How to use Prisma Postgres with Shopify
Introduction
Shopify is a popular platform for building e-commerce stores. This guide will show you how to connect a Shopify app to a Prisma Postgres database in order to create internal notes for products.
Prerequisites
1. Set up your project
If you do not have the Shopify CLI installed, you can install it with
npm install -g @shopify/cli.
To start, initialize a new Shopify app using the Shopify CLI:
shopify app init
During setup, you'll be prompted to customize your app. Don't worry—just follow these recommended options to get started quickly and ensure your app is set up for success:
- Get started building your app:
Build a Remix app (recommended)
- For your Remix template, which language do you want:
JavaScript
- App Name:
prisma-store(name cannot contain
shopify)
Navigate to the
prisma-store directory:
cd prisma-store
2. Set up Prisma
Prisma comes pre-installed in your project, but let's take a moment to update it to the latest version. This ensures you have access to the newest features, improvements, and the best possible experience as you build your app.
You will be swapping to a Prisma Postgres database, so delete the
migrations folder along with the
dev.sqlite file, inside of the
prisma directory.
You need to update a few things in the
schema.prisma file to get it working with Remix and Prisma Postgres.
- Swap to the new
prisma-clientgenerator.
- Update the provider to
postgresql.
- Update the url to the new database url.
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
provider = "prisma-client"
output = "../app/generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
provider = "postgresql"
url = "file:../dev.db"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model Session {
// ... existing model
}
To enable your app to store notes for each product, let's add a new
ProductNote model to your Prisma schema.
This model will allow you to save and organize notes linked to individual products in your database through the
productGid field.
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client"
output = "../app/generated/prisma"
}
datasource db {
provider = "postgresql"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model Session {
// ... existing model
}
model ProductNote {
id String @id @default(uuid())
productGid String
body String?
createdAt DateTime @default(now())
updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt
}
Next, Prisma will need to be updated to the latest version. Run:
npm install prisma --save-dev && npm install @prisma/client
Prisma Postgres allows you to create a new database on the fly, you can create a new database at the same time you initialize your project by adding the
--db flag:
npx prisma init --db
Once you've completed the prompts, it's time to access your new database:
-
Open the :
- Log in and find your newly created database project.
-
Set up your database credentials:
- In the sidebar, click Database, then select Setup.
- Choose Existing project and press Generate database credentials.
-
Configure your environment:
- Create a new
.envfile in the root of your project.
- Copy and paste the
DATABASE_URLyou just generated into this file. It should look similar to this:
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..."
- Create a new
-
Apply your database schema:
- Run the following command to create your tables and get your database ready:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
Now, before moving on, let's update your
db.server.ts file to use the newly generated Prisma client.
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";
import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma";
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") {
if (!global.prismaGlobal) {
global.prismaGlobal = new PrismaClient();
}
}
const prisma = global.prismaGlobal ?? new PrismaClient();
export default prisma;
It is recommended to add
app/generated/prisma to your
.gitignore file.
3. Create your Remix model
To keep your project organized, let's create a new
models/ folder. Inside this folder, add a file named
notes.server.js. This will be the home for all your note-related logic and make your codebase easier to manage as your app grows.
The
notes.server.js file will contain two functions:
getNotes- This will get all the notes for a given product.
createNote- This will create a new note for a given product.
Start by importing the Prisma client from
db.server.ts and creating the
getNotes function:
import prisma from "../db.server";
export const getNotes = async (productGid) => {
const notes = await prisma.productNote.findMany({
where: { productGid: productGid.toString() },
orderBy: { createdAt: "desc" },
});
return notes;
};
To enable users to add new notes to your database, let's create a function in
notes.server.js that uses
prisma.productNote.create:
import prisma from "../db.server";
export const getNotes = async (productGid) => {
const notes = await prisma.productNote.findMany({
where: { productGid: productGid.toString() },
orderBy: { createdAt: "desc" },
});
return notes;
};
export const createNote = async (note) => {
const newNote = await prisma.productNote.create({
data: {
body: note.body,
productGid: note.productGid,
},
});
return newNote;
};
4. Create your layout route
Before those functions are able to be called, our route needs a layout to sit in. This layout route will feature a button for selecting a product, and will act as the parent for your
ProductNotes route, keeping your app organized and user-friendly.
