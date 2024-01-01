On this page

warning With Prisma ORM 5.19.0 , we have released TypedSQL. TypedSQL is a new way to write SQL queries that are type-safe and even easier to add to your workflow. We strongly recommend using TypedSQL queries over the legacy raw queries described below whenever possible.

Prisma Client supports the option of sending raw queries to your database. You may wish to use raw queries if:

you want to run a heavily optimized query

you require a feature that Prisma Client does not yet support (please consider raising an issue )

Raw queries are available for all relational databases Prisma ORM supports. In addition, from version 3.9.0 raw queries are supported in MongoDB. For more details, see the relevant sections:

For relational databases, Prisma Client exposes four methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:

$queryRaw to return actual records (for example, using SELECT ).

to return actual records (for example, using ). $executeRaw to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an UPDATE or DELETE ).

to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an or ). $queryRawUnsafe to return actual records (for example, using SELECT ) using a raw string.

to return actual records (for example, using ) using a raw string. $executeRawUnsafe to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an UPDATE or DELETE ) using a raw string.

The methods with "Unsafe" in the name are a lot more flexible but are at significant risk of making your code vulnerable to SQL injection.

The other two methods are safe to use with a simple template tag, no string building, and no concatenation. However, caution is required for more complex use cases as it is still possible to introduce SQL injection if these methods are used in certain ways. For more details, see the SQL injection prevention section below.

Note: All methods in the above list can only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, calling any of them with select 1; select 2; will not work.

$queryRaw returns actual database records. For example, the following SELECT query returns all fields for each record in the User table:

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User `



The method is implemented as a tagged template , which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma Client creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections:

const email = 'emelie@prisma.io'

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${ email } `



You can also use the Prisma.sql helper, in fact, the $queryRaw method will only accept a template string or the Prisma.sql helper:

const email = 'emelie@prisma.io'

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw (

Prisma . sql ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${ email } `

)



warning If you use string building to incorporate untrusted input into queries passed to this method, then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion. The prefered mechanism would be to include the text of the query at the point that you run this method. For more information on this risk and also examples of how to prevent it, see the SQL injection prevention section below.

Be aware that:

Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work: const name = 'Bob'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT 'My name is ${ name } '; `

Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation: const name = 'My name is Bob'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT ${ name } ; `

const name = 'Bob'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT 'My name is ' || ${ name } ; `



Template variables can only be used for data values (such as email in the example above). Variables cannot be used for identifiers such as column names, table names or database names, or for SQL keywords. For example, the following two queries would not work: const myTable = 'user'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM ${ myTable } ; `

const ordering = 'desc'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM Table ORDER BY ${ ordering } ; `



Prisma maps any database values returned by $queryRaw and $queryRawUnsafe to their corresponding JavaScript types. Learn more.

$queryRaw does not support dynamic table names in PostgreSQL databases. Learn more

$queryRaw returns an array. Each object corresponds to a database record:

[

{ id : 1 , email : 'emelie@prisma.io' , name : 'Emelie' } ,

{ id : 2 , email : 'yin@prisma.io' , name : 'Yin' } ,

]



You can also type the results of $queryRaw .

$queryRaw < T = unknown > ( query : TemplateStringsArray | Prisma . Sql , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < T > ;



PrismaPromise<T> uses a generic type parameter T . You can determine the type of T when you invoke the $queryRaw method. In the following example, $queryRaw returns User[] :



import { User } from '@prisma/client'



const result = await prisma . $queryRaw < User [ ] > ` SELECT * FROM User `





Note: If you do not provide a type, $queryRaw defaults to unknown .

If you are selecting specific fields of the model or want to include relations, refer to the documentation about leveraging Prisma Client's generated types if you want to make sure that the results are properly typed.

When you type the results of $queryRaw , the raw data might not always match the suggested TypeScript type. For example, the following Prisma model includes a Boolean field named published :

model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

published Boolean @default ( false )

title String

content String ?

}



The following query returns all posts. It then prints out the value of the published field for each Post :

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw < Post [ ] > ` SELECT * FROM Post `



result . forEach ( ( x ) => {

console . log ( x . published )

} )



For regular CRUD queries, the Prisma Client query engine standardizes the return type for all databases. Using the raw queries does not. If the database provider is MySQL, the returned values are 1 or 0 . However, if the database provider is PostgreSQL, the values are true or false .

Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as INT8 . This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only INT4 as input. If you use $queryRaw in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to INT8 , or cast your query parameters to INT4 .

It is not possible to interpolate table names. This means that you cannot use dynamic table names with $queryRaw . Instead, you must use $queryRawUnsafe , as follows:

let userTable = 'User'

let result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( ` SELECT * FROM ${ userTable } ` )



Note that if you use $queryRawUnsafe in conjunction with user inputs, you risk SQL injection attacks. Learn more.

The $queryRawUnsafe() method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database.

warning If you use this method with user inputs (in other words, SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput} ), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.



Wherever possible you should use the $queryRaw method instead. When used correctly $queryRaw method is significantly safer but note that the $queryRaw method can also be made vulnerable in certain circumstances. For more information, see the SQL injection prevention section below.

The following query returns all fields for each record in the User table:



import { User } from '@prisma/client'



const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User' )



You can also run a parameterized query. The following example returns all users whose email contains the string emelie@prisma.io :

prisma . $queryRawUnsafe (

'SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = $1' ,

'emelie@prisma.io'

)



Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as INT8 . This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only INT4 as input. If you use a parameterized $queryRawUnsafe query in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to INT8 , or cast your query parameters to INT4 .

For more details on using parameterized queries, see the parameterized queries section below.

$queryRawUnsafe < T = unknown > ( query : string , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < T > ;



$executeRaw returns the number of rows affected by a database operation, such as UPDATE or DELETE . This function does not return database records. The following query updates records in the database and returns a count of the number of records that were updated:

const result : number =

await prisma . $executeRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = true WHERE emailValidated = true `



The method is implemented as a tagged template , which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma Client creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections:

const emailValidated = true

const active = true



const result : number =

await prisma . $executeRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = ${ active } WHERE emailValidated = ${ emailValidated } ; `



warning If you use string building to incorporate untrusted input into queries passed to this method, then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion. The prefered mechanism would be to include the text of the query at the point that you run this method. For more information on this risk and also examples of how to prevent it, see the SQL injection prevention section below.

Be aware that:

$executeRaw does not support multiple queries in a single string (for example, ALTER TABLE and CREATE TABLE together).

Prisma Client submits prepared statements, and prepared statements only allow a subset of SQL statements. For example, START TRANSACTION is not permitted. You can learn more about the syntax that MySQL allows in Prepared Statements here .

PREPARE does not support ALTER - see the workaround.

Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work: const name = 'Bob'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ${ name } '; `

Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation: const name = 'My name is Bob'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE user SET greeting = ${ name } ; `

const name = 'Bob'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ' || ${ name } ; `



Template variables can only be used for data values (such as email in the example above). Variables cannot be used for identifiers such as column names, table names or database names, or for SQL keywords. For example, the following two queries would not work: const myTable = 'user'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE ${ myTable } SET active = true; `

const ordering = 'desc'

await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = true ORDER BY ${ desc } ; `



$executeRaw returns a number .

$executeRaw < T = unknown > ( query : TemplateStringsArray | Prisma . Sql , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < number > ;



The $executeRawUnsafe() method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. Like $executeRaw , it does not return database records, but returns the number of rows affected.

warning If you use this method with user inputs (in other words, SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput} ), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.



Wherever possible you should use the $executeRaw method instead. When used correctly $executeRaw method is significantly safer but note that the $executeRaw method can also be made vulnerable in certain circumstances. For more information, see the SQL injection prevention section below.

The following example uses a template string to update records in the database. It then returns a count of the number of records that were updated:

const emailValidated = true

const active = true



const result = await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe (

` UPDATE User SET active = ${ active } WHERE emailValidated = ${ emailValidated } `

)



The same can be written as a parameterized query:

const result = prisma . $executeRawUnsafe (

'UPDATE User SET active = $1 WHERE emailValidated = $2' ,

'yin@prisma.io' ,

true

)



For more details on using parameterized queries, see the parameterized queries section below.

