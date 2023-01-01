/ ORM / More / Development environment
Editor setup
This page describes how you can configure your editor for an optimal developer experience when using Prisma.
If you don't see your editor here, please open a feature request and ask for dedicated support for your editor (e.g. for syntax highlighting and auto-formatting).
VS Code
You can install the official Prisma VS Code extension.
Community projects
Note: Community projects are not maintained or officially supported by Prisma and some features may by out of sync. Use at your own discretion.
Emacs
- emacs-prisma-mode provides syntax highlighting of the Prisma Schema Language and uses the Prisma Language Server.
Vim
- vim-prisma provides file detection and syntax highlighting of the Prisma Schema Language.
neovim
- coc-prisma implements the Prisma Language Server.
JetBrains IDE
- Prisma ORM Provided by JetBrains. This plugin provides PSL grammar, syntax highlighting, LSP, and more.
Sublime Text
- Prisma - For Sublime Text 3 & 4 - Provides syntax highlighting for the Prisma Schema Language. (Source Code)
- LSP-prisma - For Sublime Text 4 - Language Server helper package for Prisma schema files that uses Prisma's Language Server to provide linting, error checking, formatting, autocompletion, renaming etc. Note: It requires the Prisma package to be installed. (Source Code)
nova
- nova provides syntax highlighting of the Prisma Schema Language and uses the Prisma Language Server.
Helix
- Helix (from version 22.08) provides syntax highlighting of the Prisma Schema Language and uses the Prisma Language Server.
CLI autocomplete
inshellisense
You can get IDE-style autocompletion for Prisma CLI using
inshellisense. It supports: bash, zsh, fish, pwsh, powershell (Windows Powershell).
To install, run:
npm install -g @microsoft/inshellisense
Fig
inshellisense is built on top of Fig which you can also use directly. It works in bash, zsh, and fish.
To install, run:
brew install fig
