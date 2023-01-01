This section provides more details on how to use CockroachDB-specific features.

How to use CockroachDB's native types

CockroachDB has its own set of native data types which are supported in Prisma. For example, CockroachDB uses the STRING data type instead of PostgreSQL's VARCHAR .

As a demonstration of this, say you create a User table in your CockroachDB database using the following SQL command:

CREATE TABLE public . "Post" ( "id" INT8 NOT NULL , "title" VARCHAR ( 200 ) NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT "Post_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ASC ) , FAMILY "primary" ( "id" , "title" ) ) ;

After introspecting your database with npx prisma db pull , you will have a new Post model in your schema.prisma file:

schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id BigInt @id 3 title String @db . String ( 200 ) 4 }

Notice that the title field has been annotated with @db.String(200) — this differs from PostgreSQL where the annotation would be @db.VarChar(200) .

For a full list of type mappings, see our connector documentation.