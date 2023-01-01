prisma-binding to Nexus
Overview
Note: This guide is not fully up-to-date as it currently uses the deprecated version of the
nexus-plugin-prisma. While this is still functional, it is recommended to use the new
nexus-prismalibrary or an alternative code-first GraphQL library like Pothos going forward. If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the
#prisma1-communitychannel in the Prisma Slack.
This upgrade guide describes how to migrate a Node.js project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses
prisma-binding to implement a GraphQL server.
The code will be migrated to
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma. As opposed to the SDL-first approach that's used with
prisma-binding, Nexus follows a code-first approach to construct GraphQL schemas. You can learn about the main differences of these two approaches in this article. If you want to continue using the SDL-first approach, you can follow the guide to upgrade from
prisma-binding to an SDL-first setup.
This guide also explains how to migrate from JavaScript to TypeScript, it therefore basically assumes a full rewrite of your existing app. If you want to keep running your application in JavaScript, you can ignore the instructions that relate to the TypeScript setup keep using JavaScript as before.
The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already:
- installed the Prisma 2.0 CLI
- created your Prisma 2.0 schema
- introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities
- installed and generated Prisma Client
The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this:
.├── README.md├── package.json├── prisma│ └── schema.prisma├── prisma1│ ├── datamodel.prisma│ └── prisma.yml└── src├── generated│ └── prisma.graphql├── index.js└── schema.graphql
The important parts are:
- A folder called with
prismawith your Prisma 2.0 schema
- A folder called
srcwith your application code and a schema called
schema.graphql
If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.
1. Installing and configuring Nexus
1.1. Install Nexus dependencies
The first step is to install the Nexus dependency in your project:
$
Next, install the the Prisma plugin for Nexus which will allow you to expose Prisma models in your GraphQL API:
$
The
nexus-plugin-prisma dependency bundles all required Prisma dependencies. You should therefore remove the dependencies that you installed when you upgraded the Prisma layer of your app:
$
Note however that you can still invoke the Prisma 2.0 CLI with the familiar command:
$npx prisma
1.2. Configure TypeScript
Since you'll be using TypeScript in this guide, you need to add the required dependencies:
$
Create a new file named
tsconfig.json in the root directory of your project:
$
Now add the following contents to the new file:
tsconfig.json
123456789
1.3. Create your basic Nexus setup
Create the root source file of your API called
index.ts inside the
src directory:
$
Note that for this guide, you'll write the entire application inside of
index.ts. In practice, you probably want to split your GraphQL types across different files as shown in this example.
For some basic setup, add this code to
index.ts:
index.ts
1import { queryType, makeSchema } from '@nexus/schema'2import { nexusSchemaPrisma } from 'nexus-plugin-prisma/schema'3import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga'4import { createContext } from './context'56const Query = queryType({7 definition(t) {8 t.string('hello', () => {9 return 'Hello Nexus!'10 })11 },12})1314export const schema = makeSchema({15 types: [Query],16 plugins: [nexusSchemaPrisma({ experimentalCRUD: true })],17 outputs: {18 schema: __dirname + '/../schema.graphql',19 typegen: __dirname + '/generated/nexus.ts',20 },21 typegenAutoConfig: {22 contextType: 'Context.Context',23 sources: [24 {25 source: '@prisma/client',26 alias: 'prisma',27 },28 {29 source: require.resolve('./context'),30 alias: 'Context',31 },32 ],33 },34})3536new GraphQLServer({ schema, context: createContext() }).start(() =>37 console.log(`Server ready at: http://localhost:4000`)38)
Note that this setup already contains the configuration of the Prisma plugin for Nexus. This will enable the
t.model and
t.crud functionality that you'll get to know later in this guide.
In the
typegenAutoConfig setting, you're providing additional types that help your editor to provide your autocompletion as you develop your app. Right now it references a file named
context.ts that you don't have in your project yet. This file will contain the type of your
context object that's passed through your GraphQL resolver chain.
Create the new
context.ts file inside the
src directory:
$
Now add the following code to it:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()export interface Context {prisma: PrismaClient}export function createContext(): Context {return { prisma }}
Next, adjust the
scripts section inside your
package.json to include the following commands:
{"scripts": {"start": "node dist/server","clean": "rm -rf dist","build": "npm -s run clean && npm -s run generate && tsc","generate": "npm -s run generate:prisma && npm -s run generate:nexus","generate:prisma": "prisma generate","generate:nexus": "ts-node --transpile-only src/schema","dev": "ts-node-dev --no-notify --respawn --transpile-only src"}}
The
dev script starts a development server that you always should have running in the background when developing your app. This is important because of the code generation Nexus performs in the background.
