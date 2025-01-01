Instant app deployment with Vercel and Prisma Postgres
Introduction
This guide shows you how to implement instant app deployment using Vercel's API with integrated Prisma Postgres databases. You'll learn to programmatically create, deploy, and transfer full-stack applications with a single API call.
Instant app deployment solves a critical problem for AI coding platforms, no-code tools, and educational platforms: getting from generated code to a live, production-ready application. Instead of requiring users to manually set up hosting infrastructure, you can offer one-click deployments with both application and database.
By the end of this guide, you'll understand how to integrate Vercel's deployment API with Prisma Postgres to create a smooth deployment experience for your users.
Try the live demo
Experience the instant deployment flow with our interactive demo. You can deploy and claim real applications to see the complete process in action.
Available examples:
- Next.js + Prisma: Basic full-stack application with database integration
- Next.js + Prisma + Better-Auth: Complete application with authentication using Better-Auth
Demo features:
- Deploy applications with one click
- Generate claim codes for user transfer
- Experience the complete claiming flow
- View source code and implementation details
Visit the GitHub repository for the demo.
Who is this for
This guide is designed for developers building:
- AI-powered development platforms that generate full applications and need instant deployment
- No-code/low-code tools that want to offer hosting without managing infrastructure
- Educational platforms where students need to deploy projects quickly
- CI/CD systems that need programmatic deployment capabilities
- Rapid prototyping tools that transform ideas into deployed applications
Core concepts
Before implementing the deployment flow, let's understand the key concepts:
Vercel deployment architecture
- Projects: Containers that hold your application code and configuration
- Deployments: Specific instances of your project deployed to Vercel's edge network
- Teams: Organizational units that own projects and manage billing
- Integrations: Third-party services (like Prisma) that connect to your projects
Prisma integration components
- Integration configuration: Your team's connection to the Prisma service
- Authorization: Permission to create resources on behalf of your team
- Database stores: Individual Prisma Postgres instances
- Resource connections: Links between databases and Vercel projects
API endpoints overview
The deployment process uses several key Vercel API endpoints:
POST /v10/projects- Create a new Vercel project
POST /v1/integrations/billing/authorization- Authorize Prisma integration
POST /v1/storage/stores/integration- Create Prisma Postgres database
POST /v13/deployments- Deploy application code
POST /v9/projects/{id}/transfer-request- Generate claim code for user transfer
Required API keys and environment variables
By default, every new partner is on our free plan which limited to 5 dbs per account, so if you are trying out this API and need higher db creation limits (which we suspect that most of you will), then please contact us to get partner level access.
Vercel access token
Your primary authentication token for Vercel API calls.
Where to get it:
- Go to Vercel Account Settings
- Click Create Token
- Name it (e.g., "Instant Deployment API")
- Set scope to your team (not personal account)
- Copy the token immediately (you won't see it again)
You need "Owner" level access to the Vercel team to ensure the
ACCESS_TOKEN works for all the API calls.
ACCESS_TOKEN="vercel_token_here"
Vercel requires a credit card to be attached to your account (even on the Hobby plan) to use the deployment APIs. Make sure to add payment information in your Vercel account settings before proceeding.
Team ID
Your Vercel team identifier for API requests.
Where to get it:
- Go to Vercel Dashboard
- Switch to your Team (not personal account)
- Go to Team Settings
- Copy the Team ID displayed at the top (format:
team_abc123xyz)
TEAM_ID="team_abc123xyz"
Prisma integration config ID
Your team's Prisma integration configuration identifier.
Where to get it:
- In Vercel Dashboard, go to your Team
- Click Integrations tab
- Find Prisma and click Manage (install it first if needed)
- In the browser URL, copy the config ID:
https://vercel.com/teams/your-team/integrations/icfg_abc123xyz
- Copy the
icfg_abc123xyzpart
INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID="icfg_abc123xyz"
Prisma Product ID
The Prisma Product ID is used to identify the Prisma integration in the Vercel API and it's a constant value of:
iap_yVdbiKqs5fLkYDAB or
prisma-postgres.
PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID="iap_yVdbiKqs5fLkYDAB"
Prisma Postgres region
The region where your Prisma Postgres database will be deployed. Choose a region close to your users for optimal performance.
Available regions:
iad1- US East (Virginia)
fra1- Europe (Frankfurt)
sfo1- US West (San Francisco)
sin1- Asia Pacific (Singapore)
hnd1- Asia Pacific (Tokyo)
cdg1- Europe (Paris)
PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION="iad1"
See the complete list of supported Prisma Postgres regions and their corresponding Vercel region codes.
Prisma billing plan
The billing plan determines database limits and features. Available plans:
free- Limited to 5 databases, suitable for development
pro- Higher limits with connection pooling and caching
business- Enterprise features with priority support
enterprise- Custom limits and dedicated support
partnerEntry- Partner-level access with high database limits
PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN="partnerEntry"
For production deployments requiring multiple databases, we recommend the
partnerEntry plan which provides higher database creation limits. Apply for partner access to unlock these capabilities.
Complete deployment example
The code snippet below shows the complete deployment flow:
const CONFIG = {
ACCESS_TOKEN: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN,
TEAM_ID: process.env.TEAM_ID,
INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID: process.env.INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID,
PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID: process.env.PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID || "iap_yVdbiKqs5fLkYDAB", // or can be `prisma-postgres`
PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION: process.env.PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION || "iad1",
PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN: process.env.PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN || "partnerEntry",
VERCEL_API_URL: "https://api.vercel.com",
};
async function deployApp() {
console.log("🚀 Starting instant deployment...");
// 1. Create project
const project = await createProject();
// 2. Authorize Prisma integration
const auth = await createPrismaAuthorization();
// 3. Create database
const database = await createPrismaDatabase(
project.name,
auth.id,
auth.configId
);
// 4. Connect database to project
await connectDatabaseToProject(project.id, database.id, auth.configId);
// 5. Deploy application (assumes files already uploaded)
const deployment = await deployApplication(project.name, fileSha);
// 6. Generate claim code
const transfer = await createProjectTransfer(project.id);
console.log("🎉 Deployment completed!");
console.log(`Live URL: https://${deployment.url}`);
console.log(`Claim URL: ${transfer.claimUrl}`);
return {
projectId: project.id,
deploymentUrl: `https://${deployment.url}`,
claimCode: transfer.code,
claimUrl: transfer.claimUrl,
};
}
Step-by-step deployment process
The complete example above demonstrates the entire deployment process. Now let's break down each step in detail.
Step 1: Create a Vercel project
Every deployment starts with creating a project container.
async function createProject(): Promise<{ id: string; name: string }> {
const projectName = `demo-project-${Date.now()}`;
const response = await fetch(
`${CONFIG.VERCEL_API_URL}/v10/projects?teamId=${CONFIG.TEAM_ID}`,
{
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${CONFIG.ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({ name: projectName }),
}
);
const project = await response.json();
console.log(`✅ Project created: ${project.name} (${project.id})`);
return { id: project.id, name: project.name };
}
Key parameters:
name: Unique project identifier (auto-generated with timestamp)
teamId: Your team ID for proper project ownership
Learn more in the Vercel Projects API documentation.
Step 2: Authorize Prisma integration
Before creating databases, you need authorization to use Prisma on behalf of your team.
async function createPrismaAuthorization(): Promise<{
id: string;
configId: string;
}> {
const response = await fetch(
`${CONFIG.VERCEL_API_URL}/v1/integrations/billing/authorization?teamId=${CONFIG.TEAM_ID}`,
{
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${CONFIG.ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({
integrationIdOrSlug: "prisma",
productId: CONFIG.PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID,
billingPlanId: CONFIG.PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN,
metadata: JSON.stringify({ region: CONFIG.PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION }),
integrationConfigurationId: CONFIG.INTEGRATION_CONFIG_ID,
}),
}
);
const authData = await response.json();
return {
id: authData.authorization.id,
configId: authData.authorization.integrationConfigurationId,
};
}
Key parameters:
billingPlanId: Billing plan ("partnerEntry" recommended for production)
region: Database region for optimal performance
metadata: JSON string containing region and other configuration
Learn more in the Vercel Integrations API documentation.
