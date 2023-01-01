Native database types

Prisma Migrate translates the model defined in your Prisma schema into features in your database.

Every¹ feature in your data model maps to a corresponding feature in the underlying database. If you can define a feature in the Prisma schema, it is supported by Prisma Migrate.

For a complete list of Prisma schema features, refer to:

Database features matrix for a list of database features and what they map to in the Prisma schema.

Prisma schema reference for a list of all Prisma schema features, including field types, attributes, and functions.

Prisma Migrate also supports mapping each field to a specific native type, and there are ways to include features without a Prisma schema equivalent in your database.