4.1. Create the ProductNotesLayout component
Start by creating the the folder
routes/app.product-notes.jsx and adding the
ProductNotesLayout component inside of it:
import { Page, Layout } from "@shopify/polaris";
export default function ProductNotesLayout() {
return (
<Page title="Product Notes">
<Layout>
<Layout.Section></Layout.Section>
</Layout>
</Page>
);
}
Next, create the
selectProduct function and a
Button to let the user pick a product:
import { useNavigate } from "@remix-run/react";
import { Page, Layout } from "@shopify/polaris";
import { Button, Page, Layout } from "@shopify/polaris";
export default function ProductNotesLayout() {
const navigate = useNavigate();
async function selectProduct() {
const products = await window.shopify.resourcePicker({
type: "product",
action: "select",
});
const selectedGid = products[0].id;
navigate(`/app/product-notes/${encodeURIComponent(selectedGid)}`);
}
return (
<Page title="Product Notes">
<Layout>
<Layout.Section>
<Button onClick={selectProduct} fullWidth size="large">
Select Product
</Button>
</Layout.Section>
</Layout>
</Page>
);
}
Remix renders provides the ability to render a nested route. Add an
<Outlet /> to the
routes/app.product-notes.jsx file where the
ProductNotes route will be rendered:
import { useNavigate } from "@remix-run/react";
import { Outlet, useNavigate } from "@remix-run/react";
import { Page, Button, Layout } from "@shopify/polaris";
export default function ProductNotesLayout() {
const navigate = useNavigate();
async function selectProduct() {
const products = await window.shopify.resourcePicker({
type: "product",
action: "select",
});
const selectedGid = products[0].id;
navigate(`/app/product-notes/${encodeURIComponent(selectedGid)}`);
}
return (
<Page title="Product Notes">
<Layout>
<Layout.Section>
<Button onClick={selectProduct} fullWidth size="large">
Select Product
</Button>
</Layout.Section>
<Outlet />
</Layout>
</Page>
);
}
4.2. Add the ProductNotesLayout to the sidebar
If you run
npm run dev, you won't be able to see the
Product Notes route. To fix this, you need to add the
ProductNotesLayout to the
app.jsx file so it shows up in the sidebar:
import { Link, Outlet, useLoaderData, useRouteError } from "@remix-run/react";
import { boundary } from "@shopify/shopify-app-remix/server";
import { AppProvider } from "@shopify/shopify-app-remix/react";
import { NavMenu } from "@shopify/app-bridge-react";
import polarisStyles from "@shopify/polaris/build/esm/styles.css?url";
import { authenticate } from "../shopify.server";
export const links = () => [{ rel: "stylesheet", href: polarisStyles }];
export const loader = async ({ request }) => {
await authenticate.admin(request);
return { apiKey: process.env.SHOPIFY_API_KEY || "" };
};
export default function App() {
const { apiKey } = useLoaderData();
return (
<AppProvider isEmbeddedApp apiKey={apiKey}>
<NavMenu>
<Link to="/app" rel="home">
Home
</Link>
<Link to="/app/product-notes">Product Notes</Link>
</NavMenu>
<Outlet />
</AppProvider>
);
}
// Shopify needs Remix to catch some thrown responses, so that their headers are included in the response.
export function ErrorBoundary() {
return boundary.error(useRouteError());
}
export const headers = (headersArgs) => {
return boundary.headers(headersArgs);
};
5. Create your product notes route
Currently, if you run
npm run dev and navigate to the
Product Notes route, you will see nothing once selecting a product.
Follow these steps to create the product notes route:
Create a new
routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx file which will take in the productGid as a parameter, and return the product notes associated with the product as well as a form to create a new note:
export default function ProductNotes() {
return (
<></>
);
}
5.1. Render the notes
On load, the route will need to fetch the notes for the product and display them.
Add a
loader function to the route:
import { json } from "@remix-run/node";
import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react";
import { getNotes } from "../models/note.server";
export const loader = async ({ params }) => {
const { productGid } = params;
const notes = await getNotes(productGid);
return json({ notes, productGid });
};
export default function ProductNotes() {
const { notes, productGid } = useLoaderData();
return (
<></>
);
}
Map out the notes in the
ProductNotes component, using Polaris components:
import { json } from "@remix-run/node";
import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react";
import { getNotes } from "../models/note.server";
import { Card, Layout, Text, BlockStack } from "@shopify/polaris";
export const loader = async ({ params }) => {
const { productGid } = params;
const notes = await getNotes(productGid);
return json({ notes, productGid });
};
export default function ProductNotes() {
const { notes, productGid } = useLoaderData();
return (
<>
<Layout.Section>
<BlockStack gap="200">
{notes.length === 0 ? (
<Text as="p" variant="bodyMd" color="subdued">
No notes yet.
</Text>
) : (
notes.map((note) => (
<Card key={note.id} sectioned>
<BlockStack gap="100">
{note.body && (
<Text as="p" variant="bodyMd">
{note.body}
</Text>
)}
<Text as="p" variant="bodySm" color="subdued">
Added: {new Date(note.createdAt).toLocaleString()}
</Text>
</BlockStack>
</Card>
))
)}
</BlockStack>
</Layout.Section>
</>
);
}
You should be seeing "No notes yet.". If so, you're on the right track.
5.2. Add the form
A few things need to be added to the route in order to create a new note:
- Add an
actionfunction to the route.
