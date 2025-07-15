On this page

How to provision preview databases with GitHub Actions and Prisma Postgres 15 min

This guide shows you how to automatically create and delete Prisma Postgres databases using GitHub Actions and the Prisma Postgres management API. The setup provisions a new database for every pull request, seeds it with sample data, and the github-actions bot leaves a comment with the database name and the status.

After the PR is closed, the database is automatically deleted. This allows you to test changes in isolation without affecting the main development database.

Make sure you have the following:

Node.js 18 or later

A account

GitHub repository

Initialize your project:

mkdir prisma-gha-demo && cd prisma-gha-demo

npm init -y



In this section, you'll set up Prisma in your project and verify that it works locally before integrating it into GitHub Actions. This involves installing Prisma's dependencies, connecting to a Prisma Postgres database, defining your data models, applying your schema, and seeding the database with sample data.

By the end of this section, your project will be fully prepared to use Prisma both locally and in a CI workflow.

To get started with Prisma, install the required dependencies:

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client



Install the development dependencies:

npm install prisma tsx dotenv --save-dev



Once installed, initialize Prisma:

npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma



This creates:

A prisma/ directory with schema.prisma

directory with A .env file with DATABASE_URL

file with A generated client in src/generated/prisma

Edit prisma/schema.prisma to:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client"

output = "../src/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

}



npx prisma migrate dev --name init



This pushes your schema and prepares the client.

Create a file at src/seed.ts :

src/seed.ts

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;

import { PrismaClient } from "../src/generated/prisma/client" ;

import "dotenv/config" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



const userData = [

{

name : "Alice" ,

email : "alice@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Join the Prisma Discord" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : true ,

} ,

{

title : "Prisma on YouTube" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/youtube" ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

{

name : "Bob" ,

email : "bob@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Follow Prisma on Twitter" ,

content : "https://twitter.com/prisma" ,

published : true ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

] ;



export async function main ( ) {

for ( const u of userData ) {

await prisma . user . create ( { data : u } ) ;

}

}



main ( )

. catch ( console . error )

. finally ( ( ) => prisma . $disconnect ( ) ) ;



Update your package.json :

package.json

{

{

"name" : "prisma-gha-demo" ,

"version" : "1.0.0" ,

"description" : "" ,

"scripts" : {

"seed" : "tsx src/seed.ts"

} ,



}



Then run:

npm run seed

npx prisma studio



Navigate to http://localhost:5555 and verify that the database has been seeded with sample data. Now you're ready to automate this process with GitHub Actions.

In this step, you will set up a GitHub Actions workflow that automatically provisions a Prisma Postgres database when a new pull request (PR) is opened. Once the PR is closed, the workflow will clean up the database.

Start by creating the required directory and file:

mkdir -p .github/workflows

touch .github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml



This file will contain the logic to manage databases on a per-PR basis. This GitHub Actions workflow:

Provisions a temporary Prisma Postgres database when a PR is opened

Seeds the database with test data

Cleans up the database when the PR is closed

Supports manual execution for both provisioning and cleanup

note This workflow uses us-east-1 as the default region for Prisma Postgres. You can change this to your preferred region by modifying the region parameter in the API calls, or even by adding a region input to the workflow.

Paste the following into .github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml . This sets up when the workflow runs and provides required environment variables.

.github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml

name : Prisma Postgres Management API Workflow



on :

pull_request :

types : [ opened , reopened , closed ]

workflow_dispatch :

inputs :

action :

description : "Action to perform"

required : true

default : "provision"

type : choice

options :

- provision

- cleanup

database_name :

description : "Database name (for testing, will be sanitized)"

required : false

type : string



env :

PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN : $ { { secrets.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN } }

PRISMA_PROJECT_ID : $ { { secrets.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID } }



DB_NAME : $ { { github.event.pull_request.number != null && format('pr - { 0 } - { 1 } ' , github.event.pull_request.number , github.event.pull_request.head.ref) | | (inputs.database_name != '' && inputs.database_name | | format('test - { 0 } ' , github.run_number)) } }





concurrency :

group : $ { { github.workflow } } - $ { { github.ref } }

cancel-in-progress : true



Now you will be adding the provision and cleanup jobs to this workflow. These jobs will handle the creation and deletion of Prisma Postgres databases based on the pull request events.

Now add a job to provision the database when the PR is opened or when triggered manually. The provision job:

Installs dependencies

Checks for existing databases

Creates a new one if needed

Seeds the database

Comments on the PR with status

Append the following under the jobs: key in your workflow file:

.github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml

jobs :

provision-database :

if : (github.event_name == 'pull_request' && github.event.action != 'closed') | | (github.event_name == 'workflow_dispatch' && inputs.action == 'provision')

runs-on : ubuntu - latest

permissions : write - all

timeout-minutes : 15

steps :

- name : Checkout

uses : actions/checkout@v4



- name : Setup Node.js

uses : actions/setup - node@v4

with :

node-version : "22"

cache : "npm"



- name : Install Dependencies

run : npm install



- name : Validate Environment Variables

run : |

if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" ]; then

echo "Error: PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN secret is not set"

exit 1

fi

if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}" ]; then

echo "Error: PRISMA_PROJECT_ID secret is not set"

exit 1

fi



- name : Sanitize Database Name

run : |

# Sanitize the database name to match Prisma's requirements

DB_NAME="$(echo "${{ env.DB_NAME }}" | tr '/' '_' | tr '-' '_' | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]')"

echo "DB_NAME=$DB_NAME" >> $GITHUB_ENV



- name : Check If Database Exists

id : check - db

run : |

echo "Fetching all databases..."

RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X GET \

-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

"https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}/databases")



echo "Looking for database with name : $ { { env.DB_NAME } } "





DB_EXISTS=$(echo "$RESPONSE" | jq - r ".data [ ] ? | select(.name == \"$ { { env.DB_NAME } } \") | .id")



if [ ! - z "$DB_EXISTS" ] && [ "$DB_EXISTS" != "null" ] ; then

echo "Database $ { { env.DB_NAME } } exists with ID : $DB_EXISTS."

echo "exists=true" > > $GITHUB_OUTPUT

echo "db - id=$DB_EXISTS" > > $GITHUB_OUTPUT

else

echo "No existing database found with name $ { { env.DB_NAME } } "

echo "exists=false" > > $GITHUB_OUTPUT

fi



- name : Create Database

id : create - db

if : steps.check - db.outputs.exists != 'true'

run : |

echo "Creating database ${{ env.DB_NAME }}..."

RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST \

-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d "{\"name\": \"${{ env.DB_NAME }}\", \"region\": \"us-east-1\"}" \

"https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}/databases")





if echo "$RESPONSE" | grep - q '"id" : '; then

echo "Database created successfully"

CONNECTION_STRING=$(echo "$RESPONSE" | jq - r '.data.connectionString')

echo "connection - string=$CONNECTION_STRING" > > $GITHUB_OUTPUT

else

echo "Failed to create database"

echo "$RESPONSE"

exit 1

fi



- name : Get Connection String for Existing Database

id : get - connection

if : steps.check - db.outputs.exists == 'true'

run : |

echo "Creating new connection string for existing database..."

CONNECTION_RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X POST \

-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d '{"name":"read_write_key"}' \

"https://api.prisma.io/v1/databases/${{ steps.check-db.outputs.db-id }}/connections")



CONNECTION_STRING=$(echo "$CONNECTION_RESPONSE" | jq - r '.data.connectionString')

echo "connection - string=$CONNECTION_STRING" > > $GITHUB_OUTPUT



- name : Setup Database Schema

run : |

# Get connection string from appropriate step

if [ "${{ steps.check-db.outputs.exists }}" = "true" ]; then

CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.get-connection.outputs.connection-string }}"

else

CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.create-db.outputs.connection-string }}"

fi





export DATABASE_URL="$CONNECTION_STRING"





npx prisma generate





npx prisma db push



- name : Seed Database

run : |

# Get connection string from appropriate step

if [ "${{ steps.check-db.outputs.exists }}" = "true" ]; then

CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.get-connection.outputs.connection-string }}"

else

CONNECTION_STRING="${{ steps.create-db.outputs.connection-string }}"

fi





export DATABASE_URL="$CONNECTION_STRING"





npx prisma generate





npm run seed



- name : Comment PR

if : success() && github.event_name == 'pull_request'

uses : actions/github - script@v7

with :

github-token : $ { { secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN } }

script : |

github.rest.issues.createComment({

issue_number: context.issue.number,

owner: context.repo.owner,

repo: context.repo.repo,

body: `🗄️ Database provisioned successfully!



Database name: ${{ env.DB_NAME }}

Status: Ready and seeded with sample data`

})



- name : Output Database Info

if : success() && github.event_name == 'workflow_dispatch'

run : |

echo "🗄️ Database provisioned successfully!"

echo "Database name: ${{ env.DB_NAME }}"

echo "Status: Ready and seeded with sample data"



When a pull request is closed, you can automatically remove the associated database by adding a cleanup job. The cleanup job:

Finds the database by name

Deletes it from the Prisma Postgres project

Can also be triggered manually with action: cleanup

Append the following to your jobs: section, after the provision-database job:

.github/workflows/prisma-postgres-management.yml

cleanup-database :

if : (github.event_name == 'pull_request' && github.event.action == 'closed') | | (github.event_name == 'workflow_dispatch' && inputs.action == 'cleanup')

runs-on : ubuntu - latest

timeout-minutes : 5

steps :

- name : Checkout

uses : actions/checkout@v4



- name : Validate Environment Variables

run : |

if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" ]; then

echo "Error: PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN secret is not set"

exit 1

fi

if [ -z "${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}" ]; then

echo "Error: PRISMA_PROJECT_ID secret is not set"

exit 1

fi



- name : Sanitize Database Name

run : |

# Sanitize the database name

DB_NAME="$(echo "${{ env.DB_NAME }}" | tr '/' '_' | tr '-' '_' | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]')"

echo "DB_NAME=$DB_NAME" >> $GITHUB_ENV



- name : Delete Database

run : |

echo "Fetching all databases..."

