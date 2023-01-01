prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Accelerateearly access
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Guides / Database migrations

Patching / hotfixing a database in production

Patching or hotfixing a database involves making an often time critical change directly in production. For example, you might add an index directly to a production database to resolve an issue with a slow-running query.

Patching the production database directly results in schema drift: your database schema has 'drifted away' from the source of truth, and is out of sync with your migration history. You can use the prisma migrate resolve command to reconcile your migration history without having to remove and re-apply the hotfix with prisma migrate deploy.

This guide does not apply for MongoDB.
Instead of migrate dev, db push is used for MongoDB.

Reconciling your migration history with a patch or hotfix

The following scenario assumes that you made a manual change in production and want to propagate that change to your migration history and other databases.

To reconcile your migration history and database schema in production:

  1. Replicate the change you made in production in the schema - for example, add an @@index to a particular model.

  2. Generate a new migration and take note of the full migration name, including a timestamp, which is written to the CLI:(20210316150542_retroactively_add_index):

    $npx prisma migrate dev --name retroactively-add-index
    Hide CLI results
    migrations/
    └─ 20210316150542_retroactively_add_index/
    └─ migration.sql
    

    Your database is now in sync with your schema.
    

    ✔ Generated Prisma Client (2.19.0-dev.29) to .\node_modules\@prisma\client in 190ms

  3. Push the migration to production without running migrate deploy. Instead, mark the migration created in the previous step as 'already applied' so that Prisma Migrate does not attempt to apply your hotfix a second time:

    $prisma migrate resolve --applied "20201127134938-retroactively-add-index"

    This command adds the migration to the migration history table without running the actual SQL.

  4. Repeat the previous step for other databases that were patched - for example, if you applied the patch to a staging database.

  5. Propagate the migration to other databases that were not patched - for example, by committing the migration to source control and allowing your CI/CD pipeline to apply it to all databases.

Note: The migration will not be applied to databases where it has been marked as already applied by the prisma migrate resolve command.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AccelerateEarly Access
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.