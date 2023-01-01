Configuring error formatting
By default, Prisma Client uses ANSI escape characters to pretty print the error stack and give recommendations on how to fix a problem. While this is very useful when using Prisma Client from the terminal, in contexts like a GraphQL API, you only want the minimal error without any additional formatting.
This page explains how error formatting can be configured with Prisma Client.
Formatting levels
There are 3 error formatting levels:
- Pretty Error (default): Includes a full stack trace with colors, syntax highlighting of the code and extended error message with a possible solution for the problem.
- Colorless Error: Same as pretty errors, just without colors.
- Minimal Error: The raw error message.
In order to configure these different error formatting levels, there are two options:
- Setting the config options via environment variables
- Providing the config options to the
PrismaClientconstructor
Formatting via environment variables
NO_COLOR: If this env var is provided, colors are stripped from the error messages. Therefore you end up with a colorless error. The
NO_COLORenvironment variable is a standard described here.
NODE_ENV=production: If the env var
NODE_ENVis set to
production, only the minimal error will be printed. This allows for easier digestion of logs in production environments.
Formatting via the
PrismaClient constructor
Alternatively, use the
PrismaClient
errorFormat parameter to set the error format:
const prisma = new PrismaClient({errorFormat: 'pretty',})
