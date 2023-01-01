This guide discusses the concepts behind using Prisma and CockroachDB, explains the commonalities and differences between CockroachDB and other database providers, and leads you through the process for configuring your application to integrate with CockroachDB.
The CockroachDB connector is generally available in versions
3.14.0 and later. It was first added as a Preview feature in version
3.9.0 with support for Introspection, and Prisma Migrate support was added in
3.11.0.
What is CockroachDB?
CockroachDB is a distributed database that is designed for scalability and high availability. Features include:
- Built-in scaling: CockroachDB comes with automated replication, failover and repair capabilities to allow easy horizontal scaling of your application
- Consistent transactions: CockroachDB is a relational database that supports consistent transactions that maintain data integrity
- Compatibility with PostgreSQL: CockroachDB is compatible with PostgreSQL, allowing interoperability with a large ecosystem of existing products
Commonalities with other database providers
CockroachDB is largely compatible with PostgreSQL, and can mostly be used with Prisma in the same way. You can still:
- model your database with the Prisma Schema Language
- connect to your database, using Prisma's
cockroachdbdatabase connector
- use Introspection for existing projects if you already have a CockroachDB database
- use Prisma Migrate to migrate your database schema to a new version
- use Prisma Client in your application to query your database in a type safe way based on your Prisma Schema
Differences to consider
There are some CockroachDB-specific differences to be aware of when working with Prisma's
cockroachdb connector:
Cockroach-specific native types: Prisma's
cockroachdbdatabase connector provides support for CockroachDB's native data types. To learn more, see How to use CockroachDB's native types.
Creating database keys: Prisma allows you to generate a unique identifier for each record using the
autoincrement()function. For more information, see How to use database keys with CockroachDB.
How to use Prisma with CockroachDB
This section provides more details on how to use CockroachDB-specific features.
How to use CockroachDB's native types
CockroachDB has its own set of native data types which are supported in Prisma. For example, CockroachDB uses the
STRING data type instead of PostgreSQL's
VARCHAR.
As a demonstration of this, say you create a
User table in your CockroachDB database using the following SQL command:
CREATE TABLE public."Post" ("id" INT8 NOT NULL,"title" VARCHAR(200) NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT "Post_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("id" ASC),FAMILY "primary" ("id", "title"));
After introspecting your database with
npx prisma db pull, you will have a new
Post model in your
schema.prisma file:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id BigInt @id3 title String @db.String(200)4}
Notice that the
title field has been annotated with
@db.String(200) — this differs from PostgreSQL where the annotation would be
@db.VarChar(200).
For a full list of type mappings, see our connector documentation.
How to use database keys with CockroachDB
When generating unique identifiers for records in a distributed database like CockroachDB, it is best to avoid using sequential IDs – for more information on this, see CockroachDB's blog post on choosing index keys.
Instead, Prisma provides the
autoincrement() attribute function, which uses CockroachDB's
unique_rowid() function for generating unique identifiers. For example, the following
User model has an
id primary key, generated using the
autoincrement() function:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id BigInt @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String4}
For compatibility with existing databases, you may sometimes still need to generate a fixed sequence of integer key values. In these cases, you can use Prisma's inbuilt
sequence() function for CockroachDB. For a list of available options for the
sequence() function, see our reference documentation.
For more information on generating database keys, see CockroachDB's Primary key best practices guide.
Example
To connect to a CockroachDB database server, you need to configure a
datasource block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "cockroachdb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The fields passed to the
datasource block are:
provider: Specifies the
cockroachdbdata source connector.
url: Specifies the connection URL for the CockroachDB database server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.
While
cockroachdb and
postgresql connectors are similar, it is mandatory to use the
cockroachdb connector instead of
postgresql when connecting to a CockroachDB database from version 5.0.0.
Connection details
CockroachDB uses the PostgreSQL format for its connection URL. See the PostgreSQL connector documentation for details of this format, and the optional arguments it takes.
Differences between CockroachDB and PostgreSQL
The following table lists differences between CockroachDB and PostgreSQL:
|Issue
|Area
|Notes
|By default, the
INT type is an alias for
INT8 in CockroachDB, whereas in PostgreSQL it is an alias for
INT4. This means that Prisma will introspect an
INT column in CockroachDB as
BigInt, whereas in PostgreSQL Prisma will introspect it as
Int.
|Schema
|For more information on the
INT type, see the CockroachDB documentation
|When using
@default(autoincrement()) on a field, CockroachDB will automatically generate 64-bit integers for the row IDs. These integers will be increasing but not consecutive. This is in contrast to PostgreSQL, where generated row IDs are consecutive and start from 1.
|Schema
|For more information on generated values, see the CockroachDB documentation
|The
@default(autoincrement()) attribute can only be used together with the
BigInt field type.
