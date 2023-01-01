How to use Prisma's type system
This guide introduces Prisma's type system and explains how to introspect existing native types in your database, and how to use types when you apply schema changes to your database with Prisma Migrate or
db push.
How does Prisma's type system work?
Prisma uses types to define the kind of data that a field can hold. To make it easy to get started, Prisma provides a small number of core scalar types that should cover most default use cases. For example, take the following blog post model:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56model Post {7 id Int @id8 title String9 createdAt DateTime10}
The
title field of the
Post model uses the
String scalar type, while the
createdAt field uses the
DateTime scalar type.
Databases also have their own type system, which defines the type of value that a column can hold. Most databases provide a large number of data types to allow fine-grained control over exactly what a column can store. For example, a database might provide inbuilt support for multiple sizes of integers, or for XML data. The names of these types vary between databases. For example, in PostgreSQL the column type for booleans is
boolean, whereas in MySQL the
tinyint(1) type is typically used.
In the blog post example above, we are using the PostgreSQL connector. This is specified in the
datasource block of the Prisma schema.
Default type mappings
To allow you to get started with our core scalar types, Prisma provides default type mappings that map each scalar type to a default type in the underlying database. For example:
- by default Prisma's
Stringtype gets mapped to PostgreSQL's
texttype and MySQL's
varchartype
- by default Prisma's
DateTimetype gets mapped to PostgreSQL's
timestamp(3)type and SQL Server's
datetime2type
See Prisma's database connector pages for the default type mappings for a given database. For example, this table gives the default type mappings for PostgreSQL.
To see the default type mappings for all databases for a specific given Prisma type, see the model field scalar types section of the Prisma schema reference. For example, this table gives the default type mappings for the
Float scalar type.
Native type mappings
Sometimes you may need to use a more specific database type that is not one of the default type mappings for your Prisma type. For this purpose, Prisma provides native type attributes to refine the core scalar types. For example, in the
createdAt field of your
Post model above you may want to use a date-only column in your underlying PostgreSQL database, by using the
date type instead of the default type mapping of
timestamp(3). To do this, add a
@db.Date native type attribute to the
createdAt field:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id3 title String4 createdAt DateTime @db.Date5}
Native type mappings allow you to express all the types in your database. However, you do not need to use them if the Prisma defaults satisfy your needs. This leads to a shorter, more readable Prisma schema for common use cases.
How to introspect database types
When you introspect an existing database, Prisma will take the database type of each table column and represent it in your Prisma schema using the correct Prisma type for the corresponding model field. If the database type is not the default database type for that Prisma scalar type, Prisma will also add a native type attribute.
As an example, take a
User table in a PostgreSQL database, with:
- an
idcolumn with a data type of
serial
- a
namecolumn with a data type of
text
- an
isActivecolumn with a data type of
boolean
You can create this with the following SQL command:
CREATE TABLE "public"."User" (id serial PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,name text NOT NULL,"isActive" boolean NOT NULL);
Introspect your database with the following command run from the root directory of your project:
$npx prisma db pull
You will get the following Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String4 isActive Boolean5}
The
id,
name and
isActive columns in the database are mapped respectively to the
Int,
String and
Boolean Prisma types. The database types are the default database types for these Prisma types, so Prisma does not add any native type attributes.
Now add a
createdAt column to your database with a data type of
date by running the following SQL command:
ALTER TABLE "public"."User"ADD COLUMN "createdAt" date NOT NULL;
Introspect your database again:
$npx prisma db pull
Your Prisma schema now includes the new
createdAt field with a Prisma type of
DateTime. The
createdAt field also has a
@db.Date native type attribute, because PostgreSQL's
date is not the default type for the
DateTime type:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String4 isActive Boolean+ createdAt DateTime @db.Date6}
How to use types when you apply schema changes to your database
When you apply schema changes to your database using Prisma Migrate or
db push, Prisma will use both the Prisma scalar type of each field and any native attribute it has to determine the correct database type for the corresponding column in the database.
As an example, create a Prisma schema with the following
Post model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id3 title String4 createdAt DateTime5 updatedAt DateTime @db.Date6}
This
Post model has:
- an
idfield with a Prisma type of
Int
- a
titlefield with a Prisma type of
String
- a
createdAtfield with a Prisma type of
DateTime
- an
updatedAtfield with a Prisma type of
DateTimeand a
@db.Datenative type attribute
Now apply these changes to an empty PostgreSQL database with the following command, run from the root directory of your project:
$npx prisma db push
You will see that the database has a newly created
Post table, with:
- an
idcolumn with a database type of
integer
- a
titlecolumn with a database type of
text
- a
createdAtcolumn with a database type of
timestamp(3)
- an
updatedAtcolumn with a database type of
date
Notice that the
@db.Date native type attribute modifies the database type of the
updatedAt column to
date, rather than the default of
timestamp(3).
More on using Prisma's type system
For further reference information on using Prisma's type system, see the following resources:
- The database connector page for each database provider has a type mapping section with a table of default type mappings between Prisma types and database types, and a table of database types with their corresponding native type attribute in Prisma. For example, the type mapping section for PostgreSQL is here.
- The model field scalar types section of the Prisma schema reference has a subsection for each Prisma scalar type. This includes a table of default mappings for that Prisma type in each database, and a table for each database listing the corresponding database types and their native type attributes in Prisma. For example, the entry for the
StringPrisma type is here.