$executeRawUnsafe < T = unknown > ( query : string , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < number > ;



Prisma maps any database values returned by $queryRaw and $queryRawUnsafe to their corresponding JavaScript types . This behavior is the same as for regular Prisma query methods like findMany() .

info Feature availability: In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the preview feature improvedQueryRaw . We made raw query type mapping Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use improvedQueryRaw in version 4.0.0 or later.

. We made raw query type mapping Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use in version 4.0.0 or later. Before version 4.0.0, raw query type mapping was not available for SQLite.

As an example, take a raw query that selects columns with BigInt , Bytes , Decimal and Date types from a table:

const result =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT bigint, bytes, decimal, date FROM "Table"; `



console . log ( result )

Show CLI results { bigint: BigInt("123"), bytes: Buffer.from([1, 2]), decimal: Decimal("12.34"), date: Date("<some_date>") }



In the result object, the database values have been mapped to the corresponding JavaScript types.

The following table shows the conversion between types used in the database and the JavaScript type returned by the raw query:

Database type JavaScript type Text String 32-bit integer Number Floating point number Number Double precision number Number 64-bit integer BigInt Decimal / numeric Decimal Bytes Buffer Json Object DateTime Date Date Date Time Date Uuid String Xml String

Note that the exact name for each database type will vary between databases – for example, the boolean type is known as boolean in PostgreSQL and STRING in CockroachDB. See the Scalar types reference for full details of type names for each database.

Raw queries with Prisma Client might require parameters to be in the expected types of the SQL function or query. Prisma Client does not do subtle, implicit casts.

As an example, take the following query using PostgreSQL's LENGTH function, which only accepts the text type as an input:

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT LENGTH( ${ 42 } ); `



This query returns an error:

// ERROR: function length(integer) does not exist

// HINT: No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts.



The solution in this case is to explicitly cast 42 to the text type:

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT LENGTH( ${ 42 } ::text); `



info Feature availability: This funtionality is Generally Available since version 4.0.0. In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, it was available with the preview feature improvedQueryRaw . For the example above before version 4.0.0, Prisma ORM silently coerces 42 to text and does not require the explicit cast. On the other hand the following raw query now works correctly, returning an integer result, and failed before: await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT ${ 1.5 } ::int as int `









In 2.10.0 and later, you can use .$executeRaw() and .$queryRaw() inside a transaction.

$executeRaw and $queryRaw are implemented as tagged templates . Tagged templates are the recommended way to use variables with raw SQL in the Prisma Client.

The following example includes a placeholder named ${userId} :

const userId = 42

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE id = ${ userId } ; `



✔ Benefits of using the tagged template versions of $queryRaw and $executeRaw include:

Prisma Client escapes all variables.

Tagged templates are database-agnostic - you do not need to remember if variables should be written as $1 (PostgreSQL) or ? (MySQL).

(PostgreSQL) or (MySQL). SQL Template Tag give you access to useful helpers.

give you access to useful helpers. Embedded, named variables are easier to read.

Note: You cannot pass a table or column name into a tagged template placeholder. For example, you cannot SELECT ? and pass in * or id, name based on some condition.

Prisma Client specifically uses SQL Template Tag , which exposes a number of helpers. For example, the following query uses join() to pass in a list of IDs:

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'



const ids = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 10 , 20 ]

const result =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE id IN ( ${ Prisma . join ( ids ) } ) `



The following example uses the empty and sql helpers to change the query depending on whether userName is empty:

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'



const userName = ''

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User ${

userName ? Prisma . sql ` WHERE name = ${userName} ` : Prisma . empty

} `



PostgreSQL does not support using ALTER in a prepared statement , which means that the following queries will not work:

await prisma . $executeRaw ` ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD " ${ password } " `

await prisma . $executeRaw (

Prisma . sql ` ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD " ${ password } " `

)



You can use the following query, but be aware that this is potentially unsafe as ${password} is not escaped:

await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( 'ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "$1"' , password } )



Unsupported types need to be cast to Prisma Client supported types before using them in $queryRaw or $queryRawUnsafe . For example, take the following model, which has a location field with an Unsupported type:

model Country {

location Unsupported ( "point" ) ?

