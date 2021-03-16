Team development

This guide does not apply for MongoDB . Instead of migrate dev , db push is used for MongoDB .

Migrations are applied in the same order as they were created . The creation date is part of the migration subfolder name - for example, 20210316081837-updated-fields was created on 2021-03-16-08:08:37 .

Run the migrate dev command to apply new migrations:

Pull the changed Prisma schema and ./prisma/migrations folder

To incorporate changes from collaborators:

Example: Incorporating your team's changes

The following sample scenario demonstrates how a team of three developers share and incorporate changes to the Prisma schema and the migration history.

The following tabs show the team's Prisma schema before and after a round of changes:

schema.prisma before schema.prisma after model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String content String ? published Boolean @default ( false ) author User ? @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int ? } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique name String ? posts Post [ ] }

The team's changes Your team members Ania and Javier make additive changes to the schema in their local environment and generate migrations. Ania makes the following changes: Adds a model field: model User { favoriteColor String ? } Generates a migration: $ npx prisma migrate dev --name new-field Commits the changed schema and the new migration: ./prisma/schema.prisma

./prisma/migrations/20210316081837-new-field/migration.sql Javier makes the following changes: Adds a new model to the schema: model Tag { tagName String @id tagCategory Category } Generates a migration: $ npx prisma migrate dev --name new-model Commits the changed schema and the new migration: ./prisma/schema.prisma

./prisma/migrations/20210316091837-new-model/migration.sql The migration history now has two new migrations: