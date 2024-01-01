Raw queries
With Prisma ORM
5.19.0, we have released TypedSQL. TypedSQL is a new way to write SQL queries that are type-safe and even easier to add to your workflow.
We strongly recommend using TypedSQL queries over the legacy raw queries described below whenever possible.
Prisma Client supports the option of sending raw queries to your database. You may wish to use raw queries if:
- you want to run a heavily optimized query
- you require a feature that Prisma Client does not yet support (please consider raising an issue)
Raw queries are available for all relational databases Prisma ORM supports. In addition, from version
3.9.0 raw queries are supported in MongoDB. For more details, see the relevant sections:
Raw queries with relational databases
For relational databases, Prisma Client exposes four methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:
$queryRawto return actual records (for example, using
SELECT).
$executeRawto return a count of affected rows (for example, after an
UPDATEor
DELETE).
$queryRawUnsafeto return actual records (for example, using
SELECT) using a raw string.
$executeRawUnsafeto return a count of affected rows (for example, after an
UPDATEor
DELETE) using a raw string.
The methods with "Unsafe" in the name are a lot more flexible but are at significant risk of making your code vulnerable to SQL injection.
The other two methods are safe to use with a simple template tag, no string building, and no concatenation. However, caution is required for more complex use cases as it is still possible to introduce SQL injection if these methods are used in certain ways. For more details, see the SQL injection prevention section below.
Note: All methods in the above list can only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, calling any of them with
select 1; select 2;will not work.
$queryRaw
$queryRaw returns actual database records. For example, the following
SELECT query returns all fields for each record in the
User table:
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User`
The method is implemented as a tagged template, which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma Client creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections:
const email = 'emelie@prisma.io'
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${email}`
You can also use the
Prisma.sql helper, in fact, the
$queryRaw method will only accept a template string or the
Prisma.sql helper:
const email = 'emelie@prisma.io'
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(
Prisma.sql`SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${email}`
)
If you use string building to incorporate untrusted input into queries passed to this method, then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion. The prefered mechanism would be to include the text of the query at the point that you run this method. For more information on this risk and also examples of how to prevent it, see the SQL injection prevention section below.
Considerations
Be aware that:
-
Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work:
const name = 'Bob'
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT 'My name is ${name}';`
Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation:
const name = 'My name is Bob'
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT ${name};`
const name = 'Bob'
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT 'My name is ' || ${name};`
-
Template variables can only be used for data values (such as
const myTable = 'user'
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM ${myTable};`
const ordering = 'desc'
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM Table ORDER BY ${ordering};`
-
Prisma maps any database values returned by
$queryRawand
$queryRawUnsafeto their corresponding JavaScript types. Learn more.
-
$queryRawdoes not support dynamic table names in PostgreSQL databases. Learn more
Return type
$queryRaw returns an array. Each object corresponds to a database record:
[
{ id: 1, email: 'emelie@prisma.io', name: 'Emelie' },
{ id: 2, email: 'yin@prisma.io', name: 'Yin' },
]
You can also type the results of
$queryRaw.
Signature
$queryRaw<T = unknown>(query: TemplateStringsArray | Prisma.Sql, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<T>;
Typing
$queryRaw results
PrismaPromise<T> uses a generic type parameter
T. You can determine the type of
T when you invoke the
$queryRaw method. In the following example,
$queryRaw returns
User[]:
// import the generated `User` type from the `@prisma/client` module
import { User } from '@prisma/client'
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw<User[]>`SELECT * FROM User`
// result is of type: `User[]`
Note: If you do not provide a type,
$queryRawdefaults to
unknown.
If you are selecting specific fields of the model or want to include relations, refer to the documentation about leveraging Prisma Client's generated types if you want to make sure that the results are properly typed.
Type caveats when using raw SQL
When you type the results of
$queryRaw, the raw data might not always match the suggested TypeScript type. For example, the following Prisma model includes a
Boolean field named
published:
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
published Boolean @default(false)
title String
content String?
}
The following query returns all posts. It then prints out the value of the
published field for each
Post:
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw<Post[]>`SELECT * FROM Post`
result.forEach((x) => {
console.log(x.published)
})
For regular CRUD queries, the Prisma Client query engine standardizes the return type for all databases. Using the raw queries does not. If the database provider is MySQL, the returned values are
1 or
0. However, if the database provider is PostgreSQL, the values are
true or
false.
Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as
INT8. This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only
INT4as input. If you use
$queryRawin conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to
INT8, or cast your query parameters to
INT4.
