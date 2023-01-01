As of Prisma version 5.0.0, the deprecated parameter
rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used
rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code.
If you are using the
rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level.
If instead you have set up the
rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.
A full list of Prisma 5 changes can be found in our release notes.
Replacing
rejectOnNotFound enabled at the query level
If you previously enabled
rejectOnNotFound on a per-query basis, you will need to replace your usage at the query level. You can use our
*OrThrow query variants,
findFirstOrThrow or
findUniqueOrThrow instead of supplying the parameter to
findFirst and
findUnique.
Simple
rejectOnNotFound usage
The following example:
prisma.user.findFirst({where: { name: 'Alice' },rejectOnNotFound: true,})
needs to be converted to:
prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({where: { name: 'Alice' },})
rejectOnNotFound usage with custom error handler
If you use a custom error handler like the following:
prisma.user.findFirst({where: { name: 'Alice' },rejectOnNotFound: () => new UserNotFoundError(),})
You will need to modify your code to handle the errors thrown by
...OrThrow methods.
try {await prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({where: { name: 'Alice' },})} catch (err) {if (err.code === 'P2025') {throw new UserNotFoundError()}throw err}
If your error handler is used in multiple places, you can also create a reusable error adapter which could then be used within a
.catch() called on your function.
const adaptError = (customThrowFn) => (error) => {if (error.code === 'P2025') {throw customThrowFn()}throw error}const user = await prisma.user.findFirstOrThrow({where: { name: 'Alice' },}).catch(adaptError(() => new MyCustomError())
Replacing
rejectOnNotFound enabled at the Client level
rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor
If you previously enabled
rejectOnNotFound globally via configuration in the Prisma Client constructor, like in these examples:
// Example 1const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: true,})// Example 2const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findUnique: true,},})
You will need to update your codebase to use
findUniqueOrThrow and
findFirstOrThrow instead of
findUnique and
findFirst, depending on which calls you would like to throw.
rejectOnNotFound via Prisma Client Constructor with custom error handler
If instead you use a custom error handler with the
rejectOnNotFound property, like these examples:
// Example 3const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: (err) => new Error('something'),})// Example 4const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findUnique: (err) => new Error('something'),},})// Example 5const prisma = new PrismaClient({rejectOnNotFound: {findFirst: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),},findUnique: {User: (err) => new Error('User error'),Post: (err) => new Error('Post error'),},},})
You will need to update your method usage to
...OrThrow and then use a Client Extension in order to get the same behavior.
As an example, the following extension would give the same behavior in Prisma 5 that
Example 5 gave in Prisma 4 and lower.
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client';const customErrorFunc = async (model, query, args) => {try {await query(args)} catch (error: any) {if (error.code === 'P2025') {throw new Error(`${model} error`)}throw error;}}const prisma = (new PrismaClient()).$extends({query: {user: {async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},},post: {async findFirstOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},async findUniqueOrThrow({ model, query, args }) {return await customErrorFunc(model, query, args)},},},})