RESPONSE=$(curl -s -X GET \

-H "Authorization: Bearer ${{ env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN }}" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

"https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects/${{ env.PRISMA_PROJECT_ID }}/databases")



echo "Looking for database with name : $ { { env.DB_NAME } } "





DB_EXISTS=$(echo "$RESPONSE" | jq - r ".data [ ] ? | select(.name == \"$ { { env.DB_NAME } } \") | .id")



if [ ! - z "$DB_EXISTS" ] && [ "$DB_EXISTS" != "null" ] ; then

echo "Database $ { { env.DB_NAME } } exists with ID : $DB_EXISTS. Deleting ... "

DELETE_RESPONSE=$(curl - s - X DELETE \

-H "Authorization : Bearer $ { { env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN } } " \

-H "Content-Type : application/json" \

"https : //api.prisma.io/v1/databases/$DB_EXISTS")



echo "Delete API Response : $DELETE_RESPONSE"



if echo "$DELETE_RESPONSE" | grep - q '"error" : '; then

ERROR_MSG=$(echo "$DELETE_RESPONSE" | jq - r '.message // "Unknown error"')

echo "Failed to delete database : $ERROR_MSG"

exit 1

else

echo "Database deletion initiated successfully"

fi

else

echo "No existing database found with name $ { { env.DB_NAME } } "

fi



This completes your Prisma Postgres management workflow setup. In the next step, you'll configure the required GitHub secrets to authenticate with the Prisma API.

Initialize a git repository and push to GitHub :

If you don't have a repository in GitHub yet, create one on GitHub . Once the repository is ready, run the following commands:

git add .

git commit -m "Initial commit with Prisma Postgres integration"

git branch -M main

git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-username>/<repository-name>.git

git push -u origin main



note Replace <your-username> and <repository-name> with your GitHub username and the name of your repository.

To manage Prisma Postgres databases, you also need a service token. Follow these steps to retrieve it:

Make sure you are in the same workspace where you created your project in the last step. Click on Integrations in the left sidebar. Click on New service token button. In the popup, enter a descriptive name in the Token name field. Click the Create service token button. Copy the generated token and save it in your .env file as PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN . This token is required for the next step's script and must also be added to your GitHub Actions secrets.

To avoid conflicts with your development databases, you'll now create a dedicated project specifically for CI workflows. Use the following curl command to create a new Prisma Postgres project using the Prisma Postgres Management API:

curl -X POST https://api.prisma.io/v1/projects \

-H "Authorization: Bearer $PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d "{\"region\": \"us-east-1\", \"name\": \"$PROJECT_NAME\"}"



note Make sure to replace the $PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN variable with the service token you stored earlier.

Replace the $PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN with the service token and the $PROJECT_NAME with a name for your project (e.g., my-gha-preview ). The script will create a new Prisma Postgres project in the us-east-1 region.

The CLI output will then look like this:

{

"data" : {

"id" : "$PRISMA_PROJECT_ID" ,

"type" : "project" ,

"name" : "$PROJECT_NAME" ,

"createdAt" : "2025-07-15T08:35:10.546Z" ,

"workspace" : {

"id" : "$PRISMA_WORKSPACE_ID" ,

"name" : "$PRISMA_WORKSPACE_NAME"

}

}

}



Copy and store the $PRISMA_PROJECT_ID from the output. This is your Prisma project ID, which you will use in the next step.

To add secrets:

Go to your GitHub repository. Navigate to Settings. Click and expand the Secrets and variables section. Click Actions. Click New repository secret. Add the following: PRISMA_PROJECT_ID - Your Prisma project ID from the Prisma Console.

- Your Prisma project ID from the Prisma Console. PRISMA_POSTGRES_SERVICE_TOKEN - Your service token.

These secrets will be accessed in the workflow file via env .

You can test the setup in two ways:

Option 1: Automatic trigger via PR

Open a pull request on the repository. GitHub Actions will provision a new Prisma Postgres database. It will push your schema and seed the database. A comment will be added to the PR confirming database creation. When the PR is closed, the database will be deleted automatically.

Option 2: Manual trigger

Go to the Actions tab in your repository. Select the Prisma Postgres Management API Workflow on the left sidebar. Click the Run workflow dropdown Choose provision as the action and optionally provide a custom database name. You can also choose cleanup to delete an existing database. Click Run workflow.

You now have a fully automated GitHub Actions setup for managing ephemeral Prisma Postgres databases.

This gives you:

Isolated databases for every pull request.

Automatic schema sync and seed.

Cleanup of unused databases after merges.

This setup improves confidence in changes and reduces the risk of shared database conflicts. You can extend this by integrating test suites, or integrating it in your workflow.