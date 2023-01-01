By default, when a query returns records (as opposed to a count), the result includes the default selection set: All scalar fields defined in the Prisma schema (including enums)

scalar fields defined in the Prisma schema (including enums) None of the relations To customize the result: Use select to return specific fields - you can also use a nested select to include relation fields

to return specific fields - you can also use a nested to include relation fields Use include to explicitly include relations Selecting only the fields and relations that you require rather than relying on the default selection set can ✔ reduce the size of the response and ✔ improve query speed.

Example schema All examples are based on the following schema: Expand for sample schema Relational databases MongoDB generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) } model ExtendedProfile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) biography String user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int @unique } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? email String @unique profileViews Int @default ( 0 ) role Role @default ( USER ) coinflips Boolean [ ] posts Post [ ] profile ExtendedProfile ? } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String published Boolean @default ( true ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int comments Json ? views Int @default ( 0 ) likes Int @default ( 0 ) categories Category [ ] } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String @unique posts Post [ ] } enum Role { USER ADMIN } For relational databases, use db push command to push the example schema to your own database $ npx prisma db push For MongoDB, ensure your data is in a uniform shape and matches the model defined in the Prisma schema.

Return the default selection set The following query returns the default selection set (all scalar fields, no relations): const getUser : User | null = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : 22 , } , } ) Hide query results { id : 22 , name : "Alice" , email : "alice@prisma.io" , profileViews : 0 , role : "ADMIN" , coinflips : [ true , false ] , }

Select specific fields Use select to return a limited subset of fields instead of all fields. The following example returns the email and name fields only: const getUser : object | null = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : 22 , } , select : { email : true , name : true , } , } ) Hide query results { name : "Alice" , email : "alice@prisma.io" , }

Include relations and select relation fields To return specific relation fields, you can: Use a nested select

Use a select within an include To return all relation fields, use include only - for example, { include: { posts: true } } . The following query uses a nested select to select each user's name and the title of each related post: const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( { select : { name : true , posts : { select : { title : true , } , } , } , } ) Hide query results { "name" : "Sabelle" , "posts" : [ { "title" : "Getting started with Azure Functions" } , { "title" : "All about databases" } ] } The following query uses select within an include , and returns all user fields and each post's title field: const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( { include : { posts : { select : { title : true , } , } , } , } ) Hide query results { "id" : 9 "name" : "Sabelle" , "email" : "sabelle@prisma.io" , "profileViews" : 90 , "role" : "USER" , "profile" : null , "coinflips" : [ ] , "posts" : [ { "title" : "Getting started with Azure Functions" } , { "title" : "All about databases" } ] } For more information about querying relations, refer to the following documentation: Include a relation (including all fields)

Select specific relation fields