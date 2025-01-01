On this page

Instant app deployment with Vercel and Prisma Postgres

This guide shows you how to implement instant app deployment using Vercel 's API with integrated Prisma Postgres databases. You'll learn to programmatically create, deploy, and transfer full-stack applications with a single API call.

Instant app deployment solves a critical problem for AI coding platforms, no-code tools, and educational platforms: getting from generated code to a live, production-ready application. Instead of requiring users to manually set up hosting infrastructure, you can offer one-click deployments with both application and database.

By the end of this guide, you'll understand how to integrate Vercel's deployment API with Prisma Postgres to create a smooth deployment experience for your users.

Experience the instant deployment flow with our interactive demo . You can deploy and claim real applications to see the complete process in action.

Available examples:

Next.js + Prisma : Basic full-stack application with database integration

: Basic full-stack application with database integration Next.js + Prisma + Better-Auth: Complete application with authentication using Better-Auth

Demo features:

Deploy applications with one click

Generate claim codes for user transfer

Experience the complete claiming flow

View source code and implementation details

Visit the GitHub repository for the demo .

This guide is designed for developers building:

AI-powered development platforms that generate full applications and need instant deployment

that generate full applications and need instant deployment No-code/low-code tools that want to offer hosting without managing infrastructure

that want to offer hosting without managing infrastructure Educational platforms where students need to deploy projects quickly

where students need to deploy projects quickly CI/CD systems that need programmatic deployment capabilities

that need programmatic deployment capabilities Rapid prototyping tools that transform ideas into deployed applications

Before implementing the deployment flow, let's understand the key concepts:

Projects : Containers that hold your application code and configuration

: Containers that hold your application code and configuration Deployments : Specific instances of your project deployed to Vercel's edge network

: Specific instances of your project deployed to Vercel's edge network Teams : Organizational units that own projects and manage billing

: Organizational units that own projects and manage billing Integrations: Third-party services (like Prisma) that connect to your projects

Integration configuration : Your team's connection to the Prisma service

: Your team's connection to the Prisma service Authorization : Permission to create resources on behalf of your team

: Permission to create resources on behalf of your team Database stores : Individual Prisma Postgres instances

: Individual Prisma Postgres instances Resource connections: Links between databases and Vercel projects

The deployment process uses several key Vercel API endpoints:

POST /v10/projects - Create a new Vercel project

- Create a new Vercel project POST /v1/integrations/billing/authorization - Authorize Prisma integration

- Authorize Prisma integration POST /v1/storage/stores/integration - Create Prisma Postgres database

- Create Prisma Postgres database POST /v13/deployments - Deploy application code

- Deploy application code POST /v9/projects/{id}/transfer-request - Generate claim code for user transfer

Contact us for elevated partner level access for db creation By default, every new partner is on our free plan which limited to 5 dbs per account, so if you are trying out this API and need higher db creation limits (which we suspect that most of you will), then please contact us to get partner level access.

Your primary authentication token for Vercel API calls.

Where to get it:

Go to Vercel Account Settings Click Create Token Name it (e.g., "Instant Deployment API") Set scope to your team (not personal account) Copy the token immediately (you won't see it again)

tip You need "Owner" level access to the Vercel team to ensure the ACCESS_TOKEN works for all the API calls.

ACCESS_TOKEN = "vercel_token_here"



Credit card requirement Vercel requires a credit card to be attached to your account (even on the Hobby plan) to use the deployment APIs. Make sure to add payment information in your Vercel account settings before proceeding.

Your Vercel team identifier for API requests.

Where to get it:

Go to Vercel Dashboard Switch to your Team (not personal account) Go to Team Settings Copy the Team ID displayed at the top (format: team_abc123xyz )

TEAM_ID = "team_abc123xyz"



Your team's Prisma integration configuration identifier.

Where to get it:

In Vercel Dashboard, go to your Team Click Integrations tab Find Prisma and click Manage (install it first if needed) In the browser URL, copy the config ID: https://vercel.com/teams/your-team/integrations/icfg_abc123xyz Copy the icfg_abc123xyz part

INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID = "icfg_abc123xyz"



The Prisma Product ID is used to identify the Prisma integration in the Vercel API and it's a constant value of: iap_yVdbiKqs5fLkYDAB or prisma-postgres .

PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID = "iap_yVdbiKqs5fLkYDAB"



The region where your Prisma Postgres database will be deployed. Choose a region close to your users for optimal performance.

Available regions:

iad1 - US East (Virginia)

- US East (Virginia) fra1 - Europe (Frankfurt)

- Europe (Frankfurt) sfo1 - US West (San Francisco)

- US West (San Francisco) sin1 - Asia Pacific (Singapore)

- Asia Pacific (Singapore) hnd1 - Asia Pacific (Tokyo)

- Asia Pacific (Tokyo) cdg1 - Europe (Paris)

PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION = "iad1"



See the complete list of supported Prisma Postgres regions and their corresponding Vercel region codes .

The billing plan determines database limits and features. Available plans:

free - Limited to 5 databases, suitable for development

- Limited to 5 databases, suitable for development pro - Higher limits with connection pooling and caching

- Higher limits with connection pooling and caching business - Enterprise features with priority support

- Enterprise features with priority support enterprise - Custom limits and dedicated support

- Custom limits and dedicated support partnerEntry - Partner-level access with high database limits

PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN = "partnerEntry"



Partner access recommended For production deployments requiring multiple databases, we recommend the partnerEntry plan which provides higher database creation limits. Apply for partner access to unlock these capabilities.

The code snippet below shows the complete deployment flow:

const CONFIG = {

ACCESS_TOKEN : process . env . ACCESS_TOKEN ,

TEAM_ID : process . env . TEAM_ID ,

INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID : process . env . INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID ,

PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID : process . env . PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID || "iap_yVdbiKqs5fLkYDAB" ,

PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION : process . env . PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION || "iad1" ,

PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN : process . env . PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN || "partnerEntry" ,

VERCEL_API_URL : "https://api.vercel.com" ,

} ;



async function deployApp ( ) {

console . log ( "🚀 Starting instant deployment..." ) ;





const project = await createProject ( ) ;





const auth = await createPrismaAuthorization ( ) ;





const database = await createPrismaDatabase (

project . name ,

auth . id ,

auth . configId

) ;





await connectDatabaseToProject ( project . id , database . id , auth . configId ) ;





const deployment = await deployApplication ( project . name , fileSha ) ;





const transfer = await createProjectTransfer ( project . id ) ;



console . log ( "🎉 Deployment completed!" ) ;

console . log ( ` Live URL: https:// ${ deployment . url } ` ) ;

console . log ( ` Claim URL: ${ transfer . claimUrl } ` ) ;



return {

projectId : project . id ,

deploymentUrl : ` https:// ${ deployment . url } ` ,

claimCode : transfer . code ,

claimUrl : transfer . claimUrl ,

} ;

}



The complete example above demonstrates the entire deployment process. Now let's break down each step in detail.

Every deployment starts with creating a project container.

async function createProject ( ) : Promise < { id : string ; name : string } > {

const projectName = ` demo-project- ${ Date . now ( ) } ` ;



const response = await fetch (

` ${ CONFIG . VERCEL_API_URL } /v10/projects?teamId= ${ CONFIG . TEAM_ID } ` ,

{

method : "POST" ,

headers : {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ CONFIG . ACCESS_TOKEN } ` ,

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( { name : projectName } ) ,

}

) ;



const project = await response . json ( ) ;

console . log ( ` ✅ Project created: ${ project . name } ( ${ project . id } ) ` ) ;



return { id : project . id , name : project . name } ;

}



Key parameters:

name : Unique project identifier (auto-generated with timestamp)

: Unique project identifier (auto-generated with timestamp) teamId : Your team ID for proper project ownership

Learn more in the Vercel Projects API documentation .

Before creating databases, you need authorization to use Prisma on behalf of your team.

async function createPrismaAuthorization ( ) : Promise < {

id : string ;

configId : string ;

} > {

const response = await fetch (

` ${ CONFIG . VERCEL_API_URL } /v1/integrations/billing/authorization?teamId= ${ CONFIG . TEAM_ID } ` ,

{

method : "POST" ,

headers : {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ CONFIG . ACCESS_TOKEN } ` ,

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( {

integrationIdOrSlug : "prisma" ,

productId : CONFIG . PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID ,

billingPlanId : CONFIG . PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN ,

metadata : JSON . stringify ( { region : CONFIG . PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION } ) ,

integrationConfigurationId : CONFIG . INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID ,

} ) ,

}

) ;



const authData = await response . json ( ) ;



return {

id : authData . authorization . id ,

configId : authData . authorization . integrationConfigurationId ,

} ;

}



Key parameters:

billingPlanId : Billing plan ("partnerEntry" recommended for production)

: Billing plan ("partnerEntry" recommended for production) region : Database region for optimal performance

: Database region for optimal performance metadata : JSON string containing region and other configuration

Learn more in the Vercel Integrations API documentation .

