REST API
Overview
This upgrade guide describes how to migrate a Node.js project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses the Prisma 1 client to implement a REST API.
The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already:
- installed the Prisma 2 CLI
- created your Prisma 2 schema
- introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities
- installed and generated Prisma Client
The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this:
.├── README.md├── package-lock.json├── package.json├── prisma│ ├── datamodel.prisma│ ├── docker-compose-mysql.yml│ ├── docker-compose.yml│ ├── prisma.yml│ └── seed.graphql├── src│ ├── generated│ │ └── prisma-client│ │ ├── index.ts│ │ └── prisma-schema.ts│ └── index.ts└── tsconfig.json
The important parts are:
- A folder called with
prismawith your Prisma 2 schema
- A folder called
srcwith your application code
If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.
1. Adjust the application to use Prisma Client 2
For the purpose of this guide, we'll use the sample API calls from the
rest-express example in the
prisma1-examples repository.
The application code in our example is located in a single file and looks as follows:
import * as express from 'express'import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser'import { prisma } from './generated/prisma-client'const app = express()app.$use(bodyParser.json())app.post(`/user`, async (req, res) => {const result = await prisma.createUser({...req.body,})res.json(result)})app.post(`/post`, async (req, res) => {const { title, content, authorEmail } = req.bodyconst result = await prisma.createPost({title: title,content: content,author: { connect: { email: authorEmail } },})res.json(result)})app.put('/publish/:id', async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.updatePost({where: { id },data: { published: true },})res.json(post)})app.delete(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.deletePost({ id })res.json(post)})app.get(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.post({ id })res.json(post)})app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {const posts = await prisma.post({ where: { published: true } })res.json(posts)})app.get('/filterPosts', async (req, res) => {const { searchString } = req.queryconst draftPosts = await prisma.post({where: {OR: [{title_contains: searchString,},{content_contains: searchString,},],},})res.json(draftPosts)})app.listen(3000, () =>console.log('Server is running on http://localhost:3000'))
Consider each occurrence of the Prisma Client instance
prisma and replacing with the respective usage of Prisma Client 2. You can learn more in the API Reference.
1.1. Adjusting the import
Import the generated
@prisma/client node module as shown:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
Note that this only imports the
PrismaClient constructor, so you also need to instantiate a Prisma Client 2 instance:
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
1.2. Adjusting the
/user route (
POST)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
/user route for
POST requests has to be changed to:
app.post(`/user`, async (req, res) => {const result = await prisma.user.create({data: {...req.body,},})res.json(result)})
1.3. Adjusting the
/post route (
POST)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
/post route for
POST requests has to be changed to:
app.post(`/post`, async (req, res) => {const { title, content, authorEmail } = req.bodyconst result = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: title,content: content,author: { connect: { email: authorEmail } },},})res.json(result)})
1.4. Adjusting the
/publish/:id route (
PUT)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
/publish/:id route for
PUT requests has to be changed to:
app.put('/publish/:id', async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.post.update({where: { id },data: { published: true },})res.json(post)})
1.5. Adjusting the
/post/:id route (
DELETE)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
//post/:id route for
DELETE requests has to be changed to:
app.delete(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.post.delete({where: { id },})res.json(post)})
1.6. Adjusting the
/post/:id route (
GET)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
/post/:id route for
GET requests has to be changed to:
app.get(`/post/:id`, async (req, res) => {const { id } = req.paramsconst post = await prisma.post.findUnique({where: { id },})res.json(post)})
1.7. Adjusting the
/feed route (
GET)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
/feed route for
GET requests has to be changed to:
app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({ where: { published: true } })res.json(posts)})
1.8. Adjusting the
/filterPosts route (
GET)
With the Prisma Client 2 API, the
/user route for
POST requests has to be changed to:
app.get('/filterPosts', async (req, res) => {const { searchString } = req.queryconst filteredPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{title: { contains: searchString },},{content: { contains: searchString },},],},})res.json(filteredPosts)})