Step 3: Provision Prisma Postgres database
Create a new database instance with automatic connection pooling and caching.
async function createPrismaDatabase(
projectName: string,
authId: string,
configId: string
): Promise<{ id: string; }> {
const response = await fetch(
`${CONFIG.VERCEL_API_URL}/v1/storage/stores/integration?teamId=${CONFIG.TEAM_ID}`,
{
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${CONFIG.ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({
metadata: { region: CONFIG.PRISMA_POSTGRES_REGION },
billingPlanId: CONFIG.PRISMA_BILLING_PLAN,
name: `postgres-${projectName}`,
integrationConfigurationId: configId,
integrationProductIdOrSlug: CONFIG.PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID,
authorizationId: authId,
source: "marketplace",
}),
}
);
const storageData = await response.json();
return {
id: storageData.store.id
};
}
Key parameters:
name: Database identifier (typically matches project name)
source: "marketplace" for Vercel marketplace integrations
billingPlanId: Billing plan that determines features and limits
Learn more in the Vercel Storage API documentation.
Step 4: Connect database to project
Link the database to your Vercel project for automatic environment variable injection.
async function connectDatabaseToProject(
projectId: string,
storeId: string,
configId: string
): Promise<void> {
await fetch(
`${CONFIG.VERCEL_API_URL}/v1/integrations/installations/${configId}/products/${CONFIG.PRISMA_PRODUCT_ID}/resources/${storeId}/connections?teamId=${CONFIG.TEAM_ID}`,
{
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${CONFIG.ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({ projectId }),
}
);
console.log("✅ Database connected to project");
}
This connection automatically adds
DATABASE_URL and other environment variables to your project.
Learn more in the Vercel Integration Resources documentation.
Step 5: Deploy the application
Deploy your application code to Vercel.
async function deployApplication(
projectName: string,
fileSha: string
): Promise<{ id: string; url: string }> {
const response = await fetch(
`${CONFIG.VERCEL_API_URL}/v13/deployments?teamId=${CONFIG.TEAM_ID}`,
{
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${CONFIG.ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({
files: [{ file: ".vercel/source.tgz", sha: fileSha }],
name: `deployment-${Date.now()}`,
projectSettings: { framework: "nextjs" },
project: projectName,
}),
}
);
const deploymentData = await response.json();
return {
id: deploymentData.id,
url: deploymentData.alias?.[0] || deploymentData.url,
};
}
Key parameters:
files: Array of uploaded files (requires prior file upload in
tgzformat)
framework: "nextjs", "react", "vue", etc. for automatic configuration
projectSettings: Framework-specific build and runtime settings
Learn more in the Vercel Deployments API documentation or see the Vercel API Reference.
Step 6: Generate claim code for user transfer
Create a transfer code that allows users to claim ownership of the deployed project.
async function createProjectTransfer(
projectId: string
): Promise<{ code: string; claimUrl: string }> {
const response = await fetch(
`${CONFIG.VERCEL_API_URL}/v9/projects/${projectId}/transfer-request?teamId=${CONFIG.TEAM_ID}`,
{
method: "POST",
headers: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${CONFIG.ACCESS_TOKEN}`,
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({}),
}
);
const transferData = await response.json();
const claimUrl = `https://vercel.com/claim-deployment?code=${transferData.code}&returnUrl=https://myapp.com/dashboard/projects`;
return {
code: transferData.code,
claimUrl,
};
}
Key details:
- Transfer codes are valid for 24 hours
- Users can claim projects to any team in their Vercel account
- The
returnUrlredirects users to a specific page if the claim URL is invalid or expired
Learn more in the Vercel Claim Deployments documentation.
