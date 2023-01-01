This page introduces one-to-many relations and explains how to use them in your Prisma schema.

Overview

One-to-many (1-n) relations refer to relations where one record on one side of the relation can be connected to zero or more records on the other side. In the following example, there is one one-to-many relation between the User and Post models:

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int }

Note The posts field does not "manifest" in the underlying database schema. On the other side of the relation, the annotated relation field author and its relation scalar authorId represent the side of the relation that stores the foreign key in the underlying database.

This one-to-many relation expresses the following:

"a user can have zero or more posts"

"a post must always have an author"

In the previous example, the author relation field of the Post model references the id field of the User model. You can also reference a different field. In this case, you need to mark the field with the @unique attribute, to guarantee that there is only a single User connected to each Post . In the following example, the author field references an email field in the User model, which is marked with the @unique attribute:

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) authorEmail String author User @relation ( fields: [ authorEmail ] , references: [ email ] ) }