Custom model and field names

The Prisma Client API is generated based on the models in your Prisma schema. Models are typically 1:1 mappings of your database tables.

In some cases, especially when using introspection, it might be useful to decouple the naming of database tables and columns from the names that are used in your Prisma Client API. This can be done via the @map and @@map attributes in your Prisma schema.

You can use @map and @@map to rename MongoDB fields and collections respectively. This page uses a relational database example.

Example: Relational database

Assume you have a PostgreSQL relational database schema looking similar to this:

CREATE TABLE users (
    user_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,
    name VARCHAR(256),
    email VARCHAR(256) UNIQUE NOT NULL
);
CREATE TABLE posts (
    post_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,
    created_at TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
    title VARCHAR(256) NOT NULL,
    content TEXT,
    author_id INTEGER REFERENCES users(user_id)
);
CREATE TABLE profiles (
    profile_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,
    bio TEXT,
    user_id INTEGER NOT NULL UNIQUE REFERENCES users(user_id)
);
CREATE TABLE categories (
    category_id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,
    name VARCHAR(256)
);
CREATE TABLE post_in_categories (
    post_id INTEGER NOT NULL REFERENCES posts(post_id),
    category_id INTEGER NOT NULL REFERENCES categories(category_id)
);
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX post_id_category_id_unique ON post_in_categories(post_id int4_ops,category_id int4_ops);

When introspecting a database with that schema, you'll get a Prisma schema looking similar to this:

model categories {
  category_id        Int                  @id @default(autoincrement())
  name               String?              @db.VarChar(256)
  post_in_categories post_in_categories[]
}


model post_in_categories {
  post_id     Int
  category_id Int
  categories  categories @relation(fields: [category_id], references: [category_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  posts       posts      @relation(fields: [post_id], references: [post_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)


  @@unique([post_id, category_id], map: "post_id_category_id_unique")
}


model posts {
  post_id            Int                  @id @default(autoincrement())
  created_at         DateTime?            @default(now()) @db.Timestamptz(6)
  title              String               @db.VarChar(256)
  content            String?
  author_id          Int?
  users              users?               @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [user_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  post_in_categories post_in_categories[]
}


model profiles {
  profile_id Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  bio        String?
  user_id    Int     @unique
  users      users   @relation(fields: [user_id], references: [user_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
}


model users {
  user_id  Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  name     String?   @db.VarChar(256)
  email    String    @unique @db.VarChar(256)
  posts    posts[]
  profiles profiles?
}

There are a few "issues" with this Prisma schema when the Prisma Client API is generated:

Adhering to Prisma's naming conventions

Prisma has a naming convention of camelCasing and using the singular form for Prisma models. If these naming conventions are not met, the Prisma schema can become harder to interpret and the generated Prisma Client API will feel less natural. Consider the following, generated model:

model users {
  user_id  Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  name     String?   @db.VarChar(256)
  email    String    @unique @db.VarChar(256)
  posts    posts[]
  profiles profiles?
}

Although profiles refers to a 1:1 relation, its type is currently called profiles in plural, suggesting that there might be many profiles in this relation. With Prisma conventions, the models and fields were ideally named as follows:

model User {
  user_id Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  name    String?  @db.VarChar(256)
  email   String   @unique @db.VarChar(256)
  posts   Post[]
  profile Profile?
}

Because these fields are "Prisma-level" relation fields that do not manifest you can manually rename them in your Prisma schema.

Naming of annotated relation fields

Foreign keys are represented as a combination of a annotated relation fields and its corresponding relation scalar field in the Prisma schema. Here's how all the relations from the SQL schema are currently represented:

model categories {
  category_id        Int                  @id @default(autoincrement())
  name               String?              @db.VarChar(256)
  post_in_categories post_in_categories[] // virtual relation field
}


model post_in_categories {
  post_id     Int // relation scalar field
  category_id Int // relation scalar field
  categories  categories @relation(fields: [category_id], references: [category_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction) // virtual relation field
  posts       posts      @relation(fields: [post_id], references: [post_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)


  @@unique([post_id, category_id], map: "post_id_category_id_unique")
}


model posts {
  post_id            Int                  @id @default(autoincrement())
  created_at         DateTime?            @default(now()) @db.Timestamptz(6)
  title              String               @db.VarChar(256)
  content            String?
  author_id          Int?
  users              users?               @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [user_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  post_in_categories post_in_categories[]
}


model profiles {
  profile_id Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
  bio        String?
  user_id    Int     @unique
  users      users   @relation(fields: [user_id], references: [user_id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
}


model users {
  user_id  Int       @id @default(autoincrement())
  name     String?   @db.VarChar(256)
  email    String    @unique @db.VarChar(256)
  posts    posts[]
  profiles profiles?
}

Using @map and @@map to rename fields and models in the Prisma Client API

You can "rename" fields and models that are used in Prisma Client by mapping them to the "original" names in the database using the @map and @@map attributes. For the example above, you could e.g. annotate your models as follows.