Create a new database instance with automatic connection pooling and caching.

async function createPrismaDatabase (

projectName : string ,

authId : string ,

configId : string

) : Promise < { id : string ; } > {

const response = await fetch (

` ${ CONFIG . VERCEL_API_URL } /v1/storage/stores/integration?teamId= ${ CONFIG . TEAM_ID } ` ,

{

method : "POST" ,

headers : {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ CONFIG . ACCESS_TOKEN } ` ,

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( {

metadata : { region : CONFIG . PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION } ,

billingPlanId : CONFIG . PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN ,

name : ` postgres- ${ projectName } ` ,

integrationConfigurationId : configId ,

integrationProductIdOrSlug : CONFIG . PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID ,

authorizationId : authId ,

source : "marketplace" ,

} ) ,

}

) ;



const storageData = await response . json ( ) ;



return {

id : storageData . store . id

} ;

}



Key parameters:

name : Database identifier (typically matches project name)

: Database identifier (typically matches project name) source : "marketplace" for Vercel marketplace integrations

: "marketplace" for Vercel marketplace integrations billingPlanId : Billing plan that determines features and limits

Learn more in the Vercel Storage API documentation .

Link the database to your Vercel project for automatic environment variable injection.

async function connectDatabaseToProject (

projectId : string ,

storeId : string ,

configId : string

) : Promise < void > {

await fetch (

` ${ CONFIG . VERCEL_API_URL } /v1/integrations/installations/ ${ configId } /products/ ${ CONFIG . PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID } /resources/ ${ storeId } /connections?teamId= ${ CONFIG . TEAM_ID } ` ,

{

method : "POST" ,

headers : {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ CONFIG . ACCESS_TOKEN } ` ,

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( { projectId } ) ,

}

) ;



console . log ( "✅ Database connected to project" ) ;

}



This connection automatically adds DATABASE_URL and other environment variables to your project.

Learn more in the Vercel Integration Resources documentation .

Deploy your application code to Vercel.

async function deployApplication (

projectName : string ,

fileSha : string

) : Promise < { id : string ; url : string } > {

const response = await fetch (

` ${ CONFIG . VERCEL_API_URL } /v13/deployments?teamId= ${ CONFIG . TEAM_ID } ` ,

{

method : "POST" ,

headers : {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ CONFIG . ACCESS_TOKEN } ` ,

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( {

files : [ { file : ".vercel/source.tgz" , sha : fileSha } ] ,

name : ` deployment- ${ Date . now ( ) } ` ,

projectSettings : { framework : "nextjs" } ,

project : projectName ,

} ) ,

}

) ;



const deploymentData = await response . json ( ) ;



return {

id : deploymentData . id ,

url : deploymentData . alias ?. [ 0 ] || deploymentData . url ,

} ;

}



Key parameters:

files : Array of uploaded files (requires prior file upload in tgz format)

: Array of uploaded files (requires prior file upload in format) framework : "nextjs", "react", "vue", etc. for automatic configuration

: "nextjs", "react", "vue", etc. for automatic configuration projectSettings : Framework-specific build and runtime settings

Learn more in the Vercel Deployments API documentation or see the Vercel API Reference .

Create a transfer code that allows users to claim ownership of the deployed project.

async function createProjectTransfer (

projectId : string

) : Promise < { code : string ; claimUrl : string } > {

const response = await fetch (

` ${ CONFIG . VERCEL_API_URL } /v9/projects/ ${ projectId } /transfer-request?teamId= ${ CONFIG . TEAM_ID } ` ,

{

method : "POST" ,

headers : {

Authorization : ` Bearer ${ CONFIG . ACCESS_TOKEN } ` ,

"Content-Type" : "application/json" ,

} ,

body : JSON . stringify ( { } ) ,

}

) ;



const transferData = await response . json ( ) ;

const claimUrl = ` https://vercel.com/claim-deployment?code= ${ transferData . code } &returnUrl=https://myapp.com/dashboard/projects ` ;



return {

code : transferData . code ,

claimUrl ,

} ;

}



Key details:

Transfer codes are valid for 24 hours

Users can claim projects to any team in their Vercel account

The returnUrl redirects users to a specific page if the claim URL is invalid or expired

Learn more in the Vercel Claim Deployments documentation .

