Guides / Other guides / Troubleshooting / Help articles

Best practice for instantiating PrismaClient with Next.js

Problem

Lots of users have come across this warning while working with Next.js in development:

warn(prisma-client) There are already 10 instances of Prisma Client actively running.

There's a related discussion and issue for the same.

In development, the command next dev clears Node.js cache on run. This in turn initializes a new PrismaClient instance each time due to hot reloading that creates a connection to the database. This can quickly exhaust the database connections as each PrismaClient instance holds its own connection pool.

Solution

The solution in this case is to instantiate a single instance PrismaClient and save it on the globalThis object. Then we keep a check to only instantiate PrismaClient if it's not on the globalThis object otherwise use the same instance again if already present to prevent instantiating extra PrismaClient instances.

./db
1import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
2

3const globalForPrisma = globalThis as unknown as {
4  prisma: PrismaClient | undefined
5}
6

7export const prisma =
8  globalForPrisma.prisma ??
9  new PrismaClient()
10

11if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma

After creating this file, you can now import this PrismaClient instance anywhere in your Next.js pages as follows:

// e.g. in `pages/index.tsx`
import { prisma } from './db'


export const getServerSideProps = async () => {
  const posts = await prisma.post.findMany()


  return { props: { posts } }
}
