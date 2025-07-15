How to provision preview databases with GitHub Actions and Prisma Postgres
Overview
This guide shows you how to automatically create and delete Prisma Postgres databases using GitHub Actions and the Prisma Postgres management API. The setup provisions a new database for every pull request, seeds it with sample data, and the
github-actions bot leaves a comment with the database name and the status.
After the PR is closed, the database is automatically deleted. This allows you to test changes in isolation without affecting the main development database.
Prerequisites
Make sure you have the following:
- Node.js 18 or later
- A account
- GitHub repository
1. Set up your project
Initialize your project:
mkdir prisma-gha-demo && cd prisma-gha-demo
npm init -y
2. Install and configure Prisma
In this section, you'll set up Prisma in your project and verify that it works locally before integrating it into GitHub Actions. This involves installing Prisma's dependencies, connecting to a Prisma Postgres database, defining your data models, applying your schema, and seeding the database with sample data.
By the end of this section, your project will be fully prepared to use Prisma both locally and in a CI workflow.
2.1. Install dependencies
To get started with Prisma, install the required dependencies:
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client
Install the development dependencies:
npm install prisma tsx dotenv --save-dev
Once installed, initialize Prisma:
npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma
This creates:
- A
prisma/directory with
schema.prisma
- A
.envfile with
DATABASE_URL
- A generated client in
src/generated/prisma
2.2. Define your Prisma schema
Edit
prisma/schema.prisma to:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client"
output = "../src/generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
authorId Int
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
}
2.3. Run initial migration and generate client
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
This pushes your schema and prepares the client.
2.4. Seed the database
Create a file at
src/seed.ts:
import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate";
import { PrismaClient } from "../src/generated/prisma/client";
import "dotenv/config";
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate());
const userData = [
{
name: "Alice",
email: "alice@prisma.io",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Join the Prisma Discord",
content: "https://pris.ly/discord",
published: true,
},
{
title: "Prisma on YouTube",
content: "https://pris.ly/youtube",
},
],
},
},
{
name: "Bob",
email: "bob@prisma.io",
posts: {
create: [
{
title: "Follow Prisma on Twitter",
content: "https://twitter.com/prisma",
published: true,
},
],
},
},
];
export async function main() {
for (const u of userData) {
await prisma.user.create({ data: u });
}
}
main()
.catch(console.error)
.finally(() => prisma.$disconnect());
Update your
package.json:
{
{
"name": "prisma-gha-demo",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"scripts": {
"seed": "tsx src/seed.ts"
},
// other configurations...
}
Then run:
npm run seed
npx prisma studio
Navigate to
http://localhost:5555 and verify that the database has been seeded with sample data. Now you're ready to automate this process with GitHub Actions.
3. Add the GitHub Actions workflow
In this step, you will set up a GitHub Actions workflow that automatically provisions a Prisma Postgres database when a new pull request (PR) is opened. Once the PR is closed, the workflow will clean up the database.
3.1 Create the workflow file
Start by creating the required directory and file:
mkdir -p .github/workflows
touch .github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml
This file will contain the logic to manage databases on a per-PR basis. This GitHub Actions workflow:
- Provisions a temporary Prisma Postgres database when a PR is opened
- Seeds the database with test data
- Cleans up the database when the PR is closed
- Supports manual execution for both provisioning and cleanup
This workflow uses
us-east-1 as the default region for Prisma Postgres. You can change this to your preferred region by modifying the
region parameter in the API calls, or even by adding a
region input to the workflow.