After deployment, users can claim ownership through a secure transfer process:

User receives claim URL: Your platform provides the generated claim URL User authentication: Vercel prompts for login if not authenticated Team selection: User chooses which Vercel team should own the project Transfer completion: Project and database transfer to user's selected team Billing transfer: User's team becomes responsible for hosting costs

https://vercel.com/claim-deployment?code=xxx&returnUrl=https://myapp.com/dashboard/projects



Parameters:

code : The transfer code from Step 6 (valid 24 hours)

: The transfer code from Step 6 (valid 24 hours) returnUrl : Redirects users to a specific page if the claim URL is invalid or expired

When a user claims a deployment, they receive:

Full project ownership with all source code and configuration

with all source code and configuration Database ownership including all data and connection strings

including all data and connection strings Environment variables automatically updated for the new team

automatically updated for the new team Deployment history and build logs

Learn more in the Claim Deployments documentation .

async function handleApiErrors ( response : Response , operation : string ) {

if ( ! response . ok ) {

const errorData = await response . text ( ) ;





switch ( response . status ) {

case 401 :

throw new Error ( ` Authentication failed: Check your ACCESS_TOKEN ` ) ;

case 403 :

throw new Error ( ` Permission denied: Verify team access and scopes ` ) ;

case 429 :

throw new Error ( ` Rate limit exceeded: Implement retry logic ` ) ;

case 404 :

throw new Error ( ` Resource not found: Check IDs and configuration ` ) ;

default :

throw new Error ( ` ${ operation } failed: ${ response . status } - ${ errorData } ` ) ;

}

}

}



Proper error handling prevents deployment failures and provides clear debugging information to your users.

Vercel enforces rate limits on API endpoints. You can implement exponential backoff to handle rate limits:

async function apiCallWithRetry ( url : string , options : RequestInit , maxRetries = 3 ) {

for ( let attempt = 1 ; attempt <= maxRetries ; attempt ++ ) {

try {

const response = await fetch ( url , options ) ;



if ( response . status === 429 ) {

const waitTime = Math . pow ( 2 , attempt ) * 1000 ;

await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , waitTime ) ) ;

continue ;

}



return response ;

} catch ( error ) {

if ( attempt === maxRetries ) throw error ;

}

}

}



Retry logic ensures your deployment service remains reliable during high-traffic periods.

Learn more in the Vercel API Limits documentation .

Store tokens securely : Never expose API tokens in client-side code

: Never expose API tokens in client-side code Validate inputs : Sanitize project names and user-provided data

: Sanitize project names and user-provided data Monitor usage : Track API calls to prevent abuse

: Track API calls to prevent abuse Implement timeouts: Set reasonable request timeouts for reliability

These practices protect your integration from common security vulnerabilities and ensure stable operation.

The following are some production considerations for your deployment service:

You can integrate your deployment service with existing platforms to provide a smooth experience for your users:



class DeploymentService {

async deployGeneratedApp ( code : string , userId : string ) {



const packagedCode = await this . packageCode ( code ) ;





const deployment = await this . deployApp ( packagedCode ) ;





await this . storeDeployment ( userId , deployment ) ;





await this . notifyUser ( userId , deployment . claimUrl ) ;



return deployment ;

}

}



Track key metrics for your deployment service:

Deployment success rate : Monitor API failures and timeouts

: Monitor API failures and timeouts Claim conversion rate : Track how many users claim their deployments

: Track how many users claim their deployments Performance metrics : Measure deployment time and user experience

: Measure deployment time and user experience Cost analysis: Monitor Vercel and Prisma usage costs

Now that you understand instant app deployment with Vercel and Prisma Postgres, you can:

Integrate into your platform : Add deployment capabilities to your existing application

: Add deployment capabilities to your existing application Customize the flow : Adapt the process for your specific use case and user experience

: Adapt the process for your specific use case and user experience Scale your implementation : Handle high-volume deployments with proper queuing and error handling

: Handle high-volume deployments with proper queuing and error handling Monitor and optimize: Track performance and user adoption metrics

For questions or support with your integration, reach out through the Prisma Community Discord or Vercel Support .