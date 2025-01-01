On this page

How to use multiple Prisma Clients in a single app 15 min

This guide shows you how to use multiple Prisma Clients in a single Next.js app . You will learn how to connect to two different Prisma Postgres databases, manage migrations, and deploy your application to Vercel. This approach is useful for multi-tenant applications or when you need to separate concerns when managing connections to multiple databases.

Before you begin, make sure that you have the following:

Node.js 18+ installed.

A Prisma Data Platform account .

. A Vercel account (if you plan to deploy your application).

Create a new Next.js app using create-next-app from your desired directory:

npx create-next-app@latest my-multi-client-app



You will be prompted to answer a few questions about your project. Select all of the defaults.

info For completeness, those are: TypeScript

ESLint

Tailwind CSS

No src directory

directory App Router

Turbopack

Default custom import alias: @/*

Then, navigate to the project directory:

cd my-multi-client-app



In this section, you will create two separate Prisma Postgres instances—one for user data and one for post data. You will also configure the Prisma schema and environment variables for each.

First, install Prisma as a development dependency:

npm install -D prisma



Install the Prisma Client extension that is required to use Prisma Postgres:

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate



info If you are not using a Prisma Postgres database, you won't need the @prisma/extension-accelerate package.

You have installed the required dependencies for the project.

Initialize Prisma with a Prisma Postgres instance by running:

npx prisma@latest init --db



info If you are not using a Prisma Postgres database, do not use the --db flag. Instead, create two PostgreSQL database instances and add their connection URLs to the .env file as PPG_USER_DATABASE_URL and PPG_POST_DATABASE_URL .

Follow the prompts to name your project and choose a database region.

The prisma@latest init --db command:

Connects your CLI to your account. If you are not logged in or do not have an account, your browser will open to guide you through creating a new account or signing into your existing one.

Creates a prisma directory containing a schema.prisma file for your database models.

directory containing a file for your database models. Creates a .env file with your DATABASE_URL (e.g., for Prisma Postgres it should have something similar to DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI..." ).

Rename the prisma folder to prisma-user-database :

mv prisma prisma-user-database



Edit your .env file to rename DATABASE_URL to PPG_USER_DATABASE_URL :

.env

DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI...

PPG_USER_DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI...



Open prisma-user-database/schema.prisma file and update it to define a User model. Also, set the environment variable and specify a custom output directory for the generated Prisma Client:

prisma-user-database/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

output = "../prisma-user-database/user-database-client-types"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

url = env ( "PPG_USER_DATABASE_URL" )

}



model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

}



Your user database schema is now ready.

Repeat the initialization for the post database:

npx prisma init --db



After following the prompts, rename the new prisma folder to prisma-post-database :

mv prisma prisma-post-database



Rename the DATABASE_URL variable in .env to PPG_POST_DATABASE_URL :

.env

DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI...

PPG_POST_DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI...



Edit the prisma-post-database/schema.prisma file to define a Post model. Also, update the datasource URL and set a custom output directory:

prisma-post-database/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

output = "../prisma-post-database/post-database-client-types"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

url = env ( "PPG_POST_DATABASE_URL" )

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

}



Your post database schema is now set.

To simplify your workflow, add helper scripts to your package.json file that run Prisma commands for both databases:

package.json

"script" : {

"dev" : "next dev --turbopack" ,

"build" : "next build" ,

"start" : "next start" ,

"lint" : "next lint" ,

"postinstall" : "npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma --no-engine && npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma --no-engine" ,

"generate" : "npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma --no-engine && npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma --no-engine" ,

"migrate" : "npx prisma migrate dev --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma && npx prisma migrate dev --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma" ,

"deploy" : "npx prisma migrate deploy --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma && npx prisma migrate deploy --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma" ,

"studio" : "npx prisma studio --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma --port 5555 & npx prisma studio --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma --port 5556"

}



info If you are not using a Prisma Postgres database, remove the --no-engine flag from the custom scripts above.

Here is an explanation of the custom scripts:

postinstall : Runs immediately after installing dependencies to generate Prisma Clients for both the user and post databases using their respective schema files.

: Runs immediately after installing dependencies to generate Prisma Clients for both the user and post databases using their respective schema files. generate : Manually triggers the generation of Prisma Clients for both schemas, ensuring your client code reflects the latest models.

: Manually triggers the generation of Prisma Clients for both schemas, ensuring your client code reflects the latest models. migrate : Applies pending migrations in development mode for both databases using Prisma Migrate, updating their schemas based on changes in your Prisma files.

: Applies pending migrations in development mode for both databases using Prisma Migrate, updating their schemas based on changes in your Prisma files. deploy : Executes migrations in a production environment, synchronizing your live databases with your Prisma schemas.

: Executes migrations in a production environment, synchronizing your live databases with your Prisma schemas. studio : Opens Prisma Studio for both databases simultaneously on different ports ( 5555 for the user database and 5556 for the post database) for visual data management.

Run the migrations:

npm run migrate



When prompted, name the migration for each database accordingly.

Next, create a lib folder to store helper files for instantiating and exporting your Prisma Clients:

mkdir -p lib && touch lib/user-prisma-client.ts lib/post-prisma-client.ts



In lib/user-prisma-client.ts , add the following code:

lib/user-prisma-client.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "../prisma-user-database/user-database-client-types" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate"



const getPrisma = ( ) => new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



const globalForUserDBPrismaClient = global as unknown as {

userDBPrismaClient : ReturnType < typeof getPrisma > ;

} ;



export const userDBPrismaClient =

globalForUserDBPrismaClient . userDBPrismaClient || getPrisma ( ) ;



if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== "production" )

globalForUserDBPrismaClient . userDBPrismaClient = userDBPrismaClient ;



info If you are not using a Prisma Postgres database, do not extend PrismaClient with the withAccelerate client extension.

