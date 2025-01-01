On this page

How to use Prisma Postgres with Shopify 25 min

Shopify is a popular platform for building e-commerce stores. This guide will show you how to connect a Shopify app to a Prisma Postgres database in order to create internal notes for products.

note If you do not have the Shopify CLI installed, you can install it with npm install -g @shopify/cli .

To start, initialize a new Shopify app using the Shopify CLI:

shopify app init



During setup, you'll be prompted to customize your app. Don't worry—just follow these recommended options to get started quickly and ensure your app is set up for success:

info Get started building your app: Build a Remix app (recommended)

For your Remix template, which language do you want: JavaScript

App Name: prisma-store (name cannot contain shopify )

Navigate to the prisma-store directory:

cd prisma-store



Prisma comes pre-installed in your project, but let's take a moment to update it to the latest version. This ensures you have access to the newest features, improvements, and the best possible experience as you build your app.

You will be swapping to a Prisma Postgres database, so delete the migrations folder along with the dev.sqlite file, inside of the prisma directory.

You need to update a few things in the schema.prisma file to get it working with Remix and Prisma Postgres.

Swap to the new prisma-client generator.

generator. Update the provider to postgresql .

. Update the url to the new database url.

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

provider = "prisma-client"

output = "../app/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "sqlite"

provider = "postgresql"

url = "file:../dev.db"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model Session {



}



To enable your app to store notes for each product, let's add a new ProductNote model to your Prisma schema.

This model will allow you to save and organize notes linked to individual products in your database through the productGid field.

prisma/schema.prisma

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client"

output = "../app/generated/prisma"

}



datasource db {

provider = "postgresql"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



model Session {



}



model ProductNote {

id String @id @default ( uuid ( ) )

productGid String

body String ?

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt

}



Next, Prisma will need to be updated to the latest version. Run:

npm install prisma --save-dev && npm install @prisma/client



Prisma Postgres allows you to create a new database on the fly, you can create a new database at the same time you initialize your project by adding the --db flag:

npx prisma init --db



Once you've completed the prompts, it's time to access your new database:

Open the : Log in and find your newly created database project. Set up your database credentials: In the sidebar, click Database , then select Setup .

, then select . Choose Existing project and press Generate database credentials. Configure your environment: Create a new .env file in the root of your project.

file in the root of your project. Copy and paste the DATABASE_URL you just generated into this file. It should look similar to this: DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..."

Apply your database schema: Run the following command to create your tables and get your database ready: npx prisma migrate dev --name init



Now, before moving on, let's update your db.server.ts file to use the newly generated Prisma client.

app/db.server.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client" ;

import { PrismaClient } from "./generated/prisma" ;



if ( process . env . NODE_ENV !== "production" ) {

if ( ! global . prismaGlobal ) {

global . prismaGlobal = new PrismaClient ( ) ;

}

}



const prisma = global . prismaGlobal ?? new PrismaClient ( ) ;



export default prisma ;



warning It is recommended to add app/generated/prisma to your .gitignore file.

To keep your project organized, let's create a new models/ folder. Inside this folder, add a file named notes.server.js . This will be the home for all your note-related logic and make your codebase easier to manage as your app grows.

The notes.server.js file will contain two functions:

getNotes - This will get all the notes for a given product.

- This will get all the notes for a given product. createNote - This will create a new note for a given product.

Start by importing the Prisma client from db.server.ts and creating the getNotes function:

models/notes.server.js

import prisma from "../db.server" ;



export const getNotes = async ( productGid ) => {

const notes = await prisma . productNote . findMany ( {

where : { productGid : productGid . toString ( ) } ,

orderBy : { createdAt : "desc" } ,

} ) ;

return notes ;

} ;



To enable users to add new notes to your database, let's create a function in notes.server.js that uses prisma.productNote.create :

models/notes.server.js

import prisma from "../db.server" ;



export const getNotes = async ( productGid ) => {

const notes = await prisma . productNote . findMany ( {

where : { productGid : productGid . toString ( ) } ,

orderBy : { createdAt : "desc" } ,

} ) ;

return notes ;

} ;



export const createNote = async ( note ) => {

const newNote = await prisma . productNote . create ( {

data : {

body : note . body ,

productGid : note . productGid ,

} ,

} ) ;

return newNote ;

} ;



Before those functions are able to be called, our route needs a layout to sit in. This layout route will feature a button for selecting a product, and will act as the parent for your ProductNotes route, keeping your app organized and user-friendly.

