Compare columns of the same table with raw queries

Comparing different columns from the same table is a common scenario that developers encounter. Some examples include comparing two numeric values in the same table or comparing two dates in a same table. There's an existing GitHub Issue regarding the same.

warning From version 4.3.0, you do not need to use raw queries to compare columns in the same table. You can use the <model>.fields property to compare the columns. The below information is kept for backwards compatibility with Prisma ORM versions prior to 4.3.0.

Comparing values from two columns in the same table can be achieved by using raw queries.

One use case for comparing values from different columns would be retrieving posts that have more comments than likes; in this case, you need to compare the values of commentsCount and likesCount .

model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int

likesCount Int

commentsCount Int

}



Queries (depending upon which database) could look something like:

PostgreSQL / CockroachDB

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( ) {

const response =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM "public"."Post" WHERE "likesCount" < "commentsCount"; `



console . log ( response )

}



await initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( )



MySQL

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( ) {

const response =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM \`public\`.\`Post\` WHERE \`likesCount\` < \`commentsCount\`; `



console . log ( response )

}



await initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( )



Sqlite

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( ) {

const response =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM "Post" WHERE "likesCount" < "commentsCount"; `



console . log ( response )

}



await initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( )



Running the above queries (depending upon the database) would filter posts that has fewer likes compared to comments.

Query Response

; [

{

id : 1 ,

createdAt : '2022-03-03T12:08:11.421+00:00' ,

updatedAt : '2022-03-03T12:08:11.422+00:00' ,

title : 'Hello World' ,

content : 'This is my first post' ,

published : false ,

authorId : 1 ,

likesCount : 50 ,

commentsCount : 100 ,

} ,

]



Similarly, if you need to compare dates, you could also achieve the same thing using raw queries.

For example, a use case could be to get all projects completed after the due date.

model Project {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId Int

dueDate DateTime

completedDate DateTime

createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) )

}



Queries (depending upon the database) could look something like:

PostgreSQL / CockroachDB

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function initiateDatesComparisonRawQuery ( ) {

const response =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM "public"."Project" WHERE "completedDate" > "dueDate"; `



console . log ( response )

}



await initiateDatesComparisonRawQuery ( )



MySQL

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function initiateDatesComparisonRawQuery ( ) {

const response =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM \`public\`.\`Project\` WHERE \`completedDate\` > \`dueDate\`; `



console . log ( response )

}



await initiateDatesComparisonRawQuery ( )



Sqlite

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



async function initiateDatesComparisonRawQuery ( ) {

const response =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM "Project" WHERE "completedDate" > "dueDate"; `



console . log ( response )

}



await initiateDatesComparisonRawQuery ( )



Running the above query would fetch projects where completedDate is after the dueDate .

Query Response