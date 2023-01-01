Prototyping your schema
The Prisma CLI has a dedicated command for prototyping schemas:
db push
db push uses the same engine as Prisma Migrate to synchronize your Prisma schema with your database schema. The
db push command:
Introspects the database to infer and executes the changes required to make your database schema reflect the state of your Prisma schema.
By default, after changes have been applied to the database schema, generators are triggered (for example, Prisma Client). You do not need to manually invoke
prisma generate.
If
db pushanticipates that the changes could result in data loss, it will:
- Throw an error
- Require the
--accept-data-lossoption if you still want to make the changes
Notes:
db pushdoes not interact with or rely on migrations. The migrations table
_prisma_migrationswill not be created or updated, and no migration files will be generated.
- When working with PlanetScale, we recommend that you use
db pushinstead of
migrate. For details refer to our Getting Started documentation, either Start from scratch or Add to existing project depending on your situation.
Choosing
db push or Prisma Migrate
db push works well if:
- You want to quickly prototype and iterate on schema design locally without the need to deploy these changes to other environments such as other developers, or staging and production environments.
- You are prioritizing reaching a desired end-state and not the changes or steps executed to reach that end-state (there is no way to preview changes made by
db push)
- You do not need to control how schema changes impact data. There is no way to orchestrate schema and data migrations—if
db pushanticipates that changes will result in data loss, you can either accept data loss with the
--accept-data-lossoption or stop the process. There is no way to customize the changes.
See Schema prototyping with
db push for an example of how to use
db push in this way.
db push is not recommended if:
- You want to replicate your schema changes in other environments without losing data. You can use
db pushfor prototyping, but you should use migrations to commit the schema changes and apply these in your other environments.
- You want fine-grained control over how the schema changes are executed - for example, renaming a column instead of dropping it and creating a new one.
- You want to keep track of changes made to the database schema over time.
db pushdoes not create any artifacts that allow you to keep track of these changes.
- You want the schema changes to be reversible. You can use
db pushagain to revert to the original state, but this might result in data loss.
Can I use Prisma Migrate and
db push together?
Yes, you can use
db push and Prisma Migrate together in your development workflow . For example, you can:
- Use
db pushto prototype a schema at the start of a project and initialize a migration history when you are happy with the first draft
- Use
db pushto prototype a change to an existing schema, then run
prisma migrate devto generate a migration from your changes (you will be asked to reset)
Prototyping a new schema
The following scenario demonstrates how to use
db push to synchronize a new schema with an empty database, and evolve that schema - including what happens when
db push detects that a change will result in data loss.
Create a first draft of your schema:generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name StringjobTitle Stringposts Post[]profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biograpy String // Intentional typo!userId Int @uniqueuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)content String @db.VarChar(500)authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @db.VarChar(50)posts Post[]@@unique([name])}
Use
db pushto push the initial schema to the database:$npx prisma db push
Create some example content:const add = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Eloise',jobTitle: 'Programmer',posts: {create: {title: 'How to create a MySQL database',content: 'Some content',},},},})
Make an additive change - for example, create a new required field:// ... //model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringdescription Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)content String @db.VarChar(500)authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])categories Category[]}// ... //
Push the changes:$npx prisma db push
db pushwill prompt you to reset because you cannot add a required field to a table with existing content unless you provide a default value:⚠️ We found changes that cannot be executed:• Added the required column `description` to the `Post` table without a default value. There are 2 rows in this table, it is not possible to execute this.? To apply this step we need to reset the database, do you want to continue? All data will be lost. » (y/N)
Use the
--accept-data-loss flag to skip this warning, or
--force-reset to ignore all warnings.
Confirm data loss and apply changes to your database (or revisit your schema):There might be data loss when applying the changes:• Added the required column `description` to the `Post` table without a default value.? Do you want to ignore the warning(s)? Some data will be lost. » (y/N)
Note: Unlike Prisma Migrate,
db pushdoes not generate migrations that you can modify to preserve data, and is therefore best suited for prototyping in a development environment.
Continue to evolve your schema until it reaches a relatively stable state.
Initialize a migration history:$npx prisma migrate dev --name initial-state
The steps taken to reach the initial prototype are not preserved -
db pushdoes not generate a history.
Push your migration history and Prisma schema to source control (e.g. Git).
At this point, the final draft of your prototyping is preserved in a migration and can be pushed to other environments (testing, production, or other members of your team).
Prototyping with an existing migration history
The following scenario demonstrates how to use
db push to prototype a change to a Prisma schema where a migration history already exists.
Check out the latest Prisma schema and migration history:generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name StringjobTitle Stringposts Post[]profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())biograpy String // Intentional typo!userId Int @uniqueuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)content String @db.VarChar(500)authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @db.VarChar(50)posts Post[]@@unique([name])}
Prototype your new feature, which can involve any number of steps. For example, you might:
- Create a
tags String[]field, then run
db push
- Change the field type to
tags Tag[]and add a new model named
Tag, then run
db push
- Change your mind and restore the original
tags String[]field, then call
db push
- Make a manual change to the
tagsfield in the database - for example, adding a constraint
After experimenting with several solutions, the final schema change looks like this:model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringdescription Stringpublished Boolean @default(true)content String @db.VarChar(500)authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])categories Category[]tags String[]}
- Create a
To create a migration that adds the new
tagsfield, run the
migrate devcommand:$npx prisma migrate dev --name added-tags
Prisma Migrate will prompt you to reset because the changes you made manually and with
db pushwhile prototyping are not part of the migration history:√ Drift detected: Your database schema is not in sync with your migration history.We need to reset the PostgreSQL database "prototyping" at "localhost:5432".Do you want to continue? All data will be lost. ... yes
Prisma Migrate replays the existing migration history, generates a new migration based on your schema changes, and applies those changes to the database.
When using
migrate dev, if your schema changes mean that seed scripts will no longer work, you can use the
--skip-seed flag to ignore seed scripts.
At this point, the final result of your prototyping is preserved in a migration, and can be pushed to other environments (testing, production, or other members of your team).