Start by creating the the folder routes/app.product-notes.jsx and adding the ProductNotesLayout component inside of it:

app/routes/app.product-notes.jsx

import { Page , Layout } from "@shopify/polaris" ;



export default function ProductNotesLayout ( ) {

return (

< Page title = " Product Notes " >

< Layout >

< Layout.Section > </ Layout.Section >

</ Layout >

</ Page >

) ;

}



Next, create the selectProduct function and a Button to let the user pick a product:

app/routes/app.product-notes.jsx

import { useNavigate } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { Page , Layout } from "@shopify/polaris" ;

import { Button , Page , Layout } from "@shopify/polaris" ;



export default function ProductNotesLayout ( ) {

const navigate = useNavigate ( ) ;



async function selectProduct ( ) {

const products = await window . shopify . resourcePicker ( {

type : "product" ,

action : "select" ,

} ) ;

const selectedGid = products [ 0 ] . id ;

navigate ( ` /app/product-notes/ ${ encodeURIComponent ( selectedGid ) } ` ) ;

}



return (

< Page title = " Product Notes " >

< Layout >

< Layout.Section >

< Button onClick = { selectProduct } fullWidth size = " large " >

Select Product

</ Button >

</ Layout.Section >

</ Layout >

</ Page >

) ;

}



Remix renders provides the ability to render a nested route. Add an <Outlet /> to the routes/app.product-notes.jsx file where the ProductNotes route will be rendered:

app/routes/app.product-notes.jsx

import { useNavigate } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { Outlet , useNavigate } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { Page , Button , Layout } from "@shopify/polaris" ;



export default function ProductNotesLayout ( ) {

const navigate = useNavigate ( ) ;



async function selectProduct ( ) {

const products = await window . shopify . resourcePicker ( {

type : "product" ,

action : "select" ,

} ) ;

const selectedGid = products [ 0 ] . id ;

navigate ( ` /app/product-notes/ ${ encodeURIComponent ( selectedGid ) } ` ) ;

}



return (

< Page title = " Product Notes " >

< Layout >

< Layout.Section >

< Button onClick = { selectProduct } fullWidth size = " large " >

Select Product

</ Button >

</ Layout.Section >

< Outlet />

</ Layout >

</ Page >

) ;

}



If you run npm run dev , you won't be able to see the Product Notes route. To fix this, you need to add the ProductNotesLayout to the app.jsx file so it shows up in the sidebar:

app/routes/app.jsx

import { Link , Outlet , useLoaderData , useRouteError } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { boundary } from "@shopify/shopify-app-remix/server" ;

import { AppProvider } from "@shopify/shopify-app-remix/react" ;

import { NavMenu } from "@shopify/app-bridge-react" ;

import polarisStyles from "@shopify/polaris/build/esm/styles.css?url" ;

import { authenticate } from "../shopify.server" ;



export const links = ( ) => [ { rel : "stylesheet" , href : polarisStyles } ] ;



export const loader = async ( { request } ) => {

await authenticate . admin ( request ) ;



return { apiKey : process . env . SHOPIFY_API_KEY || "" } ;

} ;



export default function App ( ) {

const { apiKey } = useLoaderData ( ) ;



return (

< AppProvider isEmbeddedApp apiKey = { apiKey } >

< NavMenu >

< Link to = " /app " rel = " home " >

Home

</ Link >

< Link to = " /app/product-notes " > Product Notes </ Link >

</ NavMenu >

< Outlet />

</ AppProvider >

) ;

}





export function ErrorBoundary ( ) {

return boundary . error ( useRouteError ( ) ) ;

}



export const headers = ( headersArgs ) => {

return boundary . headers ( headersArgs ) ;

} ;



Currently, if you run npm run dev and navigate to the Product Notes route, you will see nothing once selecting a product.

Follow these steps to create the product notes route:

Create a new routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx file which will take in the productGid as a parameter, and return the product notes associated with the product as well as a form to create a new note:

app/routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx

export default function ProductNotes ( ) {

return (

< > </ >

) ;

}



On load, the route will need to fetch the notes for the product and display them.

Add a loader function to the route:

app/routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx

import { json } from "@remix-run/node" ;

import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { getNotes } from "../models/note.server" ;



export const loader = async ( { params } ) => {

const { productGid } = params ;

const notes = await getNotes ( productGid ) ;

return json ( { notes , productGid } ) ;

} ;



export default function ProductNotes ( ) {

const { notes , productGid } = useLoaderData ( ) ;



return (

< > </ >

) ;

}



Map out the notes in the ProductNotes component, using Polaris components:

app/routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx

import { json } from "@remix-run/node" ;

import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { getNotes } from "../models/note.server" ;

import { Card , Layout , Text , BlockStack } from "@shopify/polaris" ;



export const loader = async ( { params } ) => {

const { productGid } = params ;

const notes = await getNotes ( productGid ) ;

return json ( { notes , productGid } ) ;

} ;



export default function ProductNotes ( ) {

const { notes , productGid } = useLoaderData ( ) ;

return (

< >

< Layout.Section >

< BlockStack gap = " 200 " >

{ notes . length === 0 ? (

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodyMd " color = " subdued " >

No notes yet.

</ Text >

) : (

notes . map ( ( note ) => (

< Card key = { note . id } sectioned >

< BlockStack gap = " 100 " >

{ note . body && (

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodyMd " >

{ note . body }

</ Text >

) }

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodySm " color = " subdued " >

Added: { new Date ( note . createdAt ) . toLocaleString ( ) }

</ Text >

</ BlockStack >

</ Card >

) )

) }

</ BlockStack >

</ Layout.Section >

</ >

) ;

}



You should be seeing "No notes yet.". If so, you're on the right track.