User claim flow
After deployment, users can claim ownership through a secure transfer process:
How claiming works
- User receives claim URL: Your platform provides the generated claim URL
- User authentication: Vercel prompts for login if not authenticated
- Team selection: User chooses which Vercel team should own the project
- Transfer completion: Project and database transfer to user's selected team
- Billing transfer: User's team becomes responsible for hosting costs
Claim URL structure
https://vercel.com/claim-deployment?code=xxx&returnUrl=https://myapp.com/dashboard/projects
Parameters:
code: The transfer code from Step 6 (valid 24 hours)
returnUrl: Redirects users to a specific page if the claim URL is invalid or expired
What gets transferred
When a user claims a deployment, they receive:
- Full project ownership with all source code and configuration
- Database ownership including all data and connection strings
- Environment variables automatically updated for the new team
- Deployment history and build logs
Learn more in the Claim Deployments documentation.
Error handling and best practices
Common error scenarios
async function handleApiErrors(response: Response, operation: string) {
if (!response.ok) {
const errorData = await response.text();
// Handle specific error cases
switch (response.status) {
case 401:
throw new Error(`Authentication failed: Check your ACCESS_TOKEN`);
case 403:
throw new Error(`Permission denied: Verify team access and scopes`);
case 429:
throw new Error(`Rate limit exceeded: Implement retry logic`);
case 404:
throw new Error(`Resource not found: Check IDs and configuration`);
default:
throw new Error(`${operation} failed: ${response.status} - ${errorData}`);
}
}
}
Proper error handling prevents deployment failures and provides clear debugging information to your users.
Rate limiting considerations
Vercel enforces rate limits on API endpoints. You can implement exponential backoff to handle rate limits:
async function apiCallWithRetry(url: string, options: RequestInit, maxRetries = 3) {
for (let attempt = 1; attempt <= maxRetries; attempt++) {
try {
const response = await fetch(url, options);
if (response.status === 429) {
const waitTime = Math.pow(2, attempt) * 1000; // Exponential backoff
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, waitTime));
continue;
}
return response;
} catch (error) {
if (attempt === maxRetries) throw error;
}
}
}
Retry logic ensures your deployment service remains reliable during high-traffic periods.
Learn more in the Vercel API Limits documentation.
Security best practices
- Store tokens securely: Never expose API tokens in client-side code
- Validate inputs: Sanitize project names and user-provided data
- Monitor usage: Track API calls to prevent abuse
- Implement timeouts: Set reasonable request timeouts for reliability
These practices protect your integration from common security vulnerabilities and ensure stable operation.
Production considerations
The following are some production considerations for your deployment service:
Integration with existing platforms
You can integrate your deployment service with existing platforms to provide a smooth experience for your users:
// Example integration with an AI coding platform
class DeploymentService {
async deployGeneratedApp(code: string, userId: string) {
// 1. Package generated code
const packagedCode = await this.packageCode(code);
// 2. Deploy with Vercel + Prisma
const deployment = await this.deployApp(packagedCode);
// 3. Store deployment info
await this.storeDeployment(userId, deployment);
// 4. Notify user
await this.notifyUser(userId, deployment.claimUrl);
return deployment;
}
}
Monitoring and analytics
Track key metrics for your deployment service:
- Deployment success rate: Monitor API failures and timeouts
- Claim conversion rate: Track how many users claim their deployments
- Performance metrics: Measure deployment time and user experience
- Cost analysis: Monitor Vercel and Prisma usage costs
Next steps
Now that you understand instant app deployment with Vercel and Prisma Postgres, you can:
- Integrate into your platform: Add deployment capabilities to your existing application
- Customize the flow: Adapt the process for your specific use case and user experience
- Scale your implementation: Handle high-volume deployments with proper queuing and error handling
- Monitor and optimize: Track performance and user adoption metrics
Additional resources
- Vercel REST API Documentation
- Vercel Claim Deployments Guide
- Vercel Integration API Reference
- Prisma Postgres Documentation
- Vercel Limits and Quotas
For questions or support with your integration, reach out through the Prisma Community Discord or Vercel Support.