3.2. Add the base configuration
Paste the following into
.github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml. This sets up when the workflow runs and provides required environment variables.
name: Prisma Postgres Management API Workflow
on:
pull_request:
types: [opened, reopened, closed]
workflow_dispatch:
inputs:
action:
description: "Action to perform"
required: true
default: "provision"
type: choice
options:
- provision
- cleanup
database_name:
description: "Database name (for testing, will be sanitized)"
required: false
type: string
env:
PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}
PRISMA_PROJECT_ID: ${{ secrets.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}
# Sanitize database name once at workflow level
DB_NAME: ${{ github.event.pull_request.number != null && format('pr-{0}-{1}', github.event.pull_request.number, github.event.pull_request.head.ref) || (inputs.database_name != '' && inputs.database_name || format('test-{0}', github.run_number)) }}
# Prevent concurrent runs of the same PR
concurrency:
group: ${{ github.workflow }}-${{ github.ref }}
cancel-in-progress: true
Now you will be adding the provision and cleanup jobs to this workflow. These jobs will handle the creation and deletion of Prisma Postgres databases based on the pull request events.
3.3. Add a provision job to the workflow
Now add a job to provision the database when the PR is opened or when triggered manually. The provision job:
- Installs dependencies
- Checks for existing databases
- Creates a new one if needed
- Seeds the database
- Comments on the PR with status
Append the following under the
jobs: key in your workflow file:
jobs:
provision-database:
if: (github.event_name == 'pull_request' && github.event.action != 'closed') || (github.event_name == 'workflow_dispatch' && inputs.action == 'provision')
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
permissions: write-all
timeout-minutes: 15
steps:
- name: Checkout
uses: actions/checkout@v4
- name: Setup Node.js
uses: actions/setup-node@v4
with:
node-version: "22"
cache: "npm"
- name: Install Dependencies
run: npm install
- name: Validate Environment Variables
run: |
if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" ]; then
echo "Error: PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN secret is not set"
exit 1
fi
if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}" ]; then
echo "Error: PRISMA_PROJECT_ID secret is not set"
exit 1
fi
- name: Sanitize Database Name
run: |
# Sanitize the database name to match Prisma's requirements
DB_NAME="$(echo "${{ env.DB_NAME }}" | tr '/' '_' | tr '-' '_' | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]')"
echo "DB_NAME=$DB_NAME" >> $GITHUB_ENV
- name: Check If Database Exists
id: check-db
run: |
echo "Fetching all databases..."
RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X GET \
-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
"https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}/databases")
echo "Looking for database with name: ${{ env.DB_NAME }}"
# Extract database ID using jq to properly parse JSON
DB_EXISTS=$(echo "$RESPONSE" | jq -r ".data[]? | select(.name == \"${{ env.DB_NAME }}\") | .id")
if [ ! -z "$DB_EXISTS" ] && [ "$DB_EXISTS" != "null" ]; then
echo "Database ${{ env.DB_NAME }} exists with ID: $DB_EXISTS."
echo "exists=true" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT
echo "db-id=$DB_EXISTS" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT
else
echo "No existing database found with name ${{ env.DB_NAME }}"
echo "exists=false" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT
fi
- name: Create Database
id: create-db
if: steps.check-db.outputs.exists != 'true'
run: |
echo "Creating database ${{ env.DB_NAME }}..."
RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST \
-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d "{\"name\": \"${{ env.DB_NAME }}\", \"region\": \"us-east-1\"}" \
"https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}/databases")
# Check if response contains an id (success case)
if echo "$RESPONSE" | grep -q '"id":'; then
echo "Database created successfully"
CONNECTION_STRING=$(echo "$RESPONSE" | jq -r '.data.connectionString')
echo "connection-string=$CONNECTION_STRING" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT
else
echo "Failed to create database"
echo "$RESPONSE"
exit 1
fi
- name: Get Connection String for Existing Database
id: get-connection
if: steps.check-db.outputs.exists == 'true'
run: |
echo "Creating new connection string for existing database..."