You can start the development server using the following command:
You should see the following CLI output:
$Server ready at: http://localhost:4000
Your GraphQL server is now running at http://localhost:4000. So far it implements a single GraphQL query that you can send as follows:
{hello}
In the following steps, we'll explain how you can migrate your existing SDL-first GraphQL schema that's implemented with
prisma-binding to an equivalent setup using Nexus.
2. Create your GraphQL types
The next step of the upgrade process is to create your GraphQL types. In this case, your GraphQL types will mirror the Prisma models (as it likely was the case in your
prisma-binding setup as well). If a GraphQL type deviates from a Prisma model, you'll be able to easily adjust the exposed GraphQL type accordingly using the Nexus API.
For the purpose of this guide, you'll keep all the code in a single file. However, you can structure the files to your personal preference and
import accordingly.
In Nexus, GraphQL types are defined via the
objectType function. Import
objectType and then start with the skeleton for your first GraphQL type. In this case, we're starting by mapping Prisma's
User model to GraphQL:
With this code in place, you can start exposing the fields of the
User model one by one. You can use your editor's autocompletion to save some typing. Inside the body of the
definition function, type
t.model. and then hit CTRL+SPACE. This will bring up the autocompletion and suggest all fields that are defined on the
User model:
Note that the
model property on
t is provided by the
nexus-plugin-prisma. It leverages the type information from your Prisma schema and lets you expose your Prisma models via GraphQL.
In that manner, you can start completing your object type definition until you exposed all the fields of the model:
const User = objectType({name: 'User',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.email()t.model.name()t.model.jsonData()t.model.role()t.model.profile()t.model.posts()},})
At this point, any relation fields might give you TypeScript errors (in this case, that would be
profile and
posts which both point to other object types). That's expected, these errors will resolve automatically after you've added the remaining types.
Note: Be sure to have your Nexus development server that you started with
npm run devrunning all the time. It constantly updates the generated Nexus types that enable the autocompletion in the background as you save a file.
Note that the
t.model.posts relation exposes a list of
Post objects. By default, Nexus exposes only pagination properties for that list – if you want to add ordering and filtering for that relation as well, you'll need to explicitly enable those:
const User = objectType({name: 'User',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.email()t.model.name()t.model.jsonData()t.model.role()t.model.profile()t.model.posts({filtering: true,ordering: true,})},})
After defining a type using the
objectType function, you also need to manually add it to your GraphQL schema that you're building with Nexus. You can do it by adding it to the
types which are provided as an option to the
makeSchema function:
export const schema = makeSchema({types: [Query, User],plugins: [nexusSchemaPrisma()],outputs: {schema: __dirname + '/../schema.graphql',typegen: __dirname + '/generated/nexus.ts',},typegenAutoConfig: {sources: [{source: '@prisma/client',alias: 'prisma',},],},})
Once you're done with the first type, you can start defining the remaining ones.
To expose all sample Prisma models with Nexus, the following code is needed:
const User = objectType({name: 'User',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.email()t.model.name()t.model.jsonData()t.model.role()t.model.profile()t.model.posts({filtering: true,ordering: true,})},})const Post = objectType({name: 'Post',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.createdAt()t.model.updatedAt()t.model.title()t.model.content()t.model.published()t.model.author()t.model.authorId()t.model.categories({filtering: true,ordering: true,})},})const Profile = objectType({name: 'Profile',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.bio()t.model.userId()t.model.user()},})const Category = objectType({name: 'Category',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.name()t.model.posts({filtering: true,ordering: true,})},})
Be sure to include all newly defined types in the
types option that's provided to
makeSchema:
export const schema = makeSchema({types: [Query, User, Post, Profile, Category],plugins: [nexusSchemaPrisma()],outputs: {schema: __dirname + '/../schema.graphql',typegen: __dirname + '/generated/nexus.ts',},typegenAutoConfig: {sources: [{source: '@prisma/client',alias: 'prisma',},],},})
You can view the current version of your GraphQL schema in SDL in the generated GraphQL schema file in
./schema.graphql.
3. Migrate GraphQL operations
As a next step, you can start migrating all the GraphQL queries and mutations from the "previous" GraphQL API to the new one that's built with Nexus.