}



The following query on the unsupported field will not work:

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT location FROM Country; `



Instead, cast Unsupported fields to any supported Prisma Client type, if your Unsupported column supports the cast.

The most common type you may want to cast your Unsupported column to is String . For example, on PostgreSQL, this would map to the text type:

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT location::text FROM Country; `



The database will thus provide a String representation of your data which Prisma Client supports.

For details of supported Prisma types, see the Prisma connector overview for the relevant database.

The ideal way to avoid SQL injection in Prisma Client is to use the ORM models to perform queries wherever possible.

Where this is not possible and raw queries are required, Prisma Client provides various raw methods, but it is important to use these methods safely.

This section will provide various examples of using these methods safely and unsafely. You can test these examples in the Prisma Playground.

These methods can mitigate the risk of SQL injection by escaping all variables when you use tagged templates and sends all queries as prepared statements.

$queryRaw ` ... `

$executeRaw ` ... `



The following example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection:

const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

const result =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${ inputString } `



console . log ( result )



However, it is also possible to use these methods in unsafe ways.

One way is by artificially generating a tagged template that unsafely concatenates user input.

The following example is vulnerable ❌ to SQL Injection:



const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

const query = ` SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${ inputString } `





const stringsArray : any = [ ... [ query ] ]





const stringsArray = [ ... [ query ] ]





stringsArray . raw = [ query ]





const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( stringsArray )

console . log ( result )



Another way to make these methods vulnerable is misuse of the Prisma.raw function.

The following examples are all vulnerable ❌ to SQL Injection:

const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

const result =

await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${ Prisma . raw (

inputString

) } `

console . log ( result )



const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw (

Prisma . raw ( ` SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${ inputString } ` )

)

console . log ( result )



const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

const query = Prisma . raw (

` SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${ inputString } `

)

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( query )

console . log ( result )



If you want to build your raw queries elsewhere or separate to your parameters you will need to use one of the following methods.

In this example, the sql helper method is used to build the query text by safely including the variable. It is safe ✅ from SQL Injection:



const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `





const query = Prisma . sql ` SELECT id , name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${ inputString } `



const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( query )

console . log ( result )



In this example which is safe ✅ from SQL Injection, the sql helper method is used to build the query text including a parameter marker for the input value. Each variable is represented by a marker symbol ( ? for MySQL, $1 , $2 , and so on for PostgreSQL). Note that the examples just show PostgreSQL queries.



const query





const query





query = Prisma . sql ` SELECT id , name FROM "User" WHERE name = $ 1 `





const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

query . values = [ inputString ]



const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( query )

console . log ( result )



Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by $1 , etc

If you want to build your raw queries somewhere other than where the query is executed, the ideal way to do this is to create an Sql object from the segments of your query and pass it the parameter value.

In the following example we have two variables to parameterize. The example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection as long as the query strings being passed to Prisma.sql only contain trusted content:



const query1 = ` SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = `

const query2 = ` OR name = `



const inputString1 = "Fred"

const inputString2 = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `



const query = Prisma . sql ( [ query1 , query2 , "" ] , inputString1 , inputString2 )

const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( query ) ;

console . log ( result ) ;



Note: Notice that the string array being passed as the first parameter Prisma.sql needs to have an empty string at the end as the sql function expects one more query segment than the number of parameters.

If you want to build your raw queries into one large string, this is still possible but requires some care as it is uses the potentially dangerous Prisma.raw method. You also need to build your query using the correct parameter markers for your database as Prisma won't be able to provide markers for the relevant database as it usually is.

The following example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection as long as the query strings being passed to Prisma.raw only contain trusted content:



const query





const query





const query1 = ` SELECT id, name FROM "User" `

const query2 = ` WHERE name = $1 `



query = Prisma . raw ( ` ${ query1 } ${ query2 } ` )





const inputString = ` 'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post" `

query . values = [ inputString ]



const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( query )

console . log ( result )



If you cannot use tagged templates, you can instead use $queryRawUnsafe or $executeRawUnsafe . However, be aware that these functions significantly increase the risk of SQL injection vulnerabilities in your code.