CONNECTION_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST \
-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"name":"read_write_key"}' \
"https://api.prisma.io/v1/databases/${{ steps.check-db.outputs.db-id }}/connections")
CONNECTION_STRING=$(echo "$CONNECTION_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.data.connectionString')
echo "connection-string=$CONNECTION_STRING" >> $GITHUB_OUTPUT
- name: Setup Database Schema
run: |
# Get connection string from appropriate step
if [ "${{ steps.check-db.outputs.exists }}" = "true" ]; then
CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.get-connection.outputs.connection-string }}"
else
CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.create-db.outputs.connection-string }}"
fi
# Set the DATABASE_URL
export DATABASE_URL="$CONNECTION_STRING"
# Generate Prisma Client
npx prisma generate
# Push schema to database
npx prisma db push
- name: Seed Database
run: |
# Get connection string from appropriate step
if [ "${{ steps.check-db.outputs.exists }}" = "true" ]; then
CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.get-connection.outputs.connection-string }}"
else
CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.create-db.outputs.connection-string }}"
fi
# Set the DATABASE_URL environment variable for the seed script
export DATABASE_URL="$CONNECTION_STRING"
# Generate Prisma Client
npx prisma generate
# Run the seed script
npm run seed
- name: Comment PR
if: success() && github.event_name == 'pull_request'
uses: actions/github-script@v7
with:
github-token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
script: |
github.rest.issues.createComment({
issue_number: context.issue.number,
owner: context.repo.owner,
repo: context.repo.repo,
body: `🗄️ Database provisioned successfully!\n\nDatabase name: ${{ env.DB_NAME }}\nStatus: Ready and seeded with sample data`
})
- name: Output Database Info
if: success() && github.event_name == 'workflow_dispatch'
run: |
echo "🗄️ Database provisioned successfully!"
echo "Database name: ${{ env.DB_NAME }}"
echo "Status: Ready and seeded with sample data"
3.4. Add a cleanup job to the workflow
When a pull request is closed, you can automatically remove the associated database by adding a cleanup job. The cleanup job:
- Finds the database by name
- Deletes it from the Prisma Postgres project
- Can also be triggered manually with
action: cleanup
Append the following to your
jobs: section, after the
provision-database job:
cleanup-database:
if: (github.event_name == 'pull_request' && github.event.action == 'closed') || (github.event_name == 'workflow_dispatch' && inputs.action == 'cleanup')
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
timeout-minutes: 5
steps:
- name: Checkout
uses: actions/checkout@v4
- name: Validate Environment Variables
run: |
if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" ]; then
echo "Error: PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN secret is not set"
exit 1
fi
if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}" ]; then
echo "Error: PRISMA_PROJECT_ID secret is not set"
exit 1
fi
- name: Sanitize Database Name
run: |
# Sanitize the database name
DB_NAME="$(echo "${{ env.DB_NAME }}" | tr '/' '_' | tr '-' '_' | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]')"
echo "DB_NAME=$DB_NAME" >> $GITHUB_ENV
- name: Delete Database
run: |
echo "Fetching all databases..."
RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X GET \
-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
"https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}/databases")
echo "Looking for database with name: ${{ env.DB_NAME }}"
# Extract database ID using jq to properly parse JSON
DB_EXISTS=$(echo "$RESPONSE" | jq -r ".data[]? | select(.name == \"${{ env.DB_NAME }}\") | .id")
if [ ! -z "$DB_EXISTS" ] && [ "$DB_EXISTS" != "null" ]; then
echo "Database ${{ env.DB_NAME }} exists with ID: $DB_EXISTS. Deleting..."
DELETE_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X DELETE \
-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
"https://api.prisma.io/v1/databases/$DB_EXISTS")
echo "Delete API Response: $DELETE_RESPONSE"
if echo "$DELETE_RESPONSE" | grep -q '"error":'; then
ERROR_MSG=$(echo "$DELETE_RESPONSE" | jq -r '.message // "Unknown error"')
echo "Failed to delete database: $ERROR_MSG"
exit 1
else
echo "Database deletion initiated successfully"
fi
else
echo "No existing database found with name ${{ env.DB_NAME }}"
fi
This completes your Prisma Postgres management workflow setup. In the next step, you'll configure the required GitHub secrets to authenticate with the Prisma API.