In lib/post-prisma-client.ts , add this code:

lib/post-prisma-client.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "../prisma-post-database/post-database-client-types" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate"



const getPrisma = ( ) => new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



const globalForPostDBPrismaClient = global as unknown as {

postDBPrismaClient : ReturnType < typeof getPrisma > ;

} ;



export const postDBPrismaClient =

globalForPostDBPrismaClient . postDBPrismaClient || getPrisma ( ) ;



if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== "production" )

globalForPostDBPrismaClient . postDBPrismaClient = postDBPrismaClient ;



info If you are not using a Prisma Postgres database, do not extend PrismaClient with the withAccelerate client extension.

Modify your application code to fetch data from both databases. Update the app/page.tsx file as follows:

app/page.tsx

import { postDBPrismaClient } from "@/lib/post-prisma-client" ;

import { userDBPrismaClient } from "@/lib/user-prisma-client" ;



export default async function Home ( ) {

const user = await userDBPrismaClient . user . findFirst ( ) ;

const post = await postDBPrismaClient . post . findFirst ( ) ;



return (

< main className = "min-h-screen bg-gray-50 py-12" >

< div className = "max-w-4xl mx-auto px-4" >

< header className = "mb-12 text-center" >

< h1 className = "text-5xl font-extrabold text-gray-900" > Multi - DB Showcase < / h1 >

< p className = "mt-4 text-xl text-gray-600" >

Data fetched from two distinct databases .

< / p >

< / header >



< section className = "mb-8 bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg p-6" >

< h2 className = "text-2xl font-semibold text-gray-800 border-b pb-2 mb-4" >

User Data

< / h2 >

< pre className = "whitespace-pre-wrap text-sm text-gray-700" >

{ user ? JSON . stringify ( user , null , 2 ) : "No user data available." }

< / pre >

< / section >



< section className = "bg-white shadow-md rounded-lg p-6" >

< h2 className = "text-2xl font-semibold text-gray-800 border-b pb-2 mb-4" >

Post Data

< / h2 >

< pre className = "whitespace-pre-wrap text-sm text-gray-700" >

{ post ? JSON . stringify ( post , null , 2 ) : "No post data available." }

< / pre >

< / section >

< / div >

< / main >

) ;

}



In a separate terminal window, open two instances of Prisma Studio to add data to your databases by running the script:

npm run studio



This will open up two browser windows, one in http://localhost:5555 and one in http://localhost:5556 . Navigate to those windows and add sample data to both databases.

Before starting the development server, note that if you are using Next.js v15.2.0 , do not use Turbopack as there is a known issue . Remove Turbopack from your dev script by updating your package.json :

package.json

"script" : {

"dev" : "next dev --turbopack" ,

"dev" : "next dev" ,

"build" : "next build" ,

"start" : "next start" ,

"lint" : "next lint" ,

"postinstall" : "npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma --no-engine && npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma --no-engine" ,

"generate" : "npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma --no-engine && npx prisma generate --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma --no-engine" ,

"migrate" : "npx prisma migrate dev --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma && npx prisma migrate dev --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma" ,

"deploy" : "npx prisma migrate deploy --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma && npx prisma migrate deploy --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma" ,

"studio" : "npx prisma studio --schema ./prisma-user-database/schema.prisma --port 5555 & npx prisma studio --schema ./prisma-post-database/schema.prisma --port 5556"

}



In a separate terminal window, start the development server by running:

npm run dev



Navigate to http://localhost:3000 to see your Next.js app display data from both databases:

Congratulations, you have a Next.js app running with two Prisma Client instances querying different databases.

Deploy your app by following these steps:

Ensure your project is version-controlled and pushed to a GitHub repository. If you do not have a repository yet, create one on GitHub . Once the repository is ready, run the following commands: git add .

git commit -m "Initial commit with Prisma Postgres integration"

git branch -M main

git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-username>/<repository-name>.git

git push -u origin main

note Replace <your-username> and <repository-name> with your GitHub username and the name of your repository. Log in to Vercel and navigate to your Dashboard . Create a new project. Follow Vercel's Import an existing project guide, but stop at step 3 where you will configure environment variables before clicking Deploy. Configure the DATABASE_URL environment variable: Expand the Environment variables section. Add the PPG_USER_DATABASE_URL environment variable: Key : PPG_USER_DATABASE_URL

: Value: Paste your user database connection URL, e.g. by copying it from the .env file in your project. Add the PPG_POST_DATABASE_URL environment variable: Key : PPG_POST_DATABASE_URL

: Value: Paste your post database connection URL, e.g. by copying it from the .env file in your project. warning Do not deploy without setting the environment variables. Your deployment will fail if the application cannot connect to the databases. Click the Deploy button. Vercel will build your project and deploy it to a live URL.

Open the live URL provided by Vercel and verify that your application is working.

Congratulations! You have deployed an application that uses multiple Prisma Clients to query two different databases, and it is now live and fully operational on Vercel.

In this guide, you learned how to use multiple Prisma Clients in a single Next.js app by:

Setting up separate Prisma schemas for user and post databases.

Configuring custom output directories and environment variables.

Creating helper scripts to generate and migrate each schema.

Instantiating and integrating multiple Prisma Clients into your application.

Deploying your multi-database application to Vercel.

This approach allows you to maintain a clear separation of data models and simplifies multi-tenant or multi-database scenarios.

For further improvements in managing your project, consider using a monorepo setup. Check out our related guides: