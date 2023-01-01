prisma_logo
Guides / Upgrading / Upgrading versions / Upgrade to Prisma 5

rejectOnNotFound changes

As of Prisma version 5.0.0, the deprecated parameter rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code.

If you are using the rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level.

If instead you have set up the rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.

A full list of Prisma 5 changes can be found in our release notes.

Replacing rejectOnNotFound enabled at the query level

If you previously enabled rejectOnNotFound on a per-query basis, you will need to replace your usage at the query level. You can use our *OrThrow query variants, findFirstOrThrow or findUniqueOrThrow instead of supplying the parameter to findFirst and findUnique.

Simple rejectOnNotFound usage

The following example:

prisma.user.findFirst({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
  rejectOnNotFound: true,
})

needs to be converted to:

prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
})

rejectOnNotFound usage with custom error handler

If you use a custom error handler like the following:

prisma.user.findFirst({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
  rejectOnNotFound: () => new UserNotFoundError(),
})

You will need to modify your code to handle the errors thrown by ...OrThrow methods.

try {
  await prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({
    where: { name: 'Alice' },
  })
} catch (err) {
  if (err.code === 'P2025') {
    throw new UserNotFoundError()
  }
  throw err
}

If your error handler is used in multiple places, you can also create a reusable error adapter which could then be used within a .catch() called on your function.

const adaptError = (customThrowFn) => (error) => {
  if (error.code === 'P2025') {
    throw customThrowFn()
  }
  throw error
}


const user = await prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({
  where: { name: 'Alice' },
}).catch(adaptError(() => new MyCustomError())

Replacing rejectOnNotFound enabled at the Client level

rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor

If you previously enabled rejectOnNotFound globally via configuration in the Prisma Client constructor, like in these examples:

// Example 1
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: true,
})


// Example 2
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: {
    findUnique: true,
  },
})

You will need to update your codebase to use findUniqueOrThrow and findFirstOrThrow instead of findUnique and findFirst, depending on which calls you would like to throw.

rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor with custom error handler

If instead you use a custom error handler with the rejectOnNotFound property, like these examples:

// Example 3
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: (err) => new Error('something'),
})


// Example 4
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: {
    findUnique: (err) => new Error('something'),
  },
})


// Example 5
const prisma = new PrismaClient({
  rejectOnNotFound: {
    findFirst: {
      User: (err) => new Error('User error'),
      Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),
    },
    findUnique: {
      User: (err) => new Error('User error'),
      Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),
    },
  },
})

You will need to update your method usage to ...OrThrow and then use a Client Extension in order to get the same behavior.

As an example, the following extension would give the same behavior in Prisma 5 that Example 5 gave in Prisma 4 and lower.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';


const customErrorFunc = async (model, query, args) => {
  try {
    await query(args)
  } catch (error: any) {
    if (error.code === 'P2025') {
      throw new Error(`${model} error`)
    }
    throw error;
  }
}


const prisma = (new PrismaClient()).$extends({
  query: {
    user: {
      async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
      async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
    },
    post: {
      async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
      async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {
        return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)
      },
    },
  },
})