Dynamic table names in PostgreSQL
It is not possible to interpolate table names. This means that you cannot use dynamic table names with
$queryRaw. Instead, you must use
$queryRawUnsafe, as follows:
let userTable = 'User'
let result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(`SELECT * FROM ${userTable}`)
Note that if you use
$queryRawUnsafe in conjunction with user inputs, you risk SQL injection attacks. Learn more.
$queryRawUnsafe()
The
$queryRawUnsafe() method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database.
If you use this method with user inputs (in other words,
SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput}), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.
Wherever possible you should use the
$queryRaw method instead. When used correctly
$queryRaw method is significantly safer but note that the
$queryRaw method can also be made vulnerable in certain circumstances. For more information, see the SQL injection prevention section below.
The following query returns all fields for each record in the
User table:
// import the generated `User` type from the `@prisma/client` module
import { User } from '@prisma/client'
const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe('SELECT * FROM User')
You can also run a parameterized query. The following example returns all users whose email contains the string
emelie@prisma.io:
prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(
'SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = $1',
'emelie@prisma.io'
)
Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as
INT8. This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only
INT4as input. If you use a parameterized
$queryRawUnsafequery in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to
INT8, or cast your query parameters to
INT4.
For more details on using parameterized queries, see the parameterized queries section below.
Signature
$queryRawUnsafe<T = unknown>(query: string, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<T>;
$executeRaw
$executeRaw returns the number of rows affected by a database operation, such as
UPDATE or
DELETE. This function does not return database records. The following query updates records in the database and returns a count of the number of records that were updated:
const result: number =
await prisma.$executeRaw`UPDATE User SET active = true WHERE emailValidated = true`
The method is implemented as a tagged template, which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma Client creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections:
const emailValidated = true
const active = true
const result: number =
await prisma.$executeRaw`UPDATE User SET active = ${active} WHERE emailValidated = ${emailValidated};`
If you use string building to incorporate untrusted input into queries passed to this method, then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion. The prefered mechanism would be to include the text of the query at the point that you run this method. For more information on this risk and also examples of how to prevent it, see the SQL injection prevention section below.
Considerations
Be aware that:
-
$executeRawdoes not support multiple queries in a single string (for example,
ALTER TABLEand
CREATE TABLEtogether).
-
Prisma Client submits prepared statements, and prepared statements only allow a subset of SQL statements. For example,
START TRANSACTIONis not permitted. You can learn more about the syntax that MySQL allows in Prepared Statements here.
-
PREPAREdoes not support
ALTER- see the workaround.
-
Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work:
const name = 'Bob'
await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ${name}';`
Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation:
const name = 'My name is Bob'
await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE user SET greeting = ${name};`
const name = 'Bob'
await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ' || ${name};`
-
Template variables can only be used for data values (such as
const myTable = 'user'
await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE ${myTable} SET active = true;`
const ordering = 'desc'
await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE User SET active = true ORDER BY ${desc};`
Return type
$executeRaw returns a
number.
Signature
$executeRaw<T = unknown>(query: TemplateStringsArray | Prisma.Sql, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<number>;
$executeRawUnsafe()
The
$executeRawUnsafe() method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. Like
$executeRaw, it does not return database records, but returns the number of rows affected.
If you use this method with user inputs (in other words,
SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput}), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.
Wherever possible you should use the
$executeRaw method instead. When used correctly
$executeRaw method is significantly safer but note that the
$executeRaw method can also be made vulnerable in certain circumstances. For more information, see the SQL injection prevention section below.
The following example uses a template string to update records in the database. It then returns a count of the number of records that were updated:
const emailValidated = true
const active = true
const result = await prisma.$executeRawUnsafe(
`UPDATE User SET active = ${active} WHERE emailValidated = ${emailValidated}`
)
The same can be written as a parameterized query:
const result = prisma.$executeRawUnsafe(
'UPDATE User SET active = $1 WHERE emailValidated = $2',
'yin@prisma.io',
true
)
For more details on using parameterized queries, see the parameterized queries section below.
Signature
$executeRawUnsafe<T = unknown>(query: string, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<number>;
Raw query type mapping
Prisma maps any database values returned by
$queryRaw and
$queryRawUnsafeto their corresponding JavaScript types. This behavior is the same as for regular Prisma query methods like
findMany().
Feature availability:
- In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the preview feature
improvedQueryRaw. We made raw query type mapping Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use
improvedQueryRawin version 4.0.0 or later.
