StudioWrapper from "@/components/StudioWrapper" ;





const Studio = dynamic (

( ) => import ( "@prisma/studio-core/ui" ) . then ( mod => mod . Studio ) ,

{

ssr : false

}

) ;





const StudioLoading = ( ) => (

< div className = " flex items-center justify-center h-full " >

< div className = " text-center " >

< div className = " animate-spin rounded-full h-12 w-12 border-b-2 border-blue-600 mx-auto " > </ div >

< p className = " mt-4 text-gray-600 " > Loading Studio... </ p >

</ div >

</ div >

) ;





const ClientOnlyStudio = ( ) => {

const adapter = useMemo ( ( ) => {



const executor = createStudioBFFClient ( {

url : "/api/studio" ,

} ) ;





return createPostgresAdapter ( { executor } ) ;

} , [ ] ) ;



return < Studio adapter = { adapter } /> ;

} ;



export default function App ( ) {

return (

< StudioWrapper >

< Suspense fallback = { < StudioLoading /> } >

< ClientOnlyStudio />

</ Suspense >

</ StudioWrapper >

) ;

}



Start your Next.js development server:

npm run dev



Open your browser and go to http://localhost:3000 . You should now see Prisma Studio running inside your application:

Here's what to look for:

Prisma Studio interface: The full Prisma Studio UI should render within your app layout. Your data: The User and Post tables you defined (plus any seeded data) should appear. Interactive features: Browse and filter records in your tables

Edit values inline by double-clicking cells

Add new records using the "Add record" button

Delete records you no longer need

Explore relationships by navigating between related tables

Verify whether everything works by testing the basics:

Click on different tables to confirm your data loads.

Update a record to check that changes are saved.

Add a new record and confirm it appears instantly.

Try filtering data to make sure queries run correctly.

Navigate through relationships (for example, view a user's posts) to confirm associations work.

Once these actions work as expected, your embedded Prisma Studio is set up and connected to your Prisma Postgres database.

At this point you have Prisma Studio running inside your Next.js application and connected to your Prisma Postgres database. You can browse, edit, and manage your data without leaving your app. To make this setup production-ready, consider these improvements:

Add authentication: Currently, anyone who can open your app has access to Prisma Studio. Add user authentication and only allow specific roles (for example, admins) to use the embedded Studio. You can do this by checking authentication tokens in your /api/studio endpoint before running queries. Use environment-specific configuration: In development you may want a test database, while in production you'll need a separate live database. Update your .env file to use different DATABASE_URL values for each environment, and confirm that your /api/studio endpoint is reading the correct one. Apply custom styling: The Studio component ships with a default look. Pass in your own theme and adjust colors, typography, or branding to match the rest of your application. This helps Studio feel like a native part of your app rather than a standalone tool.

By adding authentication, environment-specific settings, and styling, you move from a working demo to a secure and polished production setup.

For more patterns and examples, see the Prisma Studio Core demo repository , which includes an alternative implementation using Hono.js and React. If you prefer a guided walkthrough, watch the YouTube video: **Use Prisma Studio in Your Own Applications ** .