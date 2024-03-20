How to use Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1
Introduction
This guide shows you how to use Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1, a serverless SQL database that runs on Cloudflare's edge network. You'll learn how to set up Prisma ORM with D1, handle migrations, and deploy your application to Cloudflare Workers. You can find a deployment-ready example on GitHub.
Prerequisites
Before starting this guide, make sure you have:
- A Cloudflare account
- Node.js installed (version 16 or higher)
- Wrangler CLI installed (version 3.39.0 or higher)
- Basic familiarity with Cloudflare Workers and D1
1. Configure Prisma schema
In your Prisma schema, add the
driverAdapters Preview feature to the
generator block and set the
provider of the
datasource to
sqlite. If you just bootstrapped the Prisma schema with
prisma init, also be sure to add the following
User model to it:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]
}
datasource db {
provider = "sqlite"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
}
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
npm install @prisma/adapter-d1
Also, be sure to use a version of the Wrangler CLI that's above
wrangler@^3.39.0, otherwise the
--remote flag that's used in the next sections won't be available.
3. Set up D1 database connection
To connect your Workers with the D1 instance, add the following binding to your
wrangler.toml:
name = "prisma-cloudflare-worker-example"
main = "src/index.ts"
compatibility_date = "2024-03-20"
compatibility_flags = ["nodejs_compat"]
[[d1_databases]]
binding = "DB" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.DB
database_name = "__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__" # to be replaced
database_id = "__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__" # to be replaced
Note that
__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ and
__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_ID__ in the snippet above are placeholders that should be replaced with the database name and ID of your own D1 instance.
If you weren't able to grab this ID from the terminal output, you can also find it in the Cloudflare Dashboard or by running
npx wrangler d1 list and
npx wrangler d1 info __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ in your terminal.
4. Set up database migrations
Create and apply migrations using D1's migration system:
# Create migration directory and file
npx wrangler d1 migrations create __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ create_user_table
Replace
__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ with the name of your database again and, when prompted, confirm that you want to create the
migrations directory. After having run this command, there should be a new folder called
migrations with a file called
0001_create_user_table.sql inside of it.
You can now generate the required SQL statement for creating a
User table that can be mapped to the
User model in your the Prisma schema as follows:
# Generate SQL using Prisma Migrate
npx prisma migrate diff --from-empty --to-schema-datamodel ./prisma/schema.prisma --script --output migrations/0001_create_user_table.sql
Note that the resulting SQL statement is stored in a file in the
migrations directory called
0001_create_user_table.sql which looks as follows:
-- CreateTable
CREATE TABLE "User" (
"id" INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,
"email" TEXT NOT NULL,
"name" TEXT
);
-- CreateIndex
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User_email_key" ON "User"("email");
You now need to use the
wrangler d1 migrations apply command to send this SQL statement to D1. Note that this command accepts two options:
--local: Executes the statement against a local version of D1. This local version of D1 is a SQLite database file that'll be located in your project. This approach is useful, when you want to develop and test your Worker on your local machine. Learn more in the Cloudflare docs.
--remote: Executes the statement against your remote version of D1. This version is used by your deployed Cloudflare Workers. Learn more in the Cloudflare docs.
In this tutorial, you'll do both: test the Worker locally and deploy it afterwards. So, you need to run both commands. Open your terminal and paste the following commands:
# For the local database
npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --local
# For the remote database
npx wrangler d1 migrations apply __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --remote
As before, you need to replace
__YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ with the name of your D1 database.
Let's also create some dummy data that we can query once the Worker is running. This time, you'll run the SQL statement without storing it in a file:
# For the local database
npx wrangler d1 execute __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --command "INSERT INTO \"User\" (\"email\", \"name\") VALUES
('jane@prisma.io', 'Jane Doe (Local)');" --local
# For the remote database
npx wrangler d1 execute __YOUR_D1_DATABASE_NAME__ --command "INSERT INTO \"User\" (\"email\", \"name\") VALUES
('jane@prisma.io', 'Jane Doe (Remote)');" --remote
5. Implement the Worker
Before adding a Prisma Client query to your Worker, you need to generate Prisma Client with the following command:
npx prisma generate
In order to query your database from the Worker using Prisma ORM, you need to:
- Add the
DBbinding to the
Envinterface. (Alternatively, you can run
npx wrangler typesto generate the
Envtype from the binding in a separate file called
worker-configuration.d.ts.)
- Instantiate
PrismaClientusing the
PrismaD1driver adapter.
- Send a query using Prisma Client and return the result.
Open
src/index.ts and replace the entire content with the following:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { PrismaD1 } from '@prisma/adapter-d1'
export interface Env {
DB: D1Database
}
export default {
async fetch(
request: Request,
env: Env,
ctx: ExecutionContext
): Promise<Response> {
const adapter = new PrismaD1(env.DB)
const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
const result = JSON.stringify(users)
return new Response(result)
},
}
6. Run the Worker locally
With the database query in place and Prisma Client generated, you can go ahead and run the Worker locally:
npm run dev
Now you can open your browser at
http://localhost:8787 to see the result of the database query:
;[{ id: 1, email: 'jane@prisma.io', name: 'Jane Doe (Local)' }]
7. Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and deploy the Worker
To deploy the Worker, run the the following command:
npm run deploy
Your deployed Worker is accessible via
https://prisma-d1-example.USERNAME.workers.dev. If you navigate your browser to that URL, you should see the following data that's queried from your remote D1 database:
;[{ id: 1, email: 'jane@prisma.io', name: 'Jane Doe (Remote)' }]
Next steps
Now that you've set up Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1, you can:
- Add more complex queries using Prisma's powerful query API
- Set up Prisma Studio for database management
- Implement database monitoring
- Add automated tests
For more information and updates: