How to use Prisma with multiple database schemas
Multiple database schema support is currently available with the PostgreSQL, CockroachDB, and SQL Server connectors.
Many database providers allow you to organize database tables into named groups. You can use this to make the logical structure of the data model easier to understand, or to avoid naming collisions between tables.
In PostgreSQL, CockroachDB, and SQL Server, these groups are known as schemas. We will refer to them as database schemas to distinguish them from Prisma's own schema file.
This guide explains how to:
- include multiple database schemas in your Prisma schema
- apply your schema changes to your database with Prisma Migrate and
db push
- introspect an existing database with multiple database schemas
- query across multiple database schemas with Prisma Client
How to enable the
multiSchema preview feature
Multi-schema support is currently in preview. To enable the
multiSchema preview feature, add the
multiSchema feature flag to the
previewFeatures field of the
generator block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"+ previewFeatures = ["multiSchema"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}
How to include multiple database schemas in your Prisma schema
To use multiple database schemas in your Prisma schema file, add the names of your database schemas to an array in the
schemas field, in the
datasource block. The following example adds a
"base" and a
"transactional" schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["multiSchema"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")+ schemas = ["base", "transactional"]10}
You do not need to change your connection string. The
schema value of your connection string is the default database schema that Prisma Client connects to and uses for raw queries. All other Prisma Client queries use the schema of the model or enum that you are querying.
To designate that a model or enum belongs to a specific database schema, add the
@@schema attribute with the name of the database schema as a parameter. In the following example, the
User model is part of the
"base" schema, and the
Order model and
Size enum are part of the
"transactional" schema:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id Int @id3 orders Order[]4+ @@schema("base")6}78model Order {9 id Int @id10 user User @relation(fields: [id], references: [id])11 user_id Int12+ @@schema("transactional")14}1516enum Size {17 Small18 Medium19 Large2021 @@schema("transactional")22}
Tables with the same name in different database schemas
If you have tables with the same name in different database schemas, you will need to map the table names to unique model names in your Prisma schema. This avoids name conflicts when you query models in Prisma Client.
For example, consider a situation where the
config table in the
base database schema has the same name as the
config table in the
users database schema. To avoid name conflicts, give the models in your Prisma schema unique names (
BaseConfig and
UserConfig) and use the
@@map attribute to map each model to the corresponding table name:
schema.prisma
1model BaseConfig {2 id Int @id34 @@map("config")5 @@schema("base")6}78model UserConfig {9 id Int @id1011 @@map("config")12 @@schema("users")13}
How to apply your schema changes with Prisma Migrate and
db push
You can use Prisma Migrate or
db push to apply changes to a Prisma schema with multiple database schemas.
As an example, add a
Profile model to the
base schema of the blog post model above:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id Int @id3 orders Order[]+ profile Profile?56 @@schema("base")7}8+model Profile {+ id Int @id @default(autoincrement())+ bio String+ user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])+ userId Int @unique++ @@schema("base")+}1718model Order {19 id Int @id20 user User @relation(fields: [id], references: [id])21 user_id Int2223 @@schema("transactional")24}2526enum Size {27 Small28 Medium29 Large3031 @@schema("transactional")32}
You can then apply this schema change to your database. For example, you can use
migrate dev to create and apply your schema changes as a migration:
$npx prisma migrate dev --name add_profile
Note that if you move a model or enum from one schema to another, Prisma deletes the model or enum from the source schema and creates a new one in the target schema.
How to introspect an existing database with multiple database schemas
You can introspect an existing database that has multiple database schemas in the same way that you introspect a database that has a single database schema, using
db pull:
$npx prisma db pull
This updates your Prisma schema to match the current state of the database.
If you have tables with the same name in different database schemas, Prisma shows a validation error pointing out the conflict. To fix this, rename the introspected models with the
@map attribute.
How to query across multiple database schemas with Prisma Client
You can query models in multiple database schemas without any change to your Prisma Client query syntax. For example, the following query finds all orders for a given user, using the Prisma schema above:
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({where: {user: {id: 1,},},})
Learn more about the
multiSchema preview feature
To learn more about future plans for the
multiSchema preview feature, or to give feedback, refer to our Github issue.