Unsupported database features

Prisma Migrate uses the Prisma schema to determine what features to create in the database. However, some database features cannot be represented in the Prisma schema , including but not limited to:

Stored procedures

Triggers

Views

Partial indexes

To add an unsupported feature to your database, you must customize a migration to include that feature before you apply it.

The Prisma schema is able to represent unsupported field types and native database functions.