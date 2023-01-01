/ ORM / More / Upgrade guides
Upgrading to use Preview features
Preview features are new features that can only be used by opting in using a corresponding feature flag.
Enabling preview features
Some releases include Preview features that are not considered production-ready, and must be enabled before you can use them. For more information about enabling Preview features, refer to the following documentation:
We do not recommend using Preview features in production.
Was this helpful?
Edit this page on GitHub