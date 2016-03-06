On this page

How to use Prisma with Hono 15 min

Prisma ORM offers type-safe database access, and Hono is built for fast, lightweight web apps. Together with Prisma Postgres, you get a fast, lightweight backend, that can be deployed through Node.js, Cloudflare, or many other runtimes.

In this guide, you'll learn to integrate Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in a Hono backend application. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub .

Create a new Hono project:

npm create hono@latest



info Target directory? my-app

Which template do you want to use? nodejs

Install dependencies? (recommended) Yes

Which package manager do you want to use? npm

To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:

Prisma Postgres (recommended) Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases npm install prisma --save-dev

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client dotenv

npm install prisma --save-dev

npm install @prisma/client dotenv



Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:

npx prisma init --db --output ../src/generated/prisma



info You'll need to answer a few questions while setting up your Prisma Postgres database. Select the region closest to your location and a memorable name for your database like "My Hono Project"

This will create:

A prisma/ directory with a schema.prisma file

directory with a file A .env file with a DATABASE_URL already set

In the prisma/schema.prisma file, add the following models and change the generator to use the prisma-client provider:

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client"

engineType = "client"

output = "../src/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

}



This creates two models: User and Post , with a one-to-many relationship between them.

Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



Let's add some seed data to populate the database with sample users and posts.

Create a new file called seed.ts in the prisma/ directory:

prisma/seed.ts

import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from "../src/generated/prisma/client.js" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



const userData : Prisma . UserCreateInput [ ] = [

{

name : "Alice" ,

email : "alice@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Join the Prisma Discord" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : true ,

} ,

{

title : "Prisma on YouTube" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/youtube" ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

{

name : "Bob" ,

email : "bob@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Follow Prisma on Twitter" ,

content : "https://www.twitter.com/prisma" ,

published : true ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

] ;



export async function main ( ) {

for ( const u of userData ) {

await prisma . user . create ( { data : u } ) ;

}

}



main ( )

. catch ( ( e ) => {

console . error ( e ) ;

process . exit ( 1 ) ;

} )

. finally ( async ( ) => {

await prisma . $disconnect ( ) ;

} ) ;



Now, tell Prisma how to run this script by updating your package.json :

package.json

{

"name" : "my-app" ,

"type" : "module" ,

"scripts" : {

"dev" : "tsx watch src/index.ts" ,

"build" : "tsc" ,

"start" : "node dist/index.js"

} ,

"prisma" : {

"seed" : "tsx prisma/seed.ts"

} ,

"dependencies" : {

"@hono/node-server" : "^1.19.5" ,

"@prisma/client" : "^6.16.3" ,

"@prisma/extension-accelerate" : "^2.0.2" ,

"dotenv" : "^17.2.3" ,

"hono" : "^4.9.9"

} ,

"devDependencies" : {

"@types/node" : "^20.11.17" ,

"prisma" : "^6.16.3" ,

"tsx" : "^4.20.6" ,

"typescript" : "^5.8.3"

}

}



Run the seed script:

npx prisma db seed



And open Prisma Studio to inspect your data:

npx prisma studio



Inside of /src , create a lib directory and a prisma.ts file inside it. This file will be used to create and export your Prisma Client instance. Set up the Prisma client like this:

Prisma Postgres (recommended) Prisma Postgres (recommended)

Other databases src/lib/prisma.ts import type { Context , Next } from 'hono' ;

import { PrismaClient } from '../generated/prisma/client.js' ;

import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate' ;



function withPrisma ( c : Context , next : Next ) {

if ( ! c . get ( 'prisma' ) ) {

const databaseUrl = process . env . DATABASE_URL ;



if ( ! databaseUrl ) {

throw new Error ( 'DATABASE_URL is not set' ) ;

}

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { datasourceUrl : databaseUrl } )

. $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



c . set ( 'prisma' , prisma ) ;

}

return next ( ) ;

}

export default withPrisma ;

src/lib/prisma.ts import type { Context , Next } from 'hono' ;

import { PrismaClient } from '../generated/prisma/client.js' ;



const databaseUrl = process . env . DATABASE_URL ;

if ( ! databaseUrl ) {

throw new Error ( 'DATABASE_URL is not set' ) ;

}

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { datasourceUrl : databaseUrl } ) ;



function withPrisma ( c : Context , next : Next ) {

if ( ! c . get ( 'prisma' ) ) {

c . set ( 'prisma' , prisma ) ;

}

return next ( ) ;

}



export default withPrisma ;



warning We recommend using a connection pooler (like Prisma Accelerate) to manage database connections efficiently. If you choose not to use one, in long-lived environments (for example, a Node.js server) instantiate a single PrismaClient and reuse it across requests to avoid exhausting database connections. In serverless environments or when using a pooler (for example, Accelerate), creating a client per request is acceptable.

By default, Hono does not load any environment variables from a .env . dotenv handles this and will be read that file and expose them via process.env .

Edit the src/index.ts to import dotenv and call the config method on it.

src/index.ts

import { Hono } from 'hono' ;

import { serve } from '@hono/node-server' ;





import * as dotenv from 'dotenv' ;

dotenv . config ( ) ;



Next, Hono needs additional types to to know that the withPrisma middleware will set a prisma key on the Hono Context

src/index.ts

import { Hono } from "hono" ;

import { serve } from "@hono/node-server" ;

import type { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma/client.js" ;



import * as dotenv from "dotenv" ;

dotenv . config ( ) ;



type ContextWithPrisma = {

Variables : {

prisma : PrismaClient ;

} ;

} ;



const app = new Hono < ContextWithPrisma > ( ) ;



app . get ( "/" , ( c ) => {

return c . text ( "Hello Hono!" ) ;

} ) ;



serve (

{

fetch : app . fetch ,

port : 3000 ,

} ,

( info ) => {

console . log ( ` Server is running on http://localhost: ${ info . port } ` ) ;

}

) ;



If using Cloudflare Workers, the environment variables will automatically be set to Hono's contenxt, so dotenv can be skipped.

Fetch data from the database using Hono's app.get function. This will perform any database queries and return the data as JSON.

Create a new route inside of src/index.ts :

Now, create a GET route that fetches the Users data from your database, making sure to include each user's Posts by adding them to the include field:

src/index.ts

import withPrisma from './lib/prisma.js' ;



app . get ( '/users' , withPrisma , async ( c ) => {

const prisma = c . get ( 'prisma' ) ;

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

include : { posts : true } ,

} ) ;

return c . json ( { users } ) ;

} ) ;



Start the Hono app by call the dev script in the package.json

npm run dev



There should be a "Server is running on http://localhost:3000 " log printed out. From here, the data can be viewed by visting http://localhost:3000/users or by running curl from the command line

curl http://localhost:3000/users | jq



You're done! You've created a Hono app with Prisma that's connected to a Prisma Postgres database. For next steps there are some resources below for you to explore as well as next steps for expanding your project.

Now that you have a working Hono app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:

Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships

Add create/update/delete routes and forms

Explore authentication and validation

Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance