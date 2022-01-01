Upgrade to Prisma 4

Prisma 4 introduces a number of breaking changes when you upgrade from an earlier Prisma version. This guide explains how this upgrade might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle any changes.
Breaking changes
This section gives an overview of breaking changes in Prisma 4, grouped under general changes that affect both the Prisma Schema and the Prisma Client, Schema changes and Client changes.
We recommend to first address any Prisma schema validation errors, then pull your database to reflect new Prisma schema capabilities and finally fix any type errors in client and validate by running your test suite.
Upgrade your Prisma Schema
- Carefully skim the list of changes and check if you are impacted by a breaking change.
- Review the Prisma schema validation errors (via
npx prisma validate/ or via the Prisma VS Code extension).
- If you don't have validation errors, continue with step 3.
- If you have validation errors:
- Try to map the validation error to a change from the list to understand which change caused the invalid Prisma schema. Now read the provided instructions how to upgrade.
- It can only come from
- Explicit unique constraints for 1:1 relations
- Removed support for usage of
referenceson implicit m:n relations
- Enforcing uniqueness of referenced fields in the
referencesargument in 1:1 and 1:m relations for MySQL
- Removal of undocumented support for the
typealias
- Removal of the
sqliteprotocol for SQLite URLs
- Better grammar for string literals
- Repeat until your Prisma schema is valid.
- Run
npx prisma db pullto upgrade the Prisma schema to all new capabilities (e.g.
extendedIndexes).
- Review changes of the Prisma schema and verify validity.
- Continue with Prisma Client steps.
Upgrade usage of Prisma Client
- Carefully skim the list of changes to understand if you are impacted by a breaking change.
- If yes, read the detailed upgrade instructions.
- If no, proceed with 2.
- Some API changes in Prisma client are impacting runtime behavior, so please run your test suite.
Enjoy Prisma 4!
General changes
This section includes changes that affect both the Prisma Schema and the Prisma Client.
Node.js minimum version change
From Prisma version 4.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js that we support is 14.17.x. If you use an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to update it.
See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.
Schema changes
This section includes changes that affect the Prisma Schema.
Index configuration
In Prisma 4, the
extendedIndexes Preview feature will now become generally available. This includes the following index configuration options:
- Length configuration of indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints for MySQL (in Preview in versions 3.5.0 and later)
- Sort order configuration of indexes, unique constraints and primary key constraints (in Preview in versions 3.5.0 and later)
- New index types for PostgreSQL: Hash (in Preview in versions 3.6.0 and later) and GIN, GiST, SP-GiST and BRIN (in Preview in versions 3.14.0 and later)
- Index clustering for SQL Server (in Preview in versions 3.13.0 and later)
See our documentation on Index configuration for more details of these features.
Upgrade path
These can all be breaking changes if you were previously configuring these properties at the database level. In this case, you will need to:
- upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions
- run
prisma db pullafterwards to retrieve any existing configuration of indexes and constraints. This needs to be done before running any
prisma db pushor
prisma migrate devcommand, or you may lose any configuration that was defined in the database but not previously represented in the Prisma schema.
For more details, see the Upgrading from previous versions section of our index configuration documentation.
Scalar list defaults
For database connectors that support scalar lists (PostgreSQL, CockroachDB and MongoDB), Prisma 4 introduces the ability to set a default value in your Prisma schema file with the
@default attribute:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]favoriteColors String[] @default(["red", "yellow", "purple"])}
Upgrade path
This is a breaking change if you previously had defaults defined for scalar lists at the database level. In this case, you will need to:
- upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions
- run
prisma db pullafterwards to retrieve any existing configuration of indexes and constraints. This needs to be done before running any
prisma db pushor
prisma migrate devcommand, or you will lose any defaults that are defined in the database but not previously represented in the Prisma schema.
Explicit
@unique constraints on one-to-one relations
When using one-to-one relations in Prisma 4, you will need to explicitly add the
@unique attribute to the relation scalar field. For example, for this one-to-one relation between a
User and a
Profile model, you will need to add the
@unique attribute to the
profileId field:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())profile Profile? @relation(fields: [profileId], references: [id])profileId Int? @unique // <-- include this explicitly}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User?}
Upgrade path
After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any one-to-one relations without a
@unique attribute on the relation scalar will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:
- upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions
- manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema. Alternatively, if you have an up-to-date live database, running
prisma db pullwill add the
@uniqueattributes automatically.
Enforced use of
@unique or
@id attribute for one-to-one and one-to-many relations (MySQL and MongoDB)
When you use one-to-one and one-to-many relations in Prisma 4, you will need to use a
@unique attribute on the relation field to guarantee that the singular side(s) of the relation has only one record. This is now enforced for MySQL and MongoDB, bringing them into line with other connectors. Missing
@unique attributes will now trigger a validation error.
In the following example of a one-to-many relation between a
User and
Post model, the
@unique attribute must be added to the
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @unique // <-- we enforce this attributeposts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [email])}
In the following example of a one-to-one relation between a
User and
Profile model, the
@unique attribute must be added to the
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @unique // <- we enforce this unique attributeprofile Profile}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())userId Int? @uniqueuser User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [email])}
Upgrade path
After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any one-to-one or one-to-many relations without a
@unique or
@id attribute on the relation field will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:
- upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions
- manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema. Alternatively, if you have an up-to-date live database, running
prisma db pullwill add the
@uniqueattributes automatically.
Disallow
references syntax for implicit many-to-many relations
When using implicit many-to-many relations in Prisma 4, you will no longer be able to use the
references argument, which was previously optional. For example, the following relation would now trigger a validation error:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 categories Category[] @relation("my-relation", references: [id]) // <-- validation error4}56model Category {7 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())8 posts Post[] @relation("my-relation", references: [id]) // <-- validation error9}
Instead, you can write:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 categories Category[] @relation("my-relation")4}56model Category {7 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())8 posts Post[] @relation("my-relation")9}
This is because the only valid value for
references was
id, so removing this argument makes it clearer what can and cannot be changed.
Upgrade path
After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any implicit many-to-many relations with a
references argument will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:
- upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions
- manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema. Alternatively, if you have an up-to-date live database, running
prisma db pullwill remove the
referencesarguments automatically.
Better grammar for string literals
String literals in your Prisma Schema now need to follow the same rules as strings in JSON. This mostly changes the escaping of some special characters. More details can be found in the JSON specification or on the JSON website.
Upgrade path
This is a breaking change for some existing schemas. After you upgrade to Prisma 4, incorrectly escaped characters will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:
- upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions
- manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema.
Client changes
This section includes changes that affect the Prisma Client.
Raw query type mapping: scalar values are now deserialized as their correct JavaScript types
In versions 3.14.x and 3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the Preview feature
improvedQueryRaw. In version 4.0.0, we have made raw query type mapping Generally Available. You do not need to use
improvedQueryRaw to get this functionality in versions 4.0.0 and later.
Raw queries now deserialize scalar values to their corresponding JavaScript types. Note that Prisma infers types from the values themselves and not from the Prisma Schema types.
Example query and response:
const res =await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT bigint, bytes, decimal, date FROM "Table";`console.log(res) // [{ bigint: BigInt("123"), bytes: Buffer.from([1, 2]), decimal: new Prisma.Decimal("12.34"), date: Date("<some_date>") }]
Upgrade path
From version 4.0.0, some data types returned by
queryRaw or
queryRawUnsafe are different, as follows:
|Data type
|Before version 4.0.0
|From version 4.0.0
DateTime
|Returned as
String
|Returned as
Date
Numeric
|Returned as
Float
|Returned as
Decimal
Bytes
|Returned as
String
|Returned as
Buffer
Int64
|Returned as
Integer
|Returned as
BigInt
If you use
queryRaw or
queryRawUnsafe to return any of the above data types, then you must change your code to handle the new types.
For example, if you return
DateTime data, then you need to take into account the following:
- You no longer need to manually instantiate a
DateTimeobject for the returned data.
- If your code currently uses the returned
Stringdata, then you now need to convert the
DateTimeobject to a
String.
You must make equivalent code changes for the other data types in the table above.
Raw query mapping: PostgreSQL type-casts
In versions 3.14.x and 3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the Preview feature
improvedQueryRaw. In version 4.0.0, we have made raw query type mapping Generally Available. You do not need to use
improvedQueryRaw to get this functionality in versions 4.0.0 and later.
Before version 4.0.0, many PostgreSQL type-casts did not work. We have tightened the type coercion rules so that all type-casts now work. As a result, some implicit casts now fail.
Upgrade path
We recommend that you re-test your use of
$queryRaw to ensure that the types you pass into your raw queries match the types that PostgreSQL expects.
For example, in version 4.0.0, the following query fails:
await prisma.$queryRaw`select length(${42});`// ERROR: function length(integer) does not exist// HINT: No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts.
