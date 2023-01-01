You can use Prisma Client extensions query component to create independent clients. This provides an alternative to middlewares . You can bind one client to a specific filter or user, and another client to another filter or user. For example, you might do this to get user isolation in a row-level security (RLS) extension. In addition, unlike middlewares the query extension component gives you end-to-end type safety. Learn more about query extensions versus middlewares .

You can use the query Prisma Client extensions component type to hook into the query life-cycle and modify an incoming query or its result.

Prisma Client extensions are Generally Available from versions 4.16.0 and later. They were introduced in Preview in version 4.7.0. Make sure you enable the clientExtensions Preview feature flag if you are running on a version earlier than 4.16.0.

Extend Prisma Client query operations

Use the $extends client-level method to create an extended client. An extended client is a variant of the standard Prisma Client that is wrapped by one or more extensions.

Use the query extension component to modify queries. You can modify a custom query in the following:

To create a custom query, use the following structure:

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { name ? : 'name' , query ? : { user : { ... } } , } ) ;

The properties are as follows:

name : (optional) specifies a name for the extension that appears in error logs.

: (optional) specifies a name for the extension that appears in error logs. query : defines a custom query.

Modify a specific operation in a specific model The query object can contain functions that map to the names of the Prisma Client operations, such as findUnique , findFirst , findMany , count , and create . The following example modifies user.findMany to a use a customized query that finds only users who are older than 18 years: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { user : { async findMany ( { model , operation , args , query } ) { args . where = { ... args . where , age : { gt : 18 } } return query ( args ) } , } , } , } ) await prisma . user . findMany ( ) In the above example, a call to prisma.user.findMany triggers query.user.findMany . Each callback receives a type-safe { model, operation, args, query } object that describes the query. This object has the following properties: model : the name of the containing model for the query that we want to extend. In the above example, the model is a string of type "User" .

operation : the name of the operation being extended and executed. In the above example, the operation is a string of type "findMany" .

args : the specific query input information to be extended. This is a type-safe object that you can mutate before the query happens. You can mutate any of the properties in args . Exception: you cannot mutate include or select because that would change the expected output type and break type safety.

query : a promise for the result of the query. You can use await and then mutate the result of this promise, because its value is type-safe. TypeScript catches any unsafe mutations on the object.



Modify a specific operation in all models of your schema To extend the queries in all the models of your schema, use $allModels instead of a specific model name. For example: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { $allModels : { async findMany ( { model , operation , args , query } ) { args = { take : 100 , ... args } return query ( args ) } , } , } , } )

Modify all operations in a specific model Use $allOperations to extend all operations in a specific model. For example, the following code applies a custom query to all operations on the user model: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { user : { $allOperations ( { model , operation , args , query } ) { return query ( args ) } , } , } , } )

Modify all Prisma Client operations Use the $allOperations method to modify all query methods present in Prisma Client. The $allOperations can be used on both model operations and raw queries. You can modify all methods as follows: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { $allOperations ( { model , operation , args , query } ) { return query ( args ) } , } , } ) In the event a raw query is invoked, the model argument passed to the callback will be undefined . For example, you can use the $allOperations method to log queries as follows: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { async $allOperations ( { operation , model , args , query } ) { const start = performance . now ( ) const result = await query ( args ) const end = performance . now ( ) const time = end - start console . log ( util . inspect ( { model , operation , args , time } , { showHidden : false , depth : null , colors : true } ) ) return result } , } , } )

Modify all operations in all models of your schema Use $allModels and $allOperations to extend all operations in all models of your schema. To apply a custom query to all operations on all models of your schema: const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { $allModels : { $allOperations ( { model , operation , args , query } ) { return query ( args ) } , } , } , } )

Modify a top-level raw query operation To apply custom behavior to a specific top-level raw query operation, use the name of a top-level raw query function instead of a model name: Relational databases MongoDB const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( { query : { $queryRaw ( { args , query , operation } ) { return query ( args ) } , $executeRaw ( { args , query , operation } ) { return query ( args ) } , $queryRawUnsafe ( { args , query , operation } ) { return query ( args ) } , $executeRawUnsafe ( { args , query , operation } ) { return query ( args ) } , } , } )