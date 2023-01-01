Working with scalar lists
Scalar lists are represented by the
[] modifier and are only available if the underlying database supports scalar lists. The following example has one scalar
String list named
pets:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringpets String[]}
Example field value:
['Fido', 'Snoopy', 'Brian']
Setting the value of a scalar list
The following example demonstrates how to
set the value of a scalar list (
coinflips) when you create a model:
const createdUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'eloise@prisma.io',coinflips: [true, true, true, false, true],},})
Unsetting the value of a scalar list
This method is available on MongoDB only in versions 3.11.1 and later.
The following example demonstrates how to
unset the value of a scalar list (
coinflips):
const createdUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'eloise@prisma.io',coinflips: {unset: true,},},})
Unlike
set: null,
unset removes the list entirely.
Adding items to a scalar list
Use the
push method to add a single value to a scalar list:
const userUpdate = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 9,},data: {coinflips: {push: true,},},})
In earlier versions, you have to overwrite the entire value. The following example retrieves user, uses
push() to add three new coin flips, and overwrites the
coinflips field in an
update:
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {email: 'eloise@prisma.io',},})if (user) {console.log(user.coinflips)user.coinflips.push(true, true, false)const updatedUser = await prisma.user.update({where: {email: 'eloise@prisma.io',},data: {coinflips: user.coinflips,},})console.log(updatedUser.coinflips)}
Filtering scalar lists
Use scalar list filters to filter for records with scalar lists that match a specific condition. The following example returns all posts where the tags list includes
databases and
typescript:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {tags: {hasEvery: ['databases', 'typescript'],},},})
NULL values in arrays
When using scalar list filters with a relational database connector, array fields with a
NULL value are not considered by the following conditions:
NOT(array does not contain X)
isEmpty(array is empty)
This means that records you might expect to see are not returned. Consider the following examples:
The following query returns all posts where the
tagsdo not include
databases:const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {NOT: {tags: {has: 'databases',},},},})
- ✔ Arrays that do not contain
"databases", such as
{"typescript", "graphql"}
- ✔ Empty arrays, such as
[]
The query does not return:
- ✘
NULLarrays, even though they do not contain
"databases"
- ✔ Arrays that do not contain
The following query returns all posts where
tags is empty:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {tags: {isEmpty: true,},},})
The query returns:
- ✔ Empty arrays, such as
[]
The query does not return:
- ✘
NULLarrays, even though they could be considered empty
To work around this issue, you can set the default value of array fields to
[].