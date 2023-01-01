Track your migration history with prisma migrate dev

The prisma migrate dev command allows you to track the changes you make to your database. The prisma migrate dev command automatically generates SQL migration files (saved in /prisma/migrations ) and applies them to the database. When a migration is applied to the database, the migrations table ( _prisma_migrations ) in your database is also updated.

The prisma migrate dev command tracks the state of the database using the following pieces of state:

the Prisma schema

the migrations history

the migrations table

the database schema

Note: The pieces of state used to track the state of a migration are the same as the ones described in how Prisma Migrate tracks the migration state section.

You can customize migrations before you apply them to the database using the --create-only flag. For example, you might want to edit a migration if you want to rename columns without incurring any data loss or load database extensions (in PostgreSQL) and database views (currently not supported).

Under the hood, Prisma Migrate uses a shadow database to detect a schema drift and generate new migrations.

Note: prisma migrate dev is intended to be used only in development with a disposable database.

If prisma migrate dev detects a schema drift or a migration history conflict, you will be prompted to reset (drop and recreate your database) your database to sync the migration history and the database schema.