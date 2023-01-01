/ ORM
Prisma Client
In this section
- Setup & configuration
- Queries
- Fields & types
- Extensions
- `model`: Add custom methods to your models
- `client`: Add methods to Prisma Client
- `query`: Create custom Prisma Client queries
- `result`: Add custom fields and methods to query results
- Shared Prisma Client extensions
- Type utilities
- Shared packages & examples
- Middleware
- Type safety
- Testing
- Deployment
- Deploy Prisma
- Traditional servers
- Serverless functions
- Module bundlers
- Edge functions
- Deploying database changes with Prisma Migrate
- Deploy migrations from a local environment
- Caveats when deploying to AWS platforms
- Deploy to a different OS
- Observability & logging
- Debugging & troubleshooting
Was this helpful?
Edit this page on GitHub