This is because PostgreSQL’s
length function expects
text as input. Prisma used to silently coerce
42 to
text, but does not do this in version 4.0.0. To fix this, explicitly cast
42 to
text as follows:
await prisma.$queryRaw`select length(${42}::text);`
Raw query mapping: PostgreSQL and JavaScript integers
In versions 3.14.x and 3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the Preview feature
improvedQueryRaw. In version 4.0.0, we have made raw query type mapping Generally Available. You do not need to use
improvedQueryRaw to get this functionality in versions 4.0.0 and later.
Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as
INT8. This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only
INT4 as input.
Upgrade path
If you use
$queryRaw or parametrized
$queryRawUnsafequeries with a PostgreSQL database, do one of the following:
- Update the input types of any integers in your user-defined functions to
INT8, or
- Cast any integers in your query parameters to
INT4.
DbNull,
JsonNull and
AnyNull are now objects
JavaScript
null is ambiguous for JSON columns, so Prisma uses
DbNull,
JsonNull, and
AnyNull to distinguish between the database
NULL value and the JSON
null value. Before version 4.0.0,
DbNull,
JsonNull, and
AnyNull were string constants. From version 4.0.0, they are objects.
See Filtering by null values for more information.
Upgrade path
If you use literal strings to address these values, then you must replace them with the following named constants:
DbNull: replace with
Prisma.DbNull
JsonNull: replace with
Prisma.JsonNull
AnyNull: replace with
Prisma.AnyNull
If you already use these named constants, then you do not need to take any action.
If you now get a type error when you pass
Prisma.DbNullas the value of a JSON field, then this probably indicates a bug in your code that our types did not catch before version 4.0.0. The field where you tried to store
DbNullis probably not nullable in your schema. As a result, a literal
DbNullstring was stored in the database instead of
NULL.
You might now encounter a type error or runtime validation error when you use
Prisma.DbNull,
Prisma.JsonNull, or
Prisma.AnyNullwith MongoDB. This was never valid, but was silently accepted prior to Prisma 4. You need to review your data and change these fields to
null.
If you pass in dynamic JSON to a JSON column in Prisma Client (for example
prisma.findMany({where: { jsonColumn: someJson } })), then you must check that
someJsoncannot be the string "DBNull", "JsonNull", or "AnyNull". If it is any of these values, then the query will return different results in version 4.0.0.
Default fields on composite types in MongoDB
From version 4.0.0, if you carry out a database read on a composite type when all of the following conditions are true, then Prisma Client inserts the default value into the result.
Conditions:
- A field on the composite type is required, and
- this field has a default value, and
- this field is not present in the returned document or documents.
This behavior is now consistent with the behavior for model fields.
To learn more, see Default values on required composite types.
Upgrade path
If you currently rely on a return value of
null, then you need to refactor your code to handle the default value that is now returned in Prisma 4.
Rounding errors on big numbers in SQLite
SQLite is a loosely-typed database. If your schema has a field with type
Int, then Prisma prevents you from inserting a value larger than an integer. However, nothing prevents the database from directly accepting a bigger number. These manually-inserted big numbers cause rounding errors when queried.
To avoid this problem, Prisma version 4.0.0 and later checks numbers on the way out of the database to verify that they fit within the boundaries of an integer. If a number does not fit, then Prisma throws a P2023 error, such as:
Inconsistent column data: Conversion failed:Value 9223372036854775807 does not fit in an INT column,try migrating the 'int' column type to BIGINT
Upgrade path
If you use Prisma in conjunction with SQLite, then you need to find any code that queries
Int fields and ensure that it handles any P2023 errors that might be returned.
Prisma no longer exports
Prisma.dmmf.schema into the generated Prisma Client
From version 4.0.0, Prisma no longer exports
Prisma.dmmf.schema into the generated Prisma Client. This makes the generated Prisma Client much more efficient, and also avoids some memory leaks with Jest.
Note:
- This change does not affect the DMMF that Prisma passes to the generators.
- You can use
getDmmf()from
@prisma/internalsto access the schema property.
- We still export
Prisma.dmmf.datamodelinto the generated Prisma Client.
Upgrade the
prisma and @prisma/client packages to Prisma 4
To upgrade to Prisma 4 from an earlier version, you need to update both the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages. Both the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages install with a caret
^ in their version number. This allows upgrades to new minor versions, but not major versions, to safeguard against breaking changes.
To ignore the caret
^ and upgrade across major versions, you can use the
@4 tag when you upgrade with
npm, or
yarn:
Before you upgrade, check each breaking change to see how the upgrade might affect your application.
$npm install prisma@4 @prisma/client@4