A few things need to be added to the route in order to create a new note:

Add an action function to the route.

function to the route. Display a Toast notification when a note is created.

notification when a note is created. Import the createNote function from models/note.server.js .

function from . Import the useActionData and useAppBridge

app/routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx

import { json , redirect } from "@remix-run/node" ;

import { useLoaderData } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { useLoaderData , useActionData } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { getNotes } from "../models/note.server" ;

import { getNotes , createNote } from "../models/note.server" ;

import { Card , Layout , Text , BlockStack } from "@shopify/polaris" ;

import { useAppBridge } from "@shopify/app-bridge-react" ;



export const loader = async ( { params } ) => {

const { productGid } = params ;

const notes = await getNotes ( productGid ) ;

return json ( { notes , productGid } ) ;

} ;



export const action = async ( { request , params } ) => {

const formData = await request . formData ( ) ;

const body = formData . get ( "body" ) ?. toString ( ) || null ;

const { productGid } = params ;



await createNote ( { productGid , body } ) ;

return redirect ( ` /app/product-notes/ ${ encodeURIComponent ( productGid ) } ` ) ;

} ;



export default function ProductNotes ( ) {

const { notes , productGid } = useLoaderData ( ) ;

const actionData = useActionData ( ) ;

const app = useAppBridge ( ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

if ( actionData ?. ok ) {

app . toast . show ( "Note saved" , { duration : 3000 } ) ;

setBody ( "" ) ;

}

} , [ actionData , app ] ) ;



return (

< >

< Layout.Section >

< BlockStack gap = " 200 " >

{ notes . length === 0 ? (

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodyMd " color = " subdued " >

No notes yet.

</ Text >

) : (

notes . map ( ( note ) => (

< Card key = { note . id } sectioned >

< BlockStack gap = " 100 " >

{ note . body && (

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodyMd " >

{ note . body }

</ Text >

) }

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodySm " color = " subdued " >

Added: { new Date ( note . createdAt ) . toLocaleString ( ) }

</ Text >

</ BlockStack >

</ Card >

) )

) }

</ BlockStack >

</ Layout.Section >

</ >

) ;

}



Now, you can build out the form that will call the action function:

app/routes/app/app.notes.$productGid.jsx

import { json , redirect } from "@remix-run/node" ;

import { useLoaderData , useActionData } from "@remix-run/react" ;

import { getNotes , createNote } from "../models/note.server" ;

import { Card , Layout , Text , BlockStack } from "@shopify/polaris" ;

import { Card , Layout , Text , BlockStack , Form , FormLayout , TextField , Button } from "@shopify/polaris" ;

import { useAppBridge } from "@shopify/app-bridge-react" ;



export const loader = async ( { params } ) => {

const { productGid } = params ;

const notes = await getNotes ( productGid ) ;

return json ( { notes , productGid } ) ;

} ;



export const action = async ( { request , params } ) => {

const formData = await request . formData ( ) ;

const body = formData . get ( "body" ) ?. toString ( ) || null ;

const { productGid } = params ;



await createNote ( { productGid , body } ) ;

return redirect ( ` /app/product-notes/ ${ encodeURIComponent ( productGid ) } ` ) ;

} ;



export default function ProductNotes ( ) {

const { notes , productGid } = useLoaderData ( ) ;

const actionData = useActionData ( ) ;

const app = useAppBridge ( ) ;



useEffect ( ( ) => {

if ( actionData ?. ok ) {

app . toast . show ( "Note saved" , { duration : 3000 } ) ;

setBody ( "" ) ;

}

} , [ actionData , app ] ) ;



return (

< >

< Layout.Section >

< Card sectioned >

< Form method = " post " >

< FormLayout >

< BlockStack gap = " 200 " >

< input type = " hidden " name = " productGid " value = { productGid } />

< TextField

label = " Note "

value = { body }

onChange = { setBody }

name = " body "

autoComplete = " off "

multiline = { 4 }

/>

< Button submit primary >

Add Note

</ Button >

</ BlockStack >

</ FormLayout >

</ Form >

</ Card >

</ Layout.Section >

< Layout.Section >

< BlockStack gap = " 200 " >

{ notes . length === 0 ? (

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodyMd " color = " subdued " >

No notes yet.

</ Text >

) : (

notes . map ( ( note ) => (

< Card key = { note . id } sectioned >

< BlockStack gap = " 100 " >

{ note . body && (

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodyMd " >

{ note . body }

</ Text >

) }

< Text as = " p " variant = " bodySm " color = " subdued " >

Added: { new Date ( note . createdAt ) . toLocaleString ( ) }

</ Text >

</ BlockStack >

</ Card >

) )

) }

</ BlockStack >

</ Layout.Section >

</ >

) ;

}



You should now be able to add a note to a product and see it displayed.

Run npm run dev and navigate to the Product Notes route.

Navigate to Product Notes on the sidebar

Select a product

Add a note

Verify that notes are displayed and saved correctly.

Now that you have a working Shopify app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:

Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships

Add create/update/delete routes and forms

Enable query caching with Prisma Postgres for better performance