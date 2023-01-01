Configure Prisma Client with an external connection pooler (like PgBouncer)
An external connection pooler like PgBouncer holds a connection pool to the database, and proxies incoming client connections by sitting between Prisma Client and the database. This reduces the number of processes a database has to handle at any given time.
Usually, this works transparently, but some connection poolers only support a limited set of functionality. One common feature that external connection poolers do not support are named prepared statements, which Prisma uses. For these cases, Prisma can be configured to behave differently.
PgBouncer
Set PgBouncer to transaction mode
For Prisma Client to work reliably, PgBouncer must run in Transaction mode.
Transaction mode offers a connection for every transaction – a requirement for the Prisma Client to work with PgBouncer.
Add
pgbouncer=true to the connection URL
To use Prisma Client with PgBouncer, add the
?pgbouncer=true flag to the PostgreSQL connection URL:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?pgbouncer=true
Note:
PORTspecified for PgBouncer pooling is sometimes different from the default
5432port. Check your database provider docs for the correct port number.
- Prisma opens a transaction for every query – even when just reading data, allowing Prisma to use prepared statements.
- Prisma does not try to set the
search_path, which is not supported by PgBouncer.
- Prisma cleans up already present prepared statements in the connection by running
DEALLOCATE ALLbefore preparing and executing Prisma Client queries.
- Prisma also disables any prepared statement or type query caches.
Prisma Migrate and PgBouncer workaround
Prisma Migrate uses database transactions to check out the current state of the database and the migrations table. However, the Schema Engine is designed to use a single connection to the database, and does not support connection pooling with PgBouncer. If you attempt to run Prisma Migrate commands in any environment that uses PgBouncer for connection pooling, you might see the following error:
Error: undefined: Database errorError querying the database: db error: ERROR: prepared statement "s0" already exists
To work around this issue, you must connect directly to the database rather than going through PgBouncer. To achieve this, you can use the
directUrl field in your
datasource block.
For example, consider the following
datasource block:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = "postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?pgbouncer=true"directUrl = "postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE"}
The block above uses a PgBouncer connection string as the primary URL using
url, allowing Prisma Client to take advantage of the PgBouncer connection pooler.
It also provides a connection string directly to the database, without PgBouncer, using the
directUrl field. This connection string will be used when commands that require a single connection to the database, such as
prisma migrate dev or
prisma db push, are invoked.
PgBouncer with different database providers
There are sometimes minor differences in how to connect directly to a Postgres database that depend on the provider hosting the database.
Below are links to information on how to set up these connections with providers who have setup steps not covered here in our documentation:
Supabase Supavisor
Supabase's Supavisor behaves similar to PgBouncer. You can add
pgbouncer=true to your connection pooled connection string.
Other external connection poolers
Although Prisma does not have explicit support for other connection poolers, if the limitations are similar to the ones of PgBouncer you can usually also use
pgbouncer=true in your connection string to put Prisma in a mode that works with them as well.