The following example concatenates query and inputString . Prisma Client ❌ cannot escape inputString in this example, which makes it vulnerable to SQL injection:

const inputString = '"Sarah" UNION SELECT id, title, content FROM Post'

const query = 'SELECT id, name, email FROM User WHERE name = ' + inputString

const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( query )



console . log ( result )



As an alternative to tagged templates, $queryRawUnsafe supports standard parameterized queries where each variable is represented by a symbol ( ? for MySQL, $1 , $2 , and so on for PostgreSQL). Note that the examples just show PostgreSQL queries.

The following example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection:

const userName = 'Sarah'

const email = 'sarah@prisma.io'

const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe (

'SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = $1 OR email = $2)' ,

userName ,

email

)



Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by $1 and $2

As with tagged templates, Prisma Client escapes all variables when they are provided in this way.

Note: You cannot pass a table or column name as a variable into a parameterized query. For example, you cannot SELECT ? and pass in * or id, name based on some condition.

When you use ILIKE , the % wildcard character(s) should be included in the variable itself, not the query ( string ). This example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection.

const userName = 'Sarah'

const emailFragment = 'prisma.io'

const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe (

'SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE (name = $1 OR email ILIKE $2)' ,

userName ,

` % ${ emailFragment } `

)



Note: Using %$2 as an argument would not work

For MongoDB in versions 3.9.0 and later, Prisma Client exposes three methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:

$runCommandRaw to run a command against the database

to run a command against the database <model>.findRaw to find zero or more documents that match the filter.

to find zero or more documents that match the filter. <model>.aggregateRaw to perform aggregation operations on a collection.

$runCommandRaw() runs a raw MongoDB command against the database. As input, it accepts all MongoDB database commands , with the following exceptions:

When you use $runCommandRaw() to run a MongoDB database command, note the following:

The object that you pass when you invoke $runCommandRaw() must follow the syntax of the MongoDB database command.

must follow the syntax of the MongoDB database command. You must connect to the database with an appropriate role for the MongoDB database command.

In the following example, a query inserts two records with the same _id . This bypasses normal document validation.

prisma . $runCommandRaw ( {

insert : 'Pets' ,

bypassDocumentValidation : true ,

documents : [

{

_id : 1 ,

name : 'Felinecitas' ,

type : 'Cat' ,

breed : 'Russian Blue' ,

age : 12 ,

} ,

{

_id : 1 ,

name : 'Nao Nao' ,

type : 'Dog' ,

breed : 'Chow Chow' ,

age : 2 ,

} ,

] ,

} )



warning Do not use $runCommandRaw() for queries which contain the "find" or "aggregate" commands, because you might be unable to fetch all data. This is because MongoDB returns a cursor that is attached to your MongoDB session, and you might not hit the same MongoDB session every time. For these queries, you should use the specialised findRaw() and aggregateRaw() methods instead.

$runCommandRaw() returns a JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.

$runCommandRaw ( command : InputJsonObject ) : PrismaPromise < JsonObject > ;



<model>.findRaw() returns actual database records. It will find zero or more documents that match the filter on the User collection:

const result = await prisma . user . findRaw ( {

filter : { age : { $gt : 25 } } ,

options : { projection : { _id : false } } ,

} )



<model>.findRaw() returns a JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.

< model > . findRaw ( args ? : { filter ? : InputJsonObject , options ? : InputJsonObject } ) : PrismaPromise < JsonObject > ;



filter : The query predicate filter. If unspecified, then all documents in the collection will match the predicate .

: The query predicate filter. If unspecified, then all documents in the collection will match the predicate . options : Additional options to pass to the find command .

<model>.aggregateRaw() returns aggregated database records. It will perform aggregation operations on the User collection:

const result = await prisma . user . aggregateRaw ( {

pipeline : [

{ $match : { status : 'registered' } } ,

{ $group : { _id : '$country' , total : { $sum : 1 } } } ,

] ,

} )



<model>.aggregateRaw() returns a JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.

< model > . aggregateRaw ( args ? : { pipeline ? : InputJsonObject [ ] , options ? : InputJsonObject } ) : PrismaPromise < JsonObject > ;

