Select fields
By default, when a query returns records (as opposed to a count), the result includes the default selection set:
- All scalar fields defined in the Prisma schema (including enums)
- None of the relations
To customize the result:
- Use
selectto return specific fields - you can also use a nested
selectto include relation fields
- Use
includeto explicitly include relations
Selecting only the fields and relations that you require rather than relying on the default selection set can ✔ reduce the size of the response and ✔ improve query speed.
Example schema
All examples are based on the following schema:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}model ExtendedProfile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biography Stringuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int @unique}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @uniqueprofileViews Int @default(0)role Role @default(USER)coinflips Boolean[]posts Post[]profile ExtendedProfile?}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Intcomments Json?views Int @default(0)likes Int @default(0)categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @uniqueposts Post[]}enum Role {USERADMIN}
For relational databases, use
db push command to push the example schema to your own database
$npx prisma db push
For MongoDB, ensure your data is in a uniform shape and matches the model defined in the Prisma schema.
Return the default selection set
The following query returns the default selection set (all scalar fields, no relations):
// Query returns User or nullconst getUser: User | null = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 22,},})
{id: 22,name: "Alice",email: "alice@prisma.io",profileViews: 0,role: "ADMIN",coinflips: [true, false],}
Select specific fields
Use
select to return a limited subset of fields instead of all fields. The following example returns the
name fields only:
// Returns an object or nullconst getUser: object | null = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 22,},select: {email: true,name: true,},})
{name: "Alice",email: "alice@prisma.io",}
Include relations and select relation fields
To return specific relation fields, you can:
- Use a nested
select
- Use a
selectwithin an
include
To return all relation fields, use
includeonly - for example,
{ include: { posts: true } }.
The following query uses a nested
select to select each user's
name and the
title of each related post:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {name: true,posts: {select: {title: true,},},},})
{"name":"Sabelle","posts":[{"title":"Getting started with Azure Functions"},{"title":"All about databases"}]}
The following query uses
select within an
include, and returns all user fields and each post's
title field:
const users = await prisma.user.findMany({// Returns all user fieldsinclude: {posts: {select: {title: true,},},},})
{"id": 9"name": "Sabelle","email": "sabelle@prisma.io","profileViews": 90,"role": "USER","profile": null,"coinflips": [],"posts":[{"title":"Getting started with Azure Functions"},{"title":"All about databases"}]}
For more information about querying relations, refer to the following documentation:
Relation count
In 3.0.1 and later, you can
include or
select a count of relations alongside fields - for example, a user's post count.