4. Store the code in GitHub
Initialize a git repository and push to GitHub:
If you don't have a repository in GitHub yet, create one on GitHub. Once the repository is ready, run the following commands:
git add .
git commit -m "Initial commit with Prisma Postgres integration"
git branch -M main
git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-username>/<repository-name>.git
git push -u origin main
Replace
<your-username> and
<repository-name> with your GitHub username and the name of your repository.
5. Retrieve the secrets for the workflow
5.1. Retrieve your Prisma Postgres service token
To manage Prisma Postgres databases, you also need a service token. Follow these steps to retrieve it:
- Make sure you are in the same workspace where you created your project in the last step.
- Click on Integrations in the left sidebar.
- Click on New service token button.
- In the popup, enter a descriptive name in the Token name field.
- Click the Create service token button.
- Copy the generated token and save it in your
.envfile as
PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN. This token is required for the next step's script and must also be added to your GitHub Actions secrets.
5.2 Retrieve the project ID where you want to provision Prisma Postgres databases
To avoid conflicts with your development databases, you'll now create a dedicated project specifically for CI workflows. Use the following curl command to create a new Prisma Postgres project using the Prisma Postgres Management API:
curl -X POST https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d "{\"region\": \"us-east-1\", \"name\": \"$PROJECT_NAME\"}"
Make sure to replace the
$PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN variable with the service token you stored earlier.
Replace the $PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN with the service token and the
$PROJECT_NAME with a name for your project (e.g.,
my-gha-preview). The script will create a new Prisma Postgres project in the
us-east-1 region.
The CLI output will then look like this:
{
"data": {
"id": "$PRISMA_PROJECT_ID",
"type": "project",
"name": "$PROJECT_NAME",
"createdAt": "2025-07-15T08:35:10.546Z",
"workspace": {
"id": "$PRISMA_WORKSPACE_ID",
"name": "$PRISMA_WORKSPACE_NAME"
}
}
}
Copy and store the
$PRISMA_PROJECT_ID from the output. This is your Prisma project ID, which you will use in the next step.
6. Add secrets in GitHub
To add secrets:
- Go to your GitHub repository.
- Navigate to Settings.
- Click and expand the Secrets and variables section.
- Click Actions.
- Click New repository secret.
- Add the following:
PRISMA_PROJECT_ID- Your Prisma project ID from the Prisma Console.
PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN- Your service token.
-
These secrets will be accessed in the workflow file via
env.
7. Try the workflow
You can test the setup in two ways:
Option 1: Automatic trigger via PR
- Open a pull request on the repository.
- GitHub Actions will provision a new Prisma Postgres database.
- It will push your schema and seed the database.
- A comment will be added to the PR confirming database creation.
- When the PR is closed, the database will be deleted automatically.
Option 2: Manual trigger
- Go to the Actions tab in your repository.
- Select the Prisma Postgres Management API Workflow on the left sidebar.
- Click the Run workflow dropdown
- Choose
provisionas the action and optionally provide a custom database name. You can also choose
cleanupto delete an existing database.
- Click Run workflow.
Next steps
You now have a fully automated GitHub Actions setup for managing ephemeral Prisma Postgres databases.
This gives you:
- Isolated databases for every pull request.
- Automatic schema sync and seed.
- Cleanup of unused databases after merges.
This setup improves confidence in changes and reduces the risk of shared database conflicts. You can extend this by integrating test suites, or integrating it in your workflow.
Stay connected with Prisma
Continue your Prisma journey by connecting with our active community. Stay informed, get involved, and collaborate with other developers:
- Follow us on X for announcements, live events and useful tips.
- Join our Discord to ask questions, talk to the community, and get active support through conversations.
- Subscribe on YouTube for tutorials, demos, and streams.
- Engage on GitHub by starring the repository, reporting issues, or contributing to an issue.