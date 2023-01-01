Docs
Prototyping your schema

The Prisma CLI has a dedicated command for prototyping schemas: db push

db push uses the same engine as Prisma Migrate to synchronize your Prisma schema with your database schema. The db push command:

  1. Introspects the database to infer and executes the changes required to make your database schema reflect the state of your Prisma schema.

  2. By default, after changes have been applied to the database schema, generators are triggered (for example, Prisma Client). You do not need to manually invoke prisma generate.

  3. If db push anticipates that the changes could result in data loss, it will:

    • Throw an error
    • Require the --accept-data-loss option if you still want to make the changes

Notes:

  • db push does not interact with or rely on migrations. The migrations table _prisma_migrations will not be created or updated, and no migration files will be generated.
  • When working with PlanetScale, we recommend that you use db push instead of migrate. For details refer to our Getting Started documentation, either Start from scratch or Add to existing project depending on your situation.

Choosing db push or Prisma Migrate

db push works well if:

  • You want to quickly prototype and iterate on schema design locally without the need to deploy these changes to other environments such as other developers, or staging and production environments.
  • You are prioritizing reaching a desired end-state and not the changes or steps executed to reach that end-state (there is no way to preview changes made by db push)
  • You do not need to control how schema changes impact data. There is no way to orchestrate schema and data migrations—if db push anticipates that changes will result in data loss, you can either accept data loss with the --accept-data-loss option or stop the process. There is no way to customize the changes.

See Schema prototyping with db push for an example of how to use db push in this way.

db push is not recommended if:

  • You want to replicate your schema changes in other environments without losing data. You can use db push for prototyping, but you should use migrations to commit the schema changes and apply these in your other environments.
  • You want fine-grained control over how the schema changes are executed - for example, renaming a column instead of dropping it and creating a new one.
  • You want to keep track of changes made to the database schema over time. db push does not create any artifacts that allow you to keep track of these changes.
  • You want the schema changes to be reversible. You can use db push again to revert to the original state, but this might result in data loss.

Can I use Prisma Migrate and db push together?

Yes, you can use db push and Prisma Migrate together in your development workflow . For example, you can:

  • Use db push to prototype a schema at the start of a project and initialize a migration history when you are happy with the first draft
  • Use db push to prototype a change to an existing schema, then run prisma migrate dev to generate a migration from your changes (you will be asked to reset)

Prototyping a new schema

The following scenario demonstrates how to use db push to synchronize a new schema with an empty database, and evolve that schema - including what happens when db push detects that a change will result in data loss.

  1. Create a first draft of your schema:

    generator client {
      provider = "prisma-client-js"
    }
    

    datasource db {
      provider = "postgresql"
      url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
    }
    

    model User {
      id       Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
      name     String
      jobTitle String
      posts    Post[]
      profile  Profile?
    }
    

    model Profile {
      id       Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
      biograpy String // Intentional typo!
      userId   Int    @unique
      user     User   @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])
    }
    

    model Post {
      id         Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
      title      String
      published  Boolean    @default(true)
      content    String     @db.VarChar(500)
      authorId   Int
      author     User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
      categories Category[]
    }
    

    model Category {
      id    Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
      name  String @db.VarChar(50)
      posts Post[]
    

      @@unique([name])
    }

  2. Use db push to push the initial schema to the database:

    $npx prisma db push

  3. Create some example content:

    const add = await prisma.user.create({
      data: {
        name: 'Eloise',
        jobTitle: 'Programmer',
        posts: {
          create: {
            title: 'How to create a MySQL database',
            content: 'Some content',
          },
        },
      },
    })

  4. Make an additive change - for example, create a new required field:

    // ... //
    

    model Post {
      id          Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
      title       String
      description String
      published   Boolean    @default(true)
      content     String     @db.VarChar(500)
      authorId    Int
      author      User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
      categories  Category[]
    }
    

    // ... //

  5. Push the changes:

    $npx prisma db push

    db push will prompt you to reset because you cannot add a required field to a table with existing content unless you provide a default value:

    ⚠️ We found changes that cannot be executed:
    

    • Added the required column `description` to the `Post` table without a default value. There are 2 rows in this table, it is not possible to execute this.
    

    ? To apply this step we need to reset the database, do you want to continue? All data will be lost. » (y/N)

Use the --accept-data-loss flag to skip this warning, or --force-reset to ignore all warnings.

  1. Confirm data loss and apply changes to your database (or revisit your schema):

     There might be data loss when applying the changes:
    

     • Added the required column `description` to the `Post` table without a default value.
    

     ? Do you want to ignore the warning(s)? Some data will be lost. » (y/N)

    Note: Unlike Prisma Migrate, db push does not generate migrations that you can modify to preserve data, and is therefore best suited for prototyping in a development environment.

  2. Continue to evolve your schema until it reaches a relatively stable state.

  3. Initialize a migration history:

    $npx prisma migrate dev --name initial-state

    The steps taken to reach the initial prototype are not preserved - db push does not generate a history.

  4. Push your migration history and Prisma schema to source control (e.g. Git).

At this point, the final draft of your prototyping is preserved in a migration and can be pushed to other environments (testing, production, or other members of your team).

Prototyping with an existing migration history

The following scenario demonstrates how to use db push to prototype a change to a Prisma schema where a migration history already exists.

  1. Check out the latest Prisma schema and migration history:

    generator client {
      provider = "prisma-client-js"
    }
    

    datasource db {
      provider = "postgresql"
      url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
    }
    

    model User {
      id       Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
      name     String
      jobTitle String
      posts    Post[]
      profile  Profile?
    }
    

    model Profile {
      id       Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
      biograpy String // Intentional typo!
      userId   Int    @unique
      user     User   @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])
    }
    

    model Post {
      id         Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
      title      String
      published  Boolean    @default(true)
      content    String     @db.VarChar(500)
      authorId   Int
      author     User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
      categories Category[]
    }
    

    model Category {
      id    Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
      name  String @db.VarChar(50)
      posts Post[]
    

      @@unique([name])
    }

  2. Prototype your new feature, which can involve any number of steps. For example, you might:

    • Create a tags String[] field, then run db push
    • Change the field type to tags Tag[] and add a new model named Tag, then run db push
    • Change your mind and restore the original tags String[] field, then call db push
    • Make a manual change to the tags field in the database - for example, adding a constraint

    After experimenting with several solutions, the final schema change looks like this:

    model Post {
      id          Int        @id @default(autoincrement())
      title       String
      description String
      published   Boolean    @default(true)
      content     String     @db.VarChar(500)
      authorId    Int
      author      User       @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
      categories  Category[]
      tags        String[]
    }

  3. To create a migration that adds the new tags field, run the migrate dev command:

    $npx prisma migrate dev --name added-tags

    Prisma Migrate will prompt you to reset because the changes you made manually and with db push while prototyping are not part of the migration history:

    √ Drift detected: Your database schema is not in sync with your migration history.
    

    We need to reset the PostgreSQL database "prototyping" at "localhost:5432".
    Do you want to continue? All data will be lost. ... yes

  4. Prisma Migrate replays the existing migration history, generates a new migration based on your schema changes, and applies those changes to the database.

When using migrate dev, if your schema changes mean that seed scripts will no longer work, you can use the --skip-seed flag to ignore seed scripts.

At this point, the final result of your prototyping is preserved in a migration, and can be pushed to other environments (testing, production, or other members of your team).

