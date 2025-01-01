Skip to main content

Solve package error with vercel/pkg

Problem

If you use vercel/pkg to package your Node.js project, then you might encounter an ENOENT error like the following:

spawn /snapshot/enoent-problem/node_modules/.prisma/client/query-engine-debian-openssl-1.1.x ENOENT

Solution

To avoid this error, add your Prisma query engine binary path to the pkg/assets section of your package.json file, as follows:

package.json
{
  "pkg": {
    "assets": ["node_modules/.prisma/client/*.node"]
  }
}

See this Github issue for further discussion.