After you introspected your database with prisma db pull, you can manually adjust the resulting Prisma schema as follows:

model Category {
  id                 Int                @id @default(autoincrement()) @map("category_id")
  name               String?            @db.VarChar(256)
  post_in_categories PostInCategories[]


  @@map("categories")
}


model PostInCategories {
  post_id     Int
  category_id Int
  categories  Category @relation(fields: [category_id], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  posts       Post     @relation(fields: [post_id], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)


  @@unique([post_id, category_id], map: "post_id_category_id_unique")
  @@map("post_in_categories")
}


model Post {
  id                 Int                @id @default(autoincrement()) @map("post_id")
  created_at         DateTime?          @default(now()) @db.Timestamptz(6)
  title              String             @db.VarChar(256)
  content            String?
  author_id          Int?
  users              User?              @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  post_in_categories PostInCategories[]


  @@map("posts")
}


model Profile {
  id      Int     @id @default(autoincrement()) @map("profile_id")
  bio     String?
  user_id Int     @unique
  users   User    @relation(fields: [user_id], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)


  @@map("profiles")
}


model User {
  id       Int      @id @default(autoincrement()) @map("user_id")
  name     String?  @db.VarChar(256)
  email    String   @unique @db.VarChar(256)
  posts    Post[]
  profiles Profile?


  @@map("users")
}

With these changes, you're now adhering to Prisma's naming conventions and the generated Prisma Client API feels more "natural":

// Nested writes
const profile = await prisma.profile.create({
  data: {
    bio: 'Hello World',
    users: {
      create: {
        name: 'Alice',
        email: 'alice@prisma.io',
      },
    },
  },
})


// Fluent API
const userByProfile = await prisma.profile
  .findUnique({
    where: { id: 1 },
  })
  .users()

Renaming relation fields

Prisma-level relation fields (sometimes referred to as "virtual relation fields") only exist in the Prisma schema, but do not actually manifest in the underlying database. You can therefore name these fields whatever you want.

Consider the following example of an ambiguous relation in a SQL database:

CREATE TABLE "User" (
    id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY
);
CREATE TABLE "Post" (
    id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,
    "author" integer NOT NULL,
    "favoritedBy" INTEGER,
    FOREIGN KEY ("author") REFERENCES "User"(id),
    FOREIGN KEY ("favoritedBy") REFERENCES "User"(id)
);

Prisma's introspection will output the following Prisma schema:

model Post {
  id                          Int   @id @default(autoincrement())
  author                      Int
  favoritedBy                 Int?
  User_Post_authorToUser      User  @relation("Post_authorToUser", fields: [author], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  User_Post_favoritedByToUser User? @relation("Post_favoritedByToUser", fields: [favoritedBy], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
}


model User {
  id                          Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  Post_Post_authorToUser      Post[] @relation("Post_authorToUser")
  Post_Post_favoritedByToUser Post[] @relation("Post_favoritedByToUser")
}

Because the names of the virtual relation fields Post_Post_authorToUser and Post_Post_favoritedByToUser are based on the generated relation names, they don't look very friendly in the Prisma Client API. In that case, you can rename the relation fields. For example:

model Post {
  id                          Int   @id @default(autoincrement())
  author                      Int
  favoritedBy                 Int?
  User_Post_authorToUser      User  @relation("Post_authorToUser", fields: [author], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
  User_Post_favoritedByToUser User? @relation("Post_favoritedByToUser", fields: [favoritedBy], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)
}


model User {
  id             Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
  writtenPosts   Post[] @relation("Post_authorToUser")
  favoritedPosts Post[] @relation("Post_favoritedByToUser")
}

prisma db pull preserves custom relation fields defined in your Prisma schema on re-introspecting your database.

