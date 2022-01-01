Upgrade to Prisma 4

This section gives an overview of breaking changes in Prisma 4, grouped under general changes that affect both the Prisma Schema and the Prisma Client, Schema changes and Client changes.

We recommend to first address any Prisma schema validation errors, then pull your database to reflect new Prisma schema capabilities and finally fix any type errors in client and validate by running your test suite.

From Prisma version 4.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js that we support is 14.17.x. If you use an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to update it.

This section includes changes that affect both the Prisma Schema and the Prisma Client.

Schema changes

This section includes changes that affect the Prisma Schema.

Index configuration In Prisma 4, the extendedIndexes Preview feature will now become generally available. This includes the following index configuration options: Length configuration of indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints for MySQL (in Preview in versions 3.5.0 and later)

Sort order configuration of indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints (in Preview in versions 3.5.0 and later)

New index types for PostgreSQL: Hash (in Preview in versions 3.6.0 and later) and GIN, GiST, SP-GiST and BRIN (in Preview in versions 3.14.0 and later)

Index clustering for SQL Server (in Preview in versions 3.13.0 and later) See our documentation on Index configuration for more details of these features. Upgrade path These can all be breaking changes if you were previously configuring these properties at the database level. In this case, you will need to: upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions run prisma db pull afterwards to retrieve any existing configuration of indexes and constraints. This needs to be done before running any prisma db push or prisma migrate dev command, or you may lose any configuration that was defined in the database but not previously represented in the Prisma schema. For more details, see the Upgrading from previous versions section of our index configuration documentation.

Scalar list defaults For database connectors that support scalar lists (PostgreSQL, CockroachDB and MongoDB), Prisma 4 introduces the ability to set a default value in your Prisma schema file with the @default attribute: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] favoriteColors String [ ] @default ( [ "red" , "yellow" , "purple" ] ) } Upgrade path This is a breaking change if you previously had defaults defined for scalar lists at the database level. In this case, you will need to: upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions run prisma db pull afterwards to retrieve any existing configuration of indexes and constraints. This needs to be done before running any prisma db push or prisma migrate dev command, or you will lose any defaults that are defined in the database but not previously represented in the Prisma schema.

Explicit @unique constraints on one-to-one relations When using one-to-one relations in Prisma 4, you will need to explicitly add the @unique attribute to the relation scalar field. For example, for this one-to-one relation between a User and a Profile model, you will need to add the @unique attribute to the profileId field: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) profile Profile ? @relation ( fields: [ profileId ] , references: [ id ] ) profileId Int ? @unique } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User ? } Upgrade path After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any one-to-one relations without a @unique attribute on the relation scalar will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to: upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema. Alternatively, if you have an up-to-date live database, running prisma db pull will add the @unique attributes automatically.

Enforced use of @unique or @id attribute for one-to-one and one-to-many relations (MySQL and MongoDB) When you use one-to-one and one-to-many relations in Prisma 4, you will need to use a @unique attribute on the relation field to guarantee that the singular side(s) of the relation has only one record. This is now enforced for MySQL and MongoDB, bringing them into line with other connectors. Missing @unique attributes will now trigger a validation error. In the following example of a one-to-many relation between a User and Post model, the @unique attribute must be added to the email field: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) authorId Int author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ email ] ) } In the following example of a one-to-one relation between a User and Profile model, the @unique attribute must be added to the email field: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique profile Profile } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) userId Int ? @unique user User ? @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ email ] ) } Upgrade path After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any one-to-one or one-to-many relations without a @unique or @id attribute on the relation field will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to: upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema. Alternatively, if you have an up-to-date live database, running prisma db pull will add the @unique attributes automatically.

Disallow references syntax for implicit many-to-many relations When using implicit many-to-many relations in Prisma 4, you will no longer be able to use the references argument, which was previously optional. For example, the following relation would now trigger a validation error: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 categories Category [ ] @relation ( "my-relation" , references: [ id ] ) 4 } 5 6 model Category { 7 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 8 posts Post [ ] @relation ( "my-relation" , references: [ id ] ) 9 } Instead, you can write: schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 categories Category [ ] @relation ( "my-relation" ) 4 } 5 6 model Category { 7 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 8 posts Post [ ] @relation ( "my-relation" ) 9 } This is because the only valid value for references was id , so removing this argument makes it clearer what can and cannot be changed. Upgrade path After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any implicit many-to-many relations with a references argument will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to: upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema. Alternatively, if you have an up-to-date live database, running prisma db pull will remove the references arguments automatically.