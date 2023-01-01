Prisma Client can be configured to log warnings, errors and information related to queries sent to the database. See Configuring logging for more information.

You can enable debugging output in Prisma Client via the DEBUG environment variable. It accepts two namespaces to print debugging output:

Setting the DEBUG environment variable

Here are examples for setting these debugging options in bash:

$ # enable only `prisma:engine`-level debugging output $ export DEBUG="prisma:engine" $ $ # enable only `prisma:client`-level debugging output $ export DEBUG="prisma:client" $ $ # enable both `prisma-client`- and `engine`-level debugging output $ export DEBUG="prisma:client,prisma:engine"

To enable all prisma debugging options, set DEBUG to prisma* :

$ export DEBUG="prisma*"

To enable all debugging options, set DEBUG to * :