- Before version 4.0.0, raw query type mapping was not available for SQLite.
As an example, take a raw query that selects columns with
BigInt,
Bytes,
Decimal and
Date types from a table:
const result =
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT bigint, bytes, decimal, date FROM "Table";`
console.log(result)
{ bigint: BigInt("123"), bytes: Buffer.from([1, 2]), decimal: Decimal("12.34"), date: Date("<some_date>") }
In the
result object, the database values have been mapped to the corresponding JavaScript types.
The following table shows the conversion between types used in the database and the JavaScript type returned by the raw query:
|Database type
|JavaScript type
|Text
String
|32-bit integer
Number
|Floating point number
Number
|Double precision number
Number
|64-bit integer
BigInt
|Decimal / numeric
Decimal
|Bytes
Buffer
|Json
Object
|DateTime
Date
|Date
Date
|Time
Date
|Uuid
String
|Xml
String
Note that the exact name for each database type will vary between databases – for example, the boolean type is known as
boolean in PostgreSQL and
STRING in CockroachDB. See the Scalar types reference for full details of type names for each database.
Raw query typecasting behavior
Raw queries with Prisma Client might require parameters to be in the expected types of the SQL function or query. Prisma Client does not do subtle, implicit casts.
As an example, take the following query using PostgreSQL's
LENGTH function, which only accepts the
text type as an input:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT LENGTH(${42});`
This query returns an error:
// ERROR: function length(integer) does not exist
// HINT: No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts.
The solution in this case is to explicitly cast
42 to the
text type:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT LENGTH(${42}::text);`
Feature availability: This funtionality is Generally Available since version 4.0.0. In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, it was available with the preview feature
improvedQueryRaw.
For the example above before version 4.0.0, Prisma ORM silently coerces
42 to
text and does not require the explicit cast.
On the other hand the following raw query now works correctly, returning an integer result, and failed before:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT ${1.5}::int as int`
// Now: [{ int: 2 }]
// Before: db error: ERROR: incorrect binary data format in bind parameter 1
Transactions
In 2.10.0 and later, you can use
.$executeRaw() and
.$queryRaw() inside a transaction.
Using variables
$executeRaw and
$queryRaw are implemented as tagged templates. Tagged templates are the recommended way to use variables with raw SQL in the Prisma Client.
The following example includes a placeholder named
${userId}:
const userId = 42
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User WHERE id = ${userId};`
✔ Benefits of using the tagged template versions of
$queryRaw and
$executeRaw include:
- Prisma Client escapes all variables.
- Tagged templates are database-agnostic - you do not need to remember if variables should be written as
$1(PostgreSQL) or
?(MySQL).
- SQL Template Tag give you access to useful helpers.
- Embedded, named variables are easier to read.
Note: You cannot pass a table or column name into a tagged template placeholder. For example, you cannot
SELECT ?and pass in
*or
id, namebased on some condition.
Tagged template helpers
Prisma Client specifically uses SQL Template Tag, which exposes a number of helpers. For example, the following query uses
join() to pass in a list of IDs:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'
const ids = [1, 3, 5, 10, 20]
const result =
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User WHERE id IN (${Prisma.join(ids)})`
The following example uses the
empty and
sql helpers to change the query depending on whether
userName is empty:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'
const userName = ''
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User ${
userName ? Prisma.sql`` : Prisma.empty // Cannot use "" or NULL here!
}`
ALTER limitation (PostgreSQL)
PostgreSQL does not support using
ALTER in a prepared statement, which means that the following queries will not work:
await prisma.$executeRaw`ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "${password}"`
await prisma.$executeRaw(
Prisma.sql`ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "${password}"`
)
You can use the following query, but be aware that this is potentially unsafe as
${password} is not escaped:
await prisma.$executeRawUnsafe('ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "$1"', password})
Unsupported types
Unsupported types need to be cast to Prisma Client supported types before using them in
$queryRaw or
$queryRawUnsafe. For example, take the following model, which has a
location field with an
Unsupported type:
model Country {
location Unsupported("point")?
}
The following query on the unsupported field will not work:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT location FROM Country;`
Instead, cast
Unsupported fields to any supported Prisma Client type, if your
Unsupported column supports the cast.
The most common type you may want to cast your
Unsupported column to is
String. For example, on PostgreSQL, this would map to the
text type:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT location::text FROM Country;`
The database will thus provide a
String representation of your data which Prisma Client supports.
For details of supported Prisma types, see the Prisma connector overview for the relevant database.