For this guide, the following sample GraphQL schema will be used:
# import Post from './generated/prisma.graphql'# import User from './generated/prisma.graphql'# import Category from './generated/prisma.graphql'input UserUniqueInput {id: Stringemail: String}type Query {posts(searchString: String): [Post!]!user(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): Userusers(where: UserWhereInput, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, after: String, before: String, first: Int, last: Int): [User]!}type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: ID!): PostupdateBio(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!, bio: String!): UseraddPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post}
3.1. Migrate GraphQL queries
In this section, you'll migrate all GraphQL queries from
prisma-binding to Nexus.
3.1.1. Migrate the
users query (which uses
forwardTo)
In our sample API, the
users query from the sample GraphQL schema is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Query {users(where: UserWhereInput, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, after: String, before: String, first: Int, last: Int): [User]!# ... other queries}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Query: {users: forwardTo('prisma'),// ... other resolvers},}
To mirror the same behaviour with Nexus, you can use the
crud property on the
t variable inside the
definition function.
Similar to
model, this property is available because you're using the
nexus-prisma-plugin which leverages type information from your Prisma models and auto-generates resolvers under the hood. The
crud property also supports autocompletion, so you can explore all available queries in your editor again:
Forwarding the query with the
nexus-prisma-plugin
To add the
users query to your GraphQL API, add the following lines to the query type definition:
const Query = queryType({definition(t) {t.crud.users({filtering: true,ordering: true,})},})
If you have the Nexus development server running, you can save the file and your GraphQL API will be updated to expose the new
users query. You can also observe this by looking at the
Query type inside the generated
schema.graphql file:
type Query {users(after: UserWhereUniqueInput, before: UserWhereUniqueInput, first: Int, last: Int, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, where: UserWhereInput): [User!]!}
You can now write your first query against the new API, e.g.:
{users {idnameprofile {idbio}posts {idtitlecategories {idname}}}}
If your application exposes all CRUD operations from Prisma using
forwardTo, you can now continue adding all remaining ones using the same approach via
t.crud. To learn how "custom" queries can be defined and resolved using Nexus, move on to the next sections.
3.1.2. Migrate the
posts(searchString: String): [Post!]! query
The
posts query is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Query {posts(searchString: String): [Post!]!# ... other queries}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Query: {posts: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.query.posts({where: {OR: [{ title_contains: args.searchString },{ content_contains: args.searchString },],},},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Code-first schema definition with
nexus
To get the same behavior with Nexus, you'll need to add a
t.field definition to the
queryType:
const Query = queryType({definition(t) {// ... previous queriest.list.field('posts', {type: 'Post',nullable: false,args: { searchString: stringArg() },})},})
Although this code gives probably gives you a type error in your editor, you can already look at the generated SDL version of your GraphQL schema inside
schema.graphql. You'll notice that this has added the correct definition to your GraphQL schema already:
type Query {posts(searchString: String): [Post!]!users(after: UserWhereUniqueInput, before: UserWhereUniqueInput, first: Int, last: Int, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, where: UserWhereInput): [User!]!}
However, the code is missing the actual resolver logic. This is what you're going to add next.
Resolver implementation with
nexus
You can add the resolver with Nexus as follows:
const Query = queryType({definition(t) {// ... previous queriest.list.field('posts', {type: 'Post',nullable: false,args: { searchString: stringArg() },resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{title: { contains: args.searchString },},{content: { contains: args.searchString },},],},})},})},})
To validate the implementation, you can now e.g. send the following example query to your GraphQL server:
{posts {idtitleauthor {idname}}}
3.1.2. Migrate the
user(uniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User query
In our sample app, the
user query is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Query {user(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User# ... other queries}input UserUniqueInput {id: Stringemail: String}
Note that this is a bit of a contrived example to demonstrate the usage of
input types with Nexus.
