Special rules for referential actions in SQL Server and MongoDB
Some databases have specific requirements that you should consider if you are using referential actions.
Microsoft SQL Server doesn't allow cascading referential actions on a foreign key, if the relation chain causes a cycle or multiple cascade paths. If the referential actions on the foreign key are set to something other than
NO ACTION(or
NoActionif Prisma is managing referential integrity), the server will check for cycles or multiple cascade paths and return an error when executing the SQL.
With MongoDB, using referential actions in Prisma requires that for any data model with self-referential relations or cycles between three models, you must set the referential action of
NoActionto prevent the referential action emulations from looping infinitely. Be aware that by default, the
relationMode = "prisma"mode is used for MongoDB, which means that Prisma manages referential integrity.
Given the SQL:
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[Employee] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[managerId] INT,CONSTRAINT [PK__Employee__id] PRIMARY KEY ([id]));ALTER TABLE [dbo].[Employee]ADD CONSTRAINT [FK__Employee__managerId]FOREIGN KEY ([managerId]) REFERENCES [dbo].[Employee]([id])ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
When the SQL is run, the database would throw the following error:
$Introducing FOREIGN KEY constraint 'FK__Employee__managerId' on table 'Employee' may cause cycles or multiple cascade paths. Specify ON DELETE NO ACTION or ON UPDATE NO ACTION, or modify other FOREIGN KEY constraints.
In more complicated data models, finding the cascade paths can get complex. Therefore in Prisma, the data model is validated before generating any SQL to be run during any migrations, highlighting relations that are part of the paths. This makes it much easier to find and break these action chains.
Self-relation (SQL Server and MongoDB)
The following model describes a self-relation where an
Employee can have a manager and managees, referencing entries of the same model.
model Employee {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())manager Employee? @relation(name: "management", fields: [managerId], references: [id])managees Employee[] @relation(name: "management")managerId Int?}
This will result in the following error:
$Error parsing attribute "@relation": A self-relation must have `onDelete` and `onUpdate` referential actions set to `NoAction` in one of the @relation attributes. (Implicit default `onDelete`: `SetNull`, and `onUpdate`: `Cascade`)
By not defining any actions, Prisma will use the following default values depending if the underlying scalar fields are set to be optional or required.
|Clause
|All of the scalar fields are optional
|At least one scalar field is required
onDelete
SetNull
NoAction
onUpdate
Cascade
Cascade
Since the default referential action for
onUpdate in the above relation would be
Cascade and for
onDelete it would be
SetNull, it creates a cycle and the solution is to explicitly set the
onUpdate and
onDelete values to
NoAction.
model Employee {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())manager Employee @relation(name: "management", fields: [managerId], references: [id])manager Employee @relation(name: "management", fields: [managerId], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)managees Employee[] @relation(name: "management")managerId Int}
Cyclic relation between three tables (SQL Server and MongoDB)
The following models describe a cyclic relation between a
Chicken, an
Egg and a
Fox, where each model references the other.
model Chicken {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())egg Egg @relation(fields: [eggId], references: [id])eggId Intpredators Fox[]}model Egg {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())predator Fox @relation(fields: [predatorId], references: [id])predatorId Intparents Chicken[]}model Fox {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())meal Chicken @relation(fields: [mealId], references: [id])mealId IntfoodStore Egg[]}
This will result in three validation errors in every relation field that is part of the cycle.
The first one is in the relation
egg in the
Chicken model:
$Error parsing attribute "@relation": Reference causes a cycle. One of the @relation attributes in this cycle must have `onDelete` and `onUpdate` referential actions set to `NoAction`. Cycle path: Chicken.egg → Egg.predator → Fox.meal. (Implicit default `onUpdate`: `Cascade`)
The second one is in the relation
predator in the
Egg model:
$Error parsing attribute "@relation": Reference causes a cycle. One of the @relation attributes in this cycle must have `onDelete` and `onUpdate` referential actions set to `NoAction`. Cycle path: Egg.predator → Fox.meal → Chicken.egg. (Implicit default `onUpdate`: `Cascade`)
And the third one is in the relation
meal in the
Fox model:
$Error parsing attribute "@relation": Reference causes a cycle. One of the @relation attributes in this cycle must have `onDelete` and `onUpdate` referential actions set to `NoAction`. Cycle path: Fox.meal → Chicken.egg → Egg.predator. (Implicit default `onUpdate`: `Cascade`)
As the relation fields are required, the default referential action for
onDelete is
NoAction but for
onUpdate it is
Cascade, which causes a referential action cycle. The solution is to set the
onUpdate value to
NoAction in any one of the relations.
model Chicken {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())egg Egg @relation(fields: [eggId], references: [id])egg Egg @relation(fields: [eggId], references: [id], onUpdate: NoAction)eggId Intpredators Fox[]}
or
model Egg {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())predator Fox @relation(fields: [predatorId], references: [id])predator Fox @relation(fields: [predatorId], references: [id], onUpdate: NoAction)predatorId Intparents Chicken[]}
or
model Fox {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())meal Chicken @relation(fields: [mealId], references: [id])meal Chicken @relation(fields: [mealId], references: [id], onUpdate: NoAction)mealId IntfoodStore Egg[]}
Multiple cascade paths between two models (SQL Server only)
The data model describes two different paths between same models, with both relations triggering cascading referential actions.
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())comments Comment[]posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])comments Comment[]}model Comment {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())writtenById IntpostId IntwrittenBy User @relation(fields: [writtenById], references: [id])post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])}
The problem in this data model is how there are two paths from
Comment to the
User, and how the default
onUpdate action in both relations is
Cascade. This leads into two validation errors:
The first one is in the relation
writtenBy:
$Error parsing attribute "@relation": When any of the records in model `User` is updated or deleted, the referential actions on the relations cascade to model `Comment` through multiple paths. Please break one of these paths by setting the `onUpdate` and `onDelete` to `NoAction`. (Implicit default `onUpdate`: `Cascade`)
The second one is in the relation
post:
$Error parsing attribute "@relation": When any of the records in model `User` is updated or deleted, the referential actions on the relations cascade to model `Comment` through multiple paths. Please break one of these paths by setting the `onUpdate` and `onDelete` to `NoAction`. (Implicit default `onUpdate`: `Cascade`)
The error means that by updating a primary key in a record in the
User model, the update will cascade once between the
Comment and
User through the
writtenBy relation, and again through the
Post model from the
post relation due to
Post being related with the
Comment model.
The fix is to set the
onUpdate referential action to
NoAction in the
writtenBy or
post relation fields, or from the
Post model by changing the actions in the
author relation:
model Comment {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())writtenById IntpostId IntwrittenBy User @relation(fields: [writtenById], references: [id])writtenBy User @relation(fields: [writtenById], references: [id], onUpdate: NoAction)post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])}
or
model Comment {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())writtenById IntpostId IntwrittenBy User @relation(fields: [writtenById], references: [id])post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id], onUpdate: NoAction)}
or
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())authorId Intauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onUpdate: NoAction)comments Comment[]}