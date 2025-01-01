Solve package error with vercel/pkg
Problem
If you use vercel/pkg to package your Node.js project, then you might encounter an
ENOENT error like the following:
spawn /snapshot/enoent-problem/node_modules/.prisma/client/query-engine-debian-openssl-1.1.x ENOENT
Solution
To avoid this error, add your Prisma query engine binary path to the
pkg/assets section of your
package.json file, as follows:
package.json
{
"pkg": {
"assets": ["node_modules/.prisma/client/*.node"]
}
}
See this Github issue for further discussion.