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Query: {user: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.query.user({where: args.userUniqueInput,},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Code-first schema definition with
nexus
To get the same behavior with Nexus, you'll need to add a
t.field definition to the
queryType and define an
inputObjectType that includes the two
@unique fields of your
User model:
import { inputObjectType, arg } from '@nexus/schema'const UserUniqueInput = inputObjectType({name: 'UserUniqueInput',definition(t) {t.string('id')t.string('email')},})const Query = queryType({definition(t) {// ... previous queriest.field('user', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),},})},})
Since
UserUniqueInput is a new type in your GraphQL schema, you again need to add it to the
types option that's passed to
makeSchema:
export const schema = makeSchema({types: [Query, User, Post, Profile, Category, UserUniqueInput],plugins: [nexusSchemaPrisma()],outputs: {schema: __dirname + '/../schema.graphql',typegen: __dirname + '/generated/nexus.ts',},typegenAutoConfig: {sources: [{source: '@prisma/client',alias: 'prisma',},],},})
If you look at the generated SDL version of your GraphQL schema inside
schema.graphql, you'll notice that this change already added the correct definition to your GraphQL schema:
type Query {posts(searchString: String): [Post!]user(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): Userusers(after: UserWhereUniqueInput, before: UserWhereUniqueInput, first: Int, last: Int, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, where: UserWhereInput): [User!]!}input UserUniqueInput {email: Stringid: String}
You can even send the respective query via the GraphQL Playground already:
{user(userUniqueInput: { email: "alice@prisma.io" }) {idname}}
However, because the resolver is not yet implemented you will not get any data back yet.
Code-first resolver implementation with
nexus
That's because you're still missing the resolver implementation for that query. You can add the resolver with Nexus as follows:
const UserUniqueInput = inputObjectType({name: 'UserUniqueInput',definition(t) {t.string('id')t.string('email')},})const Query = queryType({definition(t) {// ... previous queriest.field('user', {type: 'User',nullable: true,args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: args.userUniqueInput?.id,email: args.userUniqueInput?.email,},})},})},})
If you're re-sending the same query from before, you'll find that it now returns actual data.
3.2. Migrate GraphQL mutations
In this section, you'll migrate the GraphQL mutations from the sample schema to the Nexus.
3.2.1. Define the
Mutation type
The first step to migrate any mutations is to define the
Mutation type of your GraphQL API. Once that's done, you can gradually add operations to it. Add the following definition to
index.ts:
import { mutationType } from '@nexus/schema'const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// your GraphQL mutations + resolvers will be defined here},})
In order to make sure that the new
Mutation type is picked by up Nexus, you need to add it to the
types that are provided to
makeSchema:
export const schema = makeSchema({types: [Query, User, Post, Profile, Category, UserUniqueInput, Mutation],plugins: [nexusSchemaPrisma()],outputs: {schema: __dirname + '/../schema.graphql',typegen: __dirname + '/generated/nexus.ts',},typegenAutoConfig: {sources: [{source: '@prisma/client',alias: 'prisma',},],},})
3.2.2. Migrate the
createUser mutation (which uses
forwardTo)
In the sample app, the
createUser mutation from the sample GraphQL schema is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {createUser: forwardTo('prisma'),// ... other resolvers},}
Similar to forwarding GraphQL queries, you can use the
crud property on the
t variable inside the
definition function in order to expose full CRUD capabilities for Prisma models.
Similar to
model, this property is available because you're using the
nexus-prisma-plugin which leverages type information from your Prisma models and auto-generates resolvers under the hood. The
crud property supports autocompletion when defining mutations as well, so you can explore all available operations in your editor again:
Forwarding the mutation with the
nexus-prisma-plugin
To add the
createUser mutation to your GraphQL API, add the following lines to the query type definition:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {t.crud.createOneUser({alias: 'createUser',})},})
Note that the default name for the mutation in your GraphQL schema is
createOneUser (named after the function which is exposed by
t.crud). In order to rename it to
createUser, you need to provide the
alias property.
If you have the Nexus development server running, you can save the file and your GraphQL API will be updated to expose the new
createUser mutation. You can also observe this by looking at the
Mutation type inside the generated
schema.graphql file:
type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!}
You can now write your first mutation against the new API, e.g.:
mutation {createUser(data: { name: "Alice", email: "alice@prisma.io" }) {id}}
If your application exposes all CRUD operations from Prisma using
forwardTo, you can now continue adding all remaining ones using the same approach via
t.crud. To learn how "custom" mutations can be defined and resolved using Nexus, move on to the next sections.
3.2.3. Migrate the
createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post! query
In the sample app, the
createDraft mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post!# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {createDraft: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.mutation.createPost({data: {title: args.title,content: args.content,author: {connect: {id: args.authorId,},},},},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Code-first schema definition with
nexus
To get the same behavior with Nexus, you'll need to add a
t.field definition to the
mutationType:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// ... previous mutationst.field('createDraft', {type: 'Post',args: {title: stringArg({ nullable: false }),content: stringArg(),authorId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),},})},})
If you look at the generated SDL version of your GraphQL schema inside
schema.graphql, you'll notice that this has added the correct definition to your GraphQL schema already:
type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post!}
You can even send the respective mutation via the GraphQL Playground already:
mutation {createDraft(title: "Hello World", authorId: "__AUTHOR_ID__") {idpublishedauthor {idname}}}
However, because the resolver is not yet implemented, no new
Post record will be created and you will not get any data back in the response.