SQL injection prevention
The ideal way to avoid SQL injection in Prisma Client is to use the ORM models to perform queries wherever possible.
Where this is not possible and raw queries are required, Prisma Client provides various raw methods, but it is important to use these methods safely.
This section will provide various examples of using these methods safely and unsafely. You can test these examples in the Prisma Playground.
In
$queryRaw and
$executeRaw
Simple, safe use of
$queryRaw and
$executeRaw
These methods can mitigate the risk of SQL injection by escaping all variables when you use tagged templates and sends all queries as prepared statements.
$queryRaw`...` // Tagged template
$executeRaw`...` // Tagged template
The following example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection:
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
const result =
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${inputString}`
console.log(result)
Unsafe use of
$queryRaw and
$executeRaw
However, it is also possible to use these methods in unsafe ways.
One way is by artificially generating a tagged template that unsafely concatenates user input.
The following example is vulnerable ❌ to SQL Injection:
// Unsafely generate query text
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"` // SQL Injection
const query = `SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${inputString}`
// Version for Typescript
const stringsArray: any = [...[query]]
// Version for Javascript
const stringsArray = [...[query]]
// Use the `raw` property to impersonate a tagged template
stringsArray.raw = [query]
// Use queryRaw
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(stringsArray)
console.log(result)
Another way to make these methods vulnerable is misuse of the
Prisma.raw function.
The following examples are all vulnerable ❌ to SQL Injection:
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
const result =
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${Prisma.raw(
inputString
)}`
console.log(result)
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(
Prisma.raw(`SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${inputString}`)
)
console.log(result)
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
const query = Prisma.raw(
`SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${inputString}`
)
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(query)
console.log(result)
Safely using
$queryRaw and
$executeRaw in more complex scenarios
Building raw queries separate to query execution
If you want to build your raw queries elsewhere or separate to your parameters you will need to use one of the following methods.
In this example, the
sql helper method is used to build the query text by safely including the variable. It is safe ✅ from SQL Injection:
// inputString can be untrusted input
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
// Safe if the text query below is completely trusted content
const query = Prisma.sql`SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ${inputString}`
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(query)
console.log(result)
In this example which is safe ✅ from SQL Injection, the
sql helper method is used to build the query text including a parameter marker for the input value. Each variable is represented by a marker symbol (
? for MySQL,
$1,
$2, and so on for PostgreSQL). Note that the examples just show PostgreSQL queries.
// Version for Typescript
const query: any
// Version for Javascript
const query
// Safe if the text query below is completely trusted content
query = Prisma.sql`SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = $1`
// inputString can be untrusted input
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
query.values = [inputString]
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(query)
console.log(result)
Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by
$1, etc
Building raw queries elsewhere or in stages
If you want to build your raw queries somewhere other than where the query is executed, the ideal way to do this is to create an
Sql object from the segments of your query and pass it the parameter value.
In the following example we have two variables to parameterize. The example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection as long as the query strings being passed to
Prisma.sql only contain trusted content:
// Example is safe if the text query below is completely trusted content
const query1 = `SELECT id, name FROM "User" WHERE name = ` // The first parameter would be inserted after this string
const query2 = ` OR name = ` // The second parameter would be inserted after this string
const inputString1 = "Fred"
const inputString2 = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
const query = Prisma.sql([query1, query2, ""], inputString1, inputString2)
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(query);
console.log(result);
Note: Notice that the string array being passed as the first parameter
Prisma.sqlneeds to have an empty string at the end as the
sqlfunction expects one more query segment than the number of parameters.
If you want to build your raw queries into one large string, this is still possible but requires some care as it is uses the potentially dangerous
Prisma.raw method. You also need to build your query using the correct parameter markers for your database as Prisma won't be able to provide markers for the relevant database as it usually is.
The following example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection as long as the query strings being passed to
Prisma.raw only contain trusted content:
// Version for Typescript
const query: any
// Version for Javascript
const query
// Example is safe if the text query below is completely trusted content
const query1 = `SELECT id, name FROM "User" `
const query2 = `WHERE name = $1 `
query = Prisma.raw(`${query1}${query2}`)
// inputString can be untrusted input
const inputString = `'Sarah' UNION SELECT id, title FROM "Post"`
query.values = [inputString]
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(query)
console.log(result)
In
$queryRawUnsafe and
$executeRawUnsafe
Using
$queryRawUnsafe and
$executeRawUnsafe unsafely
If you cannot use tagged templates, you can instead use
$queryRawUnsafe or
$executeRawUnsafe. However, be aware that these functions significantly increase the risk of SQL injection vulnerabilities in your code.