- Display a
Toastnotification when a note is created.
- Import the
createNotefunction from
models/note.server.js.
- Import the
useActionDataand
useAppBridge
import { json, redirect } from "@remix-run/node";
import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react";
import { useLoaderData, useActionData } from "@remix-run/react";
import { getNotes } from "../models/note.server";
import { getNotes, createNote } from "../models/note.server";
import { Card, Layout, Text, BlockStack } from "@shopify/polaris";
import { useAppBridge } from "@shopify/app-bridge-react";
export const loader = async ({ params }) => {
const { productGid } = params;
const notes = await getNotes(productGid);
return json({ notes, productGid });
};
export const action = async ({ request, params }) => {
const formData = await request.formData();
const body = formData.get("body")?.toString() || null;
const { productGid } = params;
await createNote({ productGid, body });
return redirect(`/app/product-notes/${encodeURIComponent(productGid)}`);
};
export default function ProductNotes() {
const { notes, productGid } = useLoaderData();
const actionData = useActionData();
const app = useAppBridge();
useEffect(() => {
if (actionData?.ok) {
app.toast.show("Note saved", { duration: 3000 });
setBody("");
}
}, [actionData, app]);
return (
<>
<Layout.Section>
<BlockStack gap="200">
{notes.length === 0 ? (
<Text as="p" variant="bodyMd" color="subdued">
No notes yet.
</Text>
) : (
notes.map((note) => (
<Card key={note.id} sectioned>
<BlockStack gap="100">
{note.body && (
<Text as="p" variant="bodyMd">
{note.body}
</Text>
)}
<Text as="p" variant="bodySm" color="subdued">
Added: {new Date(note.createdAt).toLocaleString()}
</Text>
</BlockStack>
</Card>
))
)}
</BlockStack>
</Layout.Section>
</>
);
}
Now, you can build out the form that will call the
action function:
import { json, redirect } from "@remix-run/node";
import { useLoaderData, useActionData } from "@remix-run/react";
import { getNotes, createNote } from "../models/note.server";
import { Card, Layout, Text, BlockStack } from "@shopify/polaris";
import { Card, Layout, Text, BlockStack, Form, FormLayout, TextField, Button } from "@shopify/polaris";
import { useAppBridge } from "@shopify/app-bridge-react";
export const loader = async ({ params }) => {
const { productGid } = params;
const notes = await getNotes(productGid);
return json({ notes, productGid });
};
export const action = async ({ request, params }) => {
const formData = await request.formData();
const body = formData.get("body")?.toString() || null;
const { productGid } = params;
await createNote({ productGid, body });
return redirect(`/app/product-notes/${encodeURIComponent(productGid)}`);
};
export default function ProductNotes() {
const { notes, productGid } = useLoaderData();
const actionData = useActionData();
const app = useAppBridge();
useEffect(() => {
if (actionData?.ok) {
app.toast.show("Note saved", { duration: 3000 });
setBody("");
}
}, [actionData, app]);
return (
<>
<Layout.Section>
<Card sectioned>
<Form method="post">
<FormLayout>
<BlockStack gap="200">
<input type="hidden" name="productGid" value={productGid} />
<TextField
label="Note"
value={body}
onChange={setBody}
name="body"
autoComplete="off"
multiline={4}
/>
<Button submit primary>
Add Note
</Button>
</BlockStack>
</FormLayout>
</Form>
</Card>
</Layout.Section>
<Layout.Section>
<BlockStack gap="200">
{notes.length === 0 ? (
<Text as="p" variant="bodyMd" color="subdued">
No notes yet.
</Text>
) : (
notes.map((note) => (
<Card key={note.id} sectioned>
<BlockStack gap="100">
{note.body && (
<Text as="p" variant="bodyMd">
{note.body}
</Text>
)}
<Text as="p" variant="bodySm" color="subdued">
Added: {new Date(note.createdAt).toLocaleString()}
</Text>
</BlockStack>
</Card>
))
)}
</BlockStack>
</Layout.Section>
</>
);
}
You should now be able to add a note to a product and see it displayed.
6. Test your route
Run
npm run dev and navigate to the
Product Notes route.
- Navigate to Product Notes on the sidebar
- Select a product
- Add a note
- Verify that notes are displayed and saved correctly.
Next Steps
Now that you have a working Shopify app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:
- Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships
- Add create/update/delete routes and forms
- Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance
More Info
Stay connected with Prisma
Continue your Prisma journey by connecting with our active community. Stay informed, get involved, and collaborate with other developers:
- Follow us on X for announcements, live events and useful tips.
- Join our Discord to ask questions, talk to the community, and get active support through conversations.
- Subscribe on YouTube for tutorials, demos, and streams.
- Engage on GitHub by starring the repository, reporting issues, or contributing to an issue.