Resolver implementation with
nexus
That's because you're still missing the resolver implementation for that mutation. You can add the resolver with Nexus as follows:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// ... previous mutationst.field('createDraft', {type: 'Post',args: {title: stringArg({ nullable: false }),content: stringArg(),authorId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.post.create({data: {title: args.title,content: args.content,author: {connect: { id: args.authorId },},},})},})},})
If you're re-sending the same query from before, you'll find that it now create a new
Post record and return valid data.
3.2.4. Migrate the
updateBio(bio: String, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User mutation
In the sample app, the
updateBio mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {updateBio(bio: String!, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {updateBio: (_, args, context, info) => {return context.prisma.mutation.updateUser({data: {profile: {update: { bio: args.bio },},},where: { id: args.userId },},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Code-first schema definition with
nexus
To get the same behavior with Nexus, you'll need to add a
t.field definition to the
mutationType:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// ... previous mutationst.field('updateBio', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),bio: stringArg({ nullable: false }),},})},})
If you look at the generated SDL version of your GraphQL schema inside
schema.graphql, you'll notice that this has added the correct definition to your GraphQL schema already:
type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post!updateBio(bio: String!, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User}
You can even send the respective mutation via the GraphQL Playground already:
mutation {updateBio(userUniqueInput: { email: "alice@prisma.io" }bio: "I like turtles") {idnameprofile {idbio}}}
However, because the resolver is not yet implemented, nothing will be updated in the database and you will not get any data back in the response.
Resolver implementation with
nexus
That's because you're still missing the resolver implementation for that query. You can add the resolver with Nexus as follows:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// ... previous mutationst.field('updateBio', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false}),bio: stringArg()},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.update({where: {id: args.userUniqueInput?.id,email: args.userUniqueInput?.email},data: {profile: {create: { bio: args.bio }}}})}}}})
If you're re-sending the same query from before, you'll find that it now returns actual data instead of
null.
3.2.5. Migrate the
addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post mutation
In our sample app, the
addPostToCategories mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
SDL schema definition with
prisma-binding
type Mutation {addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post# ... other mutations}
Resolver implementation with
prisma-binding
const resolvers = {Mutation: {addPostToCategories: (_, args, context, info) => {const ids = args.categoryIds.map((id) => ({ id }))return context.prisma.mutation.updatePost({data: {categories: {connect: ids,},},where: {id: args.postId,},},info)},// ... other resolvers},}
Code-first schema definition with
nexus
To get the same behavior with Nexus, you'll need to add a
t.field definition to the
mutationType:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// ... mutations from beforet.field('addPostToCategories', {type: 'Post',args: {postId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),categoryIds: stringArg({list: true,nullable: false,}),},})},})
If you look at the generated SDL version of your GraphQL schema inside
schema.graphql, you'll notice that this has added the correct definition to your GraphQL schema already:
type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post!updateBio(bio: String, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): UseraddPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post}
You can even send the respective query via the GraphQL Playground already:
mutation {addPostToCategories(postId: "__AUTHOR_ID__"categoryIds: ["__CATEGORY_ID_1__", "__CATEGORY_ID_2__"]) {idtitlecategories {idname}}}
However, because the resolver is not yet implemented, nothing will be updated in the database and you will not get any data back in the response.
Resolver implementation with
nexus
That's because you're still missing the resolver implementation for that query. You can add the resolver with Nexus as follows:
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {// ... mutations from beforet.field('addPostToCategories', {type: 'Post',args: {postId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),categoryIds: stringArg({list: true,nullable: false,}),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {const ids = args.categoryIds.map((id) => ({ id }))return context.prisma.post.update({where: {id: args.postId,},data: {categories: { connect: ids },},})},})},})
If you're re-sending the same query from before, you'll find that it now returns actual data instead of
null.
4. Cleaning up
Since the entire app has now been upgrade to Prisma 2.0 and Nexus, you can delete all unnecessary files and remove the no longer needed dependencies.
4.1. Clean up npm dependencies
You can start by removing npm dependencies that were related to the Prisma 1 setup:
4.2. Delete unused files
Next, delete the files of your Prisma 1 setup:
You can also delete any remaining
.js files, the old
schema.graphql and
prisma.graphql files.
4.3. Stop the Prisma server
Finally, you can stop running your Prisma server.