The following example concatenates
query and
inputString. Prisma Client ❌ cannot escape
inputString in this example, which makes it vulnerable to SQL injection:
const inputString = '"Sarah" UNION SELECT id, title, content FROM Post' // SQL Injection
const query = 'SELECT id, name, email FROM User WHERE name = ' + inputString
const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(query)
console.log(result)
Parameterized queries
As an alternative to tagged templates,
$queryRawUnsafe supports standard parameterized queries where each variable is represented by a symbol (
? for MySQL,
$1,
$2, and so on for PostgreSQL). Note that the examples just show PostgreSQL queries.
The following example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection:
const userName = 'Sarah'
const email = 'sarah@prisma.io'
const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(
'SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = $1 OR email = $2)',
userName,
email
)
Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by
$1and
$2
As with tagged templates, Prisma Client escapes all variables when they are provided in this way.
Note: You cannot pass a table or column name as a variable into a parameterized query. For example, you cannot
SELECT ?and pass in
*or
id, namebased on some condition.
Parameterized PostgreSQL
ILIKE query
When you use
ILIKE, the
% wildcard character(s) should be included in the variable itself, not the query (
string). This example is safe ✅ from SQL Injection.
const userName = 'Sarah'
const emailFragment = 'prisma.io'
const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(
'SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE (name = $1 OR email ILIKE $2)',
userName,
`%${emailFragment}`
)
Note: Using
%$2as an argument would not work
Raw queries with MongoDB
For MongoDB in versions
3.9.0 and later, Prisma Client exposes three methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:
$runCommandRawto run a command against the database
<model>.findRawto find zero or more documents that match the filter.
<model>.aggregateRawto perform aggregation operations on a collection.
$runCommandRaw()
$runCommandRaw() runs a raw MongoDB command against the database. As input, it accepts all MongoDB database commands, with the following exceptions:
find(use
findRaw()instead)
aggregate(use
aggregateRaw()instead)
When you use
$runCommandRaw() to run a MongoDB database command, note the following:
- The object that you pass when you invoke
$runCommandRaw()must follow the syntax of the MongoDB database command.
- You must connect to the database with an appropriate role for the MongoDB database command.
In the following example, a query inserts two records with the same
_id. This bypasses normal document validation.
prisma.$runCommandRaw({
insert: 'Pets',
bypassDocumentValidation: true,
documents: [
{
_id: 1,
name: 'Felinecitas',
type: 'Cat',
breed: 'Russian Blue',
age: 12,
},
{
_id: 1,
name: 'Nao Nao',
type: 'Dog',
breed: 'Chow Chow',
age: 2,
},
],
})
Do not use
$runCommandRaw() for queries which contain the
"find" or
"aggregate" commands, because you might be unable to fetch all data. This is because MongoDB returns a cursor that is attached to your MongoDB session, and you might not hit the same MongoDB session every time. For these queries, you should use the specialised
findRaw() and
aggregateRaw() methods instead.
Return type
$runCommandRaw() returns a
JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.
Signature
$runCommandRaw(command: InputJsonObject): PrismaPromise<JsonObject>;
findRaw()
<model>.findRaw() returns actual database records. It will find zero or more documents that match the filter on the
User collection:
const result = await prisma.user.findRaw({
filter: { age: { $gt: 25 } },
options: { projection: { _id: false } },
})
Return type
<model>.findRaw() returns a
JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.
Signature
<model>.findRaw(args?: {filter?: InputJsonObject, options?: InputJsonObject}): PrismaPromise<JsonObject>;
filter: The query predicate filter. If unspecified, then all documents in the collection will match the predicate.
options: Additional options to pass to the
findcommand.
aggregateRaw()
<model>.aggregateRaw() returns aggregated database records. It will perform aggregation operations on the
User collection:
const result = await prisma.user.aggregateRaw({
pipeline: [
{ $match: { status: 'registered' } },
{ $group: { _id: '$country', total: { $sum: 1 } } },
],
})
Return type
<model>.aggregateRaw() returns a
JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.
Signature
<model>.aggregateRaw(args?: {pipeline?: InputJsonObject[], options?: InputJsonObject}): PrismaPromise<JsonObject>;
pipeline: An array of aggregation stages to process and transform the document stream via the aggregation pipeline.
options: Additional options to pass to the
aggregatecommand.