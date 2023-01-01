Customizing migrations

To edit a migration file before applying it, the general procedure is the following:

Make a schema change that requires custom SQL (for example, to preserve existing data)

You can use the same technique to rename a model - edit the generated SQL to rename the table rather than drop and re-create it.

Edit the draft migration as shown, changing DROP / DELETE to a single RENAME COLUMN :

Run the following command to create a draft migration that you can edit before applying to the database:

Rename the field in the schema:

To rename the biograpy field to biography :

To actually rename a field and avoid data loss when you run the migration in production, you need to modify the generated migration SQL before applying it to the database. Consider the following schema fragment - the biograpy field is spelled wrong.

By default, renaming a field in the schema results in a migration that will:

Example: Use the expand and contract pattern to evolve the schema without downtime

Making schema changes to existing fields, e.g., renaming a field can lead to downtime. It happens in the time frame between applying a migration that modifies an existing field, and deploying a new version of the application code which uses the modified field.

You can prevent downtime by breaking down the steps required to alter a field into a series of discrete steps designed to introduce the change gradually. This pattern is known as the expand and contract pattern.

The pattern involves two components: your application code accessing the database and the database schema you intend to alter.

With the expand and contract pattern, renaming the field bio to biography would look as follows with Prisma:

Add the new biography field to your Prisma schema and create a migration model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) bio String biography String userId Int @unique user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) } Expand: update the application code and write to both the bio and biography fields, but continue reading from the bio field, and deploy the code Create an empty migration and copy existing data from the bio to the biography field $ npx prisma migrate dev --name copy_biography --create-only prisma/migrations/20210420000000_copy_biography/migration.sql 1 UPDATE "Profile" SET biography = bio ; Verify the integrity of the biography field in the database Update application code to read from the new biography field Update application code to stop writing to the bio field Contract: remove the bio from the Prisma schema, and create a migration to remove the bio field model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) bio String biography String userId Int @unique user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) } $ npx prisma migrate dev --name remove_bio

By using this approach, you avoid potential downtime that altering existing fields that are used in the application code are prone to, and reduce the amount of coordination required between applying the migration and deploying the updated application code.

Note that this pattern is applicable in any situation involving a change to a column that has data and is in use by the application code. Examples include combining two fields into one, or transforming a 1:n relation to a m:n relation.

To learn more, check out the Data Guide article on the expand and contract pattern