|Schema
|For more information on generated values, see the CockroachDB documentation
Type mapping limitations in CockroachDB
The CockroachDB connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model to native column types. These native types are mostly the same as for PostgreSQL — see the Native type mapping from Prisma to CockroachDB for details. However, there are some limitations:
|CockroachDB (Type | Aliases)
|Prisma
|Supported
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
money
Decimal
|Not yet
@db.Money
|Supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
xml
String
|Not yet
@db.Xml
|Supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
jsonb arrays
Json[]
|Not yet
|N/A
Json[] supported in PostgreSQL but not currently in CockroachDB
Other limitations
The following table lists any other current known limitations of CockroachDB compared to PostgreSQL:
|Issue
|Area
|Notes
|Primary keys are named
primary instead of
TABLE_pkey, the Prisma default.
|Introspection
|This means that they are introspected as
@id(map: "primary"). This will be fixed in CockroachDB 22.1.
|Foreign keys are named
fk_COLUMN_ref_TABLE instead of
TABLE_COLUMN_fkey, the Prisma default.
|Introspection
|This means that they are introspected as
@relation([...], map: "fk_COLUMN_ref_TABLE"). This will be fixed in CockroachDB 22.1
|Index types
Hash,
Gist,
SpGist or
Brin are not supported.
|Schema
|In PostgreSQL, Prisma allows configuration of indexes to use the different index access method. CockroachDB only currently supports
BTree and
Gin.
|Pushing to
Enum types not supported
|Client
|Pushing to
Enum types (e.g.
data: { enum { push: "A" }, }) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
|Searching on
String fields without a full text index not supported
|Client
|Searching on
String fields without a full text index (e.g.
where: { text: { search: "cat & dog", }, },) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
|Integer division not supported
|Client
|Integer division (e.g.
data: { int: { divide: 10, }, }) is currently not supported in CockroachDB
|Limited filtering on
Json fields
|Client
|Currently CockroachDB only supports
equals and
not filtering on
Json fields
Type mapping between CockroachDB and the Prisma schema
The CockroachDB connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model as follows to native column types:
Alternatively, see the Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.
Native type mapping from Prisma to CockroachDB
|Prisma
|CockroachDB
String
STRING
Boolean
BOOL
Int
INT4
BigInt
INT8
Float
FLOAT8
Decimal
DECIMAL(65,30)
DateTime
TIMESTAMP(3)
Json
JSONB
Bytes
BYTES
Mapping from CockroachDB to Prisma types on Introspection
When introspecting a CockroachDB database, the database types are mapped to Prisma according to the following table:
|CockroachDB (Type | Aliases)
|Prisma
|Supported
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
INT |
BIGINT,
INTEGER
BigInt
|✔️
@db.Int8
BOOL |
BOOLEAN
Bool
|✔️
@db.Bool*
TIMESTAMP |
TIMESTAMP WITHOUT TIME ZONE
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Timestamp(x)
TIMESTAMPTZ |
TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Timestamptz(x)
TIME |
TIME WITHOUT TIME ZONE
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Time(x)
TIMETZ |
TIME WITH TIME ZONE
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Timetz(x)
DECIMAL(p,s) |
NUMERIC(p,s),
DEC(p,s)
Decimal
|✔️
@db.Decimal(x, y)
REAL |
FLOAT4,
FLOAT
Float
|✔️
@db.Float4
DOUBLE PRECISION |
FLOAT8
Float
|✔️
@db.Float8
INT2 |
SMALLINT
Int
|✔️
@db.Int2
INT4
Int
|✔️
@db.Int4
CHAR(n) |
CHARACTER(n)
String
|✔️
@db.Char(x)
"char"
String
|✔️
@db.CatalogSingleChar
|Internal type for CockroachDB catalog tables, not meant for end users.
STRING |
TEXT,
VARCHAR
String
|✔️
@db.String
DATE
DateTime
|✔️
@db.Date
ENUM
enum
|✔️
|N/A
INET
String
|✔️
@db.Inet
BIT(n)
String
|✔️
@Bit(x)
VARBIT(n) |
BIT VARYING(n)
String
|✔️
@VarBit
OID
Int
|✔️
@db.Oid
UUID
String
|✔️
@db.Uuid
JSONB |
JSON
Json
|✔️
@db.JsonB
|Array types
[]
|✔️
Introspection adds native database types that are not yet supported as
Unsupported fields:
schema.prisma
1model Device {2 id BigInt @id @default(autoincrement())3 interval Unsupported("INTERVAL")4}
More on using CockroachDB with Prisma
The fastest way to start using CockroachDB with Prisma is to refer to our Getting Started documentation:
These tutorials will take you through the process of connecting to CockroachDB, migrating your schema, and using Prisma Client.
Further reference information is available in the CockroachDB connector documentation.