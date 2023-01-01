ORM
Prisma ORM is a a Node.js and TypeScript ORM with an intuitive data model, automated migrations, type-safety, and auto-completion.
In this section
- Overview
- Prisma schema
- Prisma Client
- Setup & configuration
- Queries
- Fields & types
- Extensions
- Type safety
- Testing
- Deployment
- Observability & logging
- Debugging & troubleshooting
- Prisma Migrate
- Getting started
- Understanding Prisma Migrate
- Workflows
- Tools
- Reference
- More
- Under the hood
- Upgrade guides
- Comparing Prisma
- Migrate to Prisma
- Development environment
- Help & troubleshooting
- ORM releases and maturity levels
