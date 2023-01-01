How to use Prisma's type system

This guide introduces Prisma's type system and explains how to introspect existing native types in your database, and how to use types when you apply schema changes to your database with Prisma Migrate or db push .

How does Prisma's type system work?

Prisma uses types to define the kind of data that a field can hold. To make it easy to get started, Prisma provides a small number of core scalar types that should cover most default use cases. For example, take the following blog post model:

schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "postgresql" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 } 5 6 model Post { 7 id Int @id 8 title String 9 createdAt DateTime 10 }

The title field of the Post model uses the String scalar type, while the createdAt field uses the DateTime scalar type.

Databases also have their own type system, which defines the type of value that a column can hold. Most databases provide a large number of data types to allow fine-grained control over exactly what a column can store. For example, a database might provide inbuilt support for multiple sizes of integers, or for XML data. The names of these types vary between databases. For example, in PostgreSQL the column type for booleans is boolean , whereas in MySQL the tinyint(1) type is typically used.

In the blog post example above, we are using the PostgreSQL connector. This is specified in the datasource block of the Prisma schema.

Default type mappings To allow you to get started with our core scalar types, Prisma provides default type mappings that map each scalar type to a default type in the underlying database. For example: by default Prisma's String type gets mapped to PostgreSQL's text type and MySQL's varchar type

type gets mapped to PostgreSQL's type and MySQL's type by default Prisma's DateTime type gets mapped to PostgreSQL's timestamp(3) type and SQL Server's datetime2 type See Prisma's database connector pages for the default type mappings for a given database. For example, this table gives the default type mappings for PostgreSQL.

To see the default type mappings for all databases for a specific given Prisma type, see the model field scalar types section of the Prisma schema reference. For example, this table gives the default type mappings for the Float scalar type.