Query optimization

The n+1 problem occurs when you loop through the results of a query and perform one additional query per result, resulting in n number of queries plus the original (n+1). This is a common problem with ORMs, particularly in combination with GraphQL, because it is not always immediately obvious that your code is generating inefficient queries.

Solving n+1 in GraphQL with findUnique and Prisma's dataloader

The Prisma Client dataloader automatically batches findUnique queries that ✔ occur in the same tick and ✔ have the same where and include parameters.

Automatic batching of findUnique is particularly useful in a GraphQL context. GraphQL runs a separate resolver function for every field, which can make it difficult to optimize a nested query.

For example - the following GraphQL runs the allUsers resolver to get all users, and the posts resolver once per user to get each user's posts (n+1):

query { allUsers { id , posts { id } } }

The allUsers query uses user.findMany(..) to return all users:

const Query = objectType ( { name : 'Query' , definition ( t ) { t . nonNull . list . nonNull . field ( 'allUsers' , { type : 'User' , resolve : ( _parent , _args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user . findMany ( ) } , } ) } , } )

This results in a single SQL query:

{ timestamp : 2021 - 02 - 19 T09 : 43 : 06.332 Z , query : 'SELECT `dev`.`User`.`id`, `dev`.`User`.`email`, `dev`.`User`.`name` FROM `dev`.`User` WHERE 1=1 LIMIT ? OFFSET ?' , params : '[-1,0]' , duration : 0 , target : 'quaint::connector::metrics' }

However, the resolver function for posts is then invoked once per user. This results in a findMany query ✘ per user rather than a single findMany to return all posts by all users (expand CLI output to see queries).

const User = objectType ( { name : 'User' , definition ( t ) { t . nonNull . int ( 'id' ) t . string ( 'name' ) t . nonNull . string ( 'email' ) t . nonNull . list . nonNull . field ( 'posts' , { type : 'Post' , resolve : ( parent , _ , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { authorId : parent . id || undefined } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) Show CLI results

Instead, use findUnique in combination with the fluent API ( .posts() ) as shown to return a user's posts. Even though the resolver is called once per user, the Prisma dataloader ✔ batches the findUnique queries.

const User = objectType ( { name : 'User' , definition ( t ) { t . nonNull . int ( 'id' ) t . string ( 'name' ) t . nonNull . string ( 'email' ) t . nonNull . list . nonNull . field ( 'posts' , { type : 'Post' , resolve : ( parent , _ , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { authorId : parent . id || undefined } , } ) return context . prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : parent . id || undefined } , } ) . posts ( ) } , } ) } , } ) Show CLI results

If the posts resolver is invoked once per user, Prisma's dataloader groups findUnique queries with the same parameters and selection set. Each group is optimized into a single findMany .