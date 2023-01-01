Patching / hotfixing a database in production

Patching or hotfixing a database involves making an often time critical change directly in production. For example, you might add an index directly to a production database to resolve an issue with a slow-running query.

Patching the production database directly results in schema drift: your database schema has 'drifted away' from the source of truth, and is out of sync with your migration history. You can use the prisma migrate resolve command to reconcile your migration history without having to remove and re-apply the hotfix with prisma migrate deploy .