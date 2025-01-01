On this page

Solve package error with vercel/pkg

If you use vercel/pkg to package your Node.js project, then you might encounter an ENOENT error like the following:

spawn /snapshot/enoent-problem/node_modules/.prisma/client/query-engine-debian-openssl-1.1.x ENOENT



To avoid this error, add your Prisma query engine binary path to the pkg/assets section of your package.json file, as follows:

package.json

{

"pkg" : {

"assets" : [ "node_modules/.prisma/client/*.node" ]

}